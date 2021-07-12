Adds automatic browser reloading support to Brunch when using the brunch watch command.

The plugin uses WebSocket technology to pass compile events to browser.

Usage

Install the plugin via npm with

npm install -S auto-reload-brunch

In most cases, auto-reload-brunch works out of the box without any further configuration. Stylesheet changes will be applied seamlessly, and any other changes will trigger a page refresh. To prevent a stylesheet from being reloaded automatically, set the data-autoreload="false" attribute on the stylesheet's link tag.

Brunch plugin settings

If customization is needed or desired, settings can be modified in your brunch config file (such as brunch-config.coffee ):

enabled : (Boolean or Object) Defaults to true As a boolean, turn on Auto-Reloading for any change in your project, or off entirely. As an object, enable Auto-Reloading for specific types of changes. Keys are the file extensions of compiled files ( js or css ) or assets to cover any other watched files that do not get compiled. When an object is used, only the types explicitly set to true will trigger an Auto-Reload.

: (Boolean or Object) Defaults to port : (Integer or Array of Integers) Defaults to [9485..9495] The port to run the WebSocket server on. It will be applied automatically on the server and the client. If an array, it will use the first value, but automatically fail over to the next value in the array if the attempted port is already in use on the system. This allows multiple instances to run without conflict.

: (Integer or Array of Integers) Defaults to delay : (Integer, in milliseconds) Optional, no default If your system is having race-condition type problems when the browser tries to reload immediately after a compile, use this to set a delay before the reload signal is sent.

: (Integer, in milliseconds) Optional, no default host : (Default: '0.0.0.0' ) Server's host address.

: (Default: ) Server's host address. forceRepaint : (Default: false ) forcefully repaint the page after stylesheets refresh. Enabled in Chrome by default to mitigate the issue when it doesn't always update styles.

: (Default: ) forcefully repaint the page after stylesheets refresh. Enabled in Chrome by default to mitigate the issue when it doesn't always update styles. keyPath : Optional, no default. Path to private key used for SSL.

: Optional, no default. certPath : Optional, no default. Path to public x509 certificate.

: Optional, no default. forcewss : Optional, no default. make the client always use wss:// instead of ws:// .

: Optional, no default.

Example:

module .exports = { plugins : { autoReload : { enabled : { css : true , js : true , assets : false }, port : [ 1234 , 2345 , 3456 ], delay : require ( 'os' ).platform() === 'win32' && 200 , keyPath : 'path/to/ssl.key' , certPath : 'path/to/ssl.crt' , forcewss : true } } };

Client-side settings

If your brunch watch is running on a different machine than your preview screen, you can set server config variable to connect to a brunch/websocket server running at another ip address.

< script > window .brunch = window .brunch || {}; window .brunch.server = '192.168.1.2' ; </ script >

You can also set the port (single integer only) and/or disable auto-reload via client-side scripting, although generally it's a better idea to use brunch config for this:

window .brunch[ 'auto-reload' ] = window .brunch[ 'auto-reload' ] || {}; window .brunch[ 'auto-reload' ].port = 1234 window .brunch[ 'auto-reload' ].disabled = true ;

Custom file extensions

You can configure what extensions count as stylesheet and javascript reloads. By default, any compile file with an extension other than .css or .js will do a full page reload. The match option allows you to issue efficient stylesheet-only reloads for other file extensions as well.

The value of match.stylesheets and match.javascripts is an anymatch set, and so can be a wildcard, regexp, function, or an array thereof.

module .exports = { plugins : { autoReload : { match : { stylesheets : [ '*.css' , '*.jpg' , '*.png' ], javascripts : [ '*.js' ] } } } };

