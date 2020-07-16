AutoAction automatically calls redux actions on mount and prop changes

For data loading this is deprecated in favour of: https://github.com/tonyhb/tectonic

Automatically call redux actions from state.

Put @autoaction beneath @connect so it receives new props from Redux Pass an object to the @autoaction decorator where: i. array keys are action names ii. array values are functions that accept params and state, and return array arguments

How it works

autoaction accepts a map of action-names to a function which returns action arguments. if any arguments resolve to undefined we don't call that action. This allows actions to update redux state, which then triggers other actions if actions are called multiple times with the same arguments dedupe and only call these once. This allows child components in a tree to request data that any parents request with ony one request to thee API.

Examples:

@autoaction({ getPost : ( params, state ) => state.router.params.slug }, postActions) @autoaction({ getPost : ( params, state ) => [params.id, state.router.params.slug] }, postActions) @autoaction({ getPost : ( params, state ) => { return : { id : params.id, slug : state.router.params.slug }; } }, postActions) @autoaction({ resetUI : { args : 'post' , key : ( params, state ) => state.router.params.slug }, }, postActions)

And exactly how?

We connect to redux state directly and listen to store changes. We enqueue action calls in componentWillMount for all components and dispatch them in componentDidMount . This allows us to dedupe any action calls from children, allowing all components to request the same actions if need be.

When we receive new props we enqueue actions and dispatch immediately. To prevent stack overflows we delete actions from the queue before dispatching.

API

Basic example

Action:

export function getPostBySlug ( { slug } ) { return { type : "GET_POST" , meta : { promise : Axios.get( `/api/posts/ ${slug} ` ) } }; }

Component: