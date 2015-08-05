Node Autocomplete

Node Autocomplete is an autocomplete library for node.js.

Installation

$ npm install autocomplete

Features

in memory, in process, not redis dependent

internal trie data structure to store the strings

super fast for adding, removing and lookups

performance tested for string lists of 500,000 words

high level of tests

Running Tests

Install development dependencies:

$ npm install

Then:

$ test /run

Actively tested with node:

0.4.9

Authors

Marc Campbell

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2011 Marc Campbell <marc.e.campbell@gmail.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.