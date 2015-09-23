this is a strong utility for adding prefixes for inline styles as used in React.js, that supports most css prefixes, browser or server rendering, and nested style objects.
var prefixedStyle = autoprefix(stylesObject);
import autoprefix from 'autoprefix';
var Component = React.createClass({
render() {
return (
<div style={autoprefix({flexDirection:'row'})>
auto-prefixes with every render (suitable when state/props changes style)
</div>
<div style={this.styleSheet.style1)>
styleSheet will only be auto-prefixed once on mount - more performant
</div>
<div style={this.styleSheet.style2.nested1)>
works also when nested
</div>
)
}
styleSheet: autoprefix({
style1:{
justifyContent: 'space-between',
overflow: 'auto',
flexShrink: 0
},
style2:{
nested1:{
display: 'flex',
width: 'calc(100% - 10px)'
}
}
})
})
By default, it will add prefixes only for the client's browser. When doing server rendering of a react page, you should add prefixes for every relevant browser. that's really easy -
var prefixedStyle = autoprefix(stylesObject, true);
// or - even easier, when requiring autoprefix, do this:
var autoprefix = require('autoprefix')(true);
$ npm install auto-prefixer --save