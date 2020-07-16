openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
aut

autoaction

by Tony Holdstock-Brown
0.0.11 (see all)

Declarative data loading and action calling within react-redux

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

34

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

AutoAction automatically calls redux actions on mount and prop changes

For data loading this is deprecated in favour of: https://github.com/tonyhb/tectonic

Automatically call redux actions from state.

Setup:

  1. Put @autoaction beneath @connect so it receives new props from Redux
  2. Pass an object to the @autoaction decorator where: i. array keys are action names ii. array values are functions that accept params and state, and return array arguments

How it works

  1. autoaction accepts a map of action-names to a function which returns action arguments.
  2. if any arguments resolve to undefined we don't call that action. This allows actions to update redux state, which then triggers other actions
  3. if actions are called multiple times with the same arguments dedupe and only call these once. This allows child components in a tree to request data that any parents request with ony one request to thee API.

Examples:

// Single argument:
//
// Automatically call getPost with state.router.params.slug, ie:
// getPost(state.router.params.slug)
@autoaction({
  getPost: (params, state) => state.router.params.slug
}, postActions)

// Multiple arguments:
// getPost(params.id, state.router.params.slug)
@autoaction({
  getPost: (params, state) => [params.id, state.router.params.slug]
}, postActions)

// Multiple arguments as object:
// getPost({ id: params.id, slug: state.router.params.slug })
@autoaction({
  getPost: (params, state) => {
    return: {
      id: params.id,
      slug: state.router.params.slug
    };
  }
}, postActions)

// Call an action each time a state/prop value changes but **isn't an action
// argument**
@autoaction({
  // postActions.resetUI will be called with 'post' as the argument each time
  // the 'key' updates (ie. state.router.params.slug changes)
  resetUI: {
    args: 'post',
    key: (params, state) => state.router.params.slug
  },
}, postActions)

And exactly how?

We connect to redux state directly and listen to store changes. We enqueue action calls in componentWillMount for all components and dispatch them in componentDidMount. This allows us to dedupe any action calls from children, allowing all components to request the same actions if need be.

When we receive new props we enqueue actions and dispatch immediately. To prevent stack overflows we delete actions from the queue before dispatching.

API

Basic example

Action:

// Note that this function accepts an object and immediately destructures into
// arguments. It is called via getPostBySlug({ slug: 'some-post' });
export function getPostBySlug({ slug }) {
  return {
    type: "GET_POST",
    meta: {
      promise: Axios.get(`/api/posts/${slug}`)
    }
  };
}

Component:

import autoaction from 'autoaction';
import * as postActions from 'actions/posts';
import { createStructuredSelector } from 'reselect';

const mapState = createStructuredSelector({
  post: (state) => state.post,
  comments: (state) => state.comments[state.post]
});

// In this example, getPostBySlug will be called from redux-router state
// immediately.  `params.post.id` returns undefined and so
// `getCommentsbyPostId` won't be called immediately.
// When getPostBySlug resolves the component will receive post props and will
// call getCommentsByPostID automatically.
@connect(mapState)
@autoaction({
  getPostBySlug: (params, state) => { return { slug: state.router.params.slug }; }
  getCommentsByPostID: (params, state) => params.post.id
}, postActions)
class BlogPost extends Component {
  static propTypes = {
    post: PropTypes.object
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <h1>postActions.getPostBySlug was automatically called with the slug
        router parameter!</h1>
    );
  }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial