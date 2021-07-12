Adds automatic browser reloading support to Brunch when using the
brunch watch command.
The plugin uses WebSocket technology to pass
compile events to browser.
Install the plugin via npm with
npm install -S auto-reload-brunch
In most cases,
auto-reload-brunch works out of the box without any further configuration. Stylesheet changes will be applied seamlessly, and any other changes will trigger a page refresh. To prevent a stylesheet from being reloaded automatically, set the
data-autoreload="false" attribute on the stylesheet's link tag.
If customization is needed or desired, settings can be modified in your brunch config file (such as
brunch-config.coffee):
Example:
module.exports = {
// ...
// All settings are optional
plugins: {
autoReload: {
enabled: {
css: true,
js: true,
assets: false
},
port: [1234, 2345, 3456],
delay: require('os').platform() === 'win32' && 200,
keyPath: 'path/to/ssl.key',
certPath: 'path/to/ssl.crt',
forcewss: true
}
}
};
If your
brunch watch is running on a different machine than your preview screen, you can set
server config variable to connect to a brunch/websocket server running at another ip address.
<script>
window.brunch = window.brunch || {};
window.brunch.server = '192.168.1.2';
</script>
You can also set the port (single integer only) and/or disable auto-reload via client-side scripting, although generally it's a better idea to use brunch config for this:
window.brunch['auto-reload'] = window.brunch['auto-reload'] || {};
window.brunch['auto-reload'].port = 1234
window.brunch['auto-reload'].disabled = true;
You can configure what extensions count as stylesheet and javascript reloads. By default, any compile file with an extension other than
.css or
.js will do a full page reload. The
match option allows you to issue efficient stylesheet-only reloads for other file extensions as well.
The value of
match.stylesheets and
match.javascripts is an anymatch set, and so can be a wildcard, regexp, function, or an array thereof.
module.exports = {
// ...
plugins: {
autoReload: {
match: {
stylesheets: ['*.css', '*.jpg', '*.png'],
javascripts: ['*.js']
}
}
}
};
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2012-2017 Paul Miller (http://paulmillr.com)
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.