auto-prefixer

by yonatan
0.4.2 (see all)

strong utility for adding browser prefixes to your inline styles in React.js

Overview

329

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react inline auto-prefixer

this is a strong utility for adding prefixes for inline styles as used in React.js, that supports most css prefixes, browser or server rendering, and nested style objects. 

Usage:

var prefixedStyle = autoprefix(stylesObject);

Example

import autoprefix from 'autoprefix';

var Component = React.createClass({
  render() {
      return (
        <div style={autoprefix({flexDirection:'row'})>
            auto-prefixes with every render (suitable when state/props changes style)
        </div>
        <div style={this.styleSheet.style1)>
            styleSheet will only be auto-prefixed once on mount - more performant
        </div>
        <div style={this.styleSheet.style2.nested1)>
            works also when nested
        </div>
      )
   }
  styleSheet: autoprefix({
     style1:{
        justifyContent: 'space-between',
        overflow: 'auto',
        flexShrink: 0
      },
      style2:{
        nested1:{
          display: 'flex',
          width: 'calc(100% - 10px)'
        }
      }
    })
})

Server rendering

By default, it will add prefixes only for the client's browser. When doing server rendering of a react page, you should add prefixes for every relevant browser. that's really easy -

var prefixedStyle = autoprefix(stylesObject, true);
// or - even easier, when requiring autoprefix, do this:
var autoprefix = require('autoprefix')(true);

Supports:

  • flex:
    • display: flex
    • alignContent
    • alignItems
    • alignSelf
    • flex
    • flexBasis
    • flexDirection
    • flexFlow
    • flexGrow
    • flexShrink
    • flexWrap
    • justifyContent
  • old flex box (new flex properties are transformed automatically)
  • animation, and its sub properties::
    • Delay
    • Direction
    • Duration
    • FillMode
    • IterationCount
    • Name
    • PlayState
    • TimingFunction
  • appearance
  • backfaceVisibility
  • backgroundClip
  • borderImage, borderImageSlice
  • boxShadow
  • boxSizing
  • calc
  • clipPath
  • columns
  • cursor
  • fontSmoothing
  • order
  • perspective, perspectiveOrigin
  • transform, and its sub properties:
    • Origin
    • OriginX
    • OriginY
    • OriginZ
    • Style
  • transition, and its sub properties:
    • Delay
    • Duration
    • Property
    • TimingFunction
  • userSelect

Installation

$ npm install auto-prefixer --save

Travis build status Code Climate Test Coverage Dependency Status devDependency Status

