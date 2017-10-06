Auto SNI

SSL Certificates using SNI with almost zero configuration for free with https://letsencrypt.org!

If you have any questions, throw them up on gitter.

Installation

Npm

npm install auto-sni

Features

Fetch SSL certificates from letsencrypt.

Automatically renew certificates.

Forward all incoming http requests to https.

Example

var createServer = require ( "auto-sni" ); var server = createServer({ email : ..., agreeTos : true , debug : true , domains : [ "mysite.com" , [ "test.com" , "www.test.com" ]], dir : "~/letsencrypt/etc" , ports : { http : 80 , https : 443 } }); server.once( "listening" , ()=> { console .log( "We are ready to go." ); });

Usage with express.

var createServer = require ( "auto-sni" ); var express = require ( "express" ); var app = express(); app.get( "/test" , ...); createServer({ email : ..., domains : ..., agreeTos : true }, app);

Usage with koa.

var createServer = require ( "auto-sni" ); var koa = require ( "koa" ); var app = koa(); app.use(...); createServer({ email : ..., domains : ..., agreeTos : true }, app.callback());

Usage with rill.

var createServer = require ( "auto-sni" ); var rill = require ( "rill" ); var app = rill(); app.get( "/test" , ...); createServer({ email : ..., domains : ..., agreeTos : true }, app.handler());

Usage with hapi.

var createServer = require ( "auto-sni" ); var hapi = require ( "hapi" ); var server = new hapi.Server(); var secureServer = createServer({ email : ..., domains : ..., agreeTos : true }); server.connection({ listener : secureServer, autoListen : false , tls : true });

Usage with restify.

var createServer = require ( "auto-sni" ); var restify = require ( "restify" ); var app = restify.createServer({ name : 'myapp' , version : '1.0.0' }); app.get( "/test" , ...); createServer({ email : ..., domains : ..., agreeTos : true }, app.server);

Dynamic Domains

You can also specify an async function to approve domains like so:

createServer({ ..., domains : ( options, cert, cb ) => { setTimeout( () => cb({ options, cert }), 1000 ) } })

Root Access

AutoSNI requires access to low level ports 80 (http) and 443 (https) to operate by default. These ports are typically restricted by the operating system.

In production (on linux servers) you can use the following command to give Node access to these ports.

sudo setcap cap_net_bind_service=+ep `readlink -f \`which node\``

For development it's best to set the "ports" option manually to something like:

{ ports : { http : 3001 , https : 3002 } }

Rate Limits

Currently LetsEncrypt imposes some rate limits on certificate creation. Click here for the current rate limits.

