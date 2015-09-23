react inline auto-prefixer

this is a strong utility for adding prefixes for inline styles as used in React.js, that supports most css prefixes, browser or server rendering, and nested style objects.

var prefixedStyle = autoprefix(stylesObject);

Example

import autoprefix from 'autoprefix' ; var Component = React.createClass({ render() { return ( < div style = {autoprefix({flexDirection: ' row '})> auto-prefixes with every render (suitable when state/props changes style) </ div > < div style = {this.styleSheet.style1) > styleSheet will only be auto-prefixed once on mount - more performant </ div > < div style = {this.styleSheet.style2.nested1) > works also when nested </ div > ) } styleSheet : autoprefix({ style1 :{ justifyContent : 'space-between' , overflow : 'auto' , flexShrink : 0 }, style2 :{ nested1 :{ display : 'flex' , width : 'calc(100% - 10px)' } } }) })

Server rendering

By default, it will add prefixes only for the client's browser. When doing server rendering of a react page, you should add prefixes for every relevant browser. that's really easy -

var prefixedStyle = autoprefix(stylesObject, true ); var autoprefix = require ( 'autoprefix' )( true );

flex: display: flex alignContent alignItems alignSelf flex flexBasis flexDirection flexFlow flexGrow flexShrink flexWrap justifyContent

old flex box (new flex properties are transformed automatically)

animation, and its sub properties:: Delay Direction Duration FillMode IterationCount Name PlayState TimingFunction

appearance

backfaceVisibility

backgroundClip

borderImage, borderImageSlice

boxShadow

boxSizing

calc

clipPath

columns

cursor

fontSmoothing

order

perspective, perspectiveOrigin

transform, and its sub properties: Origin OriginX OriginY OriginZ Style

transition, and its sub properties: Delay Duration Property TimingFunction

userSelect

Installation