For data loading this is deprecated in favour of: https://github.com/tonyhb/tectonic
Automatically call redux actions from state.
@autoaction beneath
@connect so it receives new props from Redux
@autoaction decorator where:
i. array keys are action names
ii. array values are functions that accept params and state, and return array
arguments
Examples:
// Single argument:
//
// Automatically call getPost with state.router.params.slug, ie:
// getPost(state.router.params.slug)
@autoaction({
getPost: (params, state) => state.router.params.slug
}, postActions)
// Multiple arguments:
// getPost(params.id, state.router.params.slug)
@autoaction({
getPost: (params, state) => [params.id, state.router.params.slug]
}, postActions)
// Multiple arguments as object:
// getPost({ id: params.id, slug: state.router.params.slug })
@autoaction({
getPost: (params, state) => {
return: {
id: params.id,
slug: state.router.params.slug
};
}
}, postActions)
// Call an action each time a state/prop value changes but **isn't an action
// argument**
@autoaction({
// postActions.resetUI will be called with 'post' as the argument each time
// the 'key' updates (ie. state.router.params.slug changes)
resetUI: {
args: 'post',
key: (params, state) => state.router.params.slug
},
}, postActions)
And exactly how?
We connect to redux state directly and listen to store changes. We enqueue
action calls in
componentWillMount for all components and dispatch them in
componentDidMount. This allows us to dedupe any action calls from children,
allowing all components to request the same actions if need be.
When we receive new props we enqueue actions and dispatch immediately. To prevent stack overflows we delete actions from the queue before dispatching.
Action:
// Note that this function accepts an object and immediately destructures into
// arguments. It is called via getPostBySlug({ slug: 'some-post' });
export function getPostBySlug({ slug }) {
return {
type: "GET_POST",
meta: {
promise: Axios.get(`/api/posts/${slug}`)
}
};
}
Component:
import autoaction from 'autoaction';
import * as postActions from 'actions/posts';
import { createStructuredSelector } from 'reselect';
const mapState = createStructuredSelector({
post: (state) => state.post,
comments: (state) => state.comments[state.post]
});
// In this example, getPostBySlug will be called from redux-router state
// immediately. `params.post.id` returns undefined and so
// `getCommentsbyPostId` won't be called immediately.
// When getPostBySlug resolves the component will receive post props and will
// call getCommentsByPostID automatically.
@connect(mapState)
@autoaction({
getPostBySlug: (params, state) => { return { slug: state.router.params.slug }; }
getCommentsByPostID: (params, state) => params.post.id
}, postActions)
class BlogPost extends Component {
static propTypes = {
post: PropTypes.object
}
render() {
return (
<h1>postActions.getPostBySlug was automatically called with the slug
router parameter!</h1>
);
}
}