autocomplete-js

by autocompletejs
2.7.1

autocomplete.js is lite, fast and stable.

424

166

3yrs ago

14

0

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

autocomplete.js

Build easy autocompletion !

Learn

autocomplete.js is a fast and lightweight autocomplete library, without any dependencies.

Contributing

Improve library

  • Create an issue to detail your bug
  • Send a Pull Request with a fix
  • Propose features

Improve documentation

Build a wonderful documentation is hard, you can help me ! Documentation can be forked from autocompletejs/autocompletejs.github.io.

  • Fix typo, links... with a Pull Request
  • Improve description and rewrite definitions
  • Send a feedback about design, responsive...

