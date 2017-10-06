SSL Certificates using SNI with almost zero configuration for free with https://letsencrypt.org!
If you have any questions, throw them up on gitter.
npm install auto-sni
var createServer = require("auto-sni");
var server = createServer({
email: ..., // Emailed when certificates expire.
agreeTos: true, // Required for letsencrypt.
debug: true, // Add console messages and uses staging LetsEncrypt server. (Disable in production)
domains: ["mysite.com", ["test.com", "www.test.com"]], // List of accepted domain names. (You can use nested arrays to register bundles with LE).
dir: "~/letsencrypt/etc", // Directory for storing certificates. Defaults to "~/letsencrypt/etc" if not present.
ports: {
http: 80, // Optionally override the default http port.
https: 443 // // Optionally override the default https port.
}
});
// Server is a "https.createServer" instance.
server.once("listening", ()=> {
console.log("We are ready to go.");
});
var createServer = require("auto-sni");
var express = require("express");
var app = express();
app.get("/test", ...);
createServer({ email: ..., domains: ..., agreeTos: true }, app);
var createServer = require("auto-sni");
var koa = require("koa");
var app = koa();
app.use(...);
createServer({ email: ..., domains: ..., agreeTos: true }, app.callback());
var createServer = require("auto-sni");
var rill = require("rill");
var app = rill();
app.get("/test", ...);
createServer({ email: ..., domains: ..., agreeTos: true }, app.handler());
// Untested (Let me know in gitter if this doesn't work.)
var createServer = require("auto-sni");
var hapi = require("hapi");
var server = new hapi.Server();
var secureServer = createServer({ email: ..., domains: ..., agreeTos: true });
server.connection({ listener: secureServer, autoListen: false, tls: true });
// Untested (Let me know in gitter if this doesn't work.)
var createServer = require("auto-sni");
var restify = require("restify");
var app = restify.createServer({ name: 'myapp', version: '1.0.0' });
app.get("/test", ...);
createServer({ email: ..., domains: ..., agreeTos: true }, app.server);
You can also specify an async function to approve domains like so:
createServer({
...,
domains: (options, cert, cb) => {
setTimeout(() => cb({ options, cert }), 1000)
}
})
AutoSNI requires access to low level ports 80 (http) and 443 (https) to operate by default. These ports are typically restricted by the operating system.
In production (on linux servers) you can use the following command to give Node access to these ports.
sudo setcap cap_net_bind_service=+ep `readlink -f \`which node\``
For development it's best to set the "ports" option manually to something like:
{
ports: {
http: 3001,
https: 3002
}
}
// Access server on localhost:3002
Currently LetsEncrypt imposes some rate limits on certificate creation. Click here for the current rate limits.
Please use
