Build easy autocompletion !

Learn

Visit autocomplete-js.com

Ask questions with an GitHub issue.

autocomplete.js is a fast and lightweight autocomplete library, without any dependencies.

Contributing

Improve library

Create an issue to detail your bug

Send a Pull Request with a fix

Propose features

Improve documentation

Build a wonderful documentation is hard, you can help me ! Documentation can be forked from autocompletejs/autocompletejs.github.io.