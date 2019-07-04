openbase logo
auto-parse

by greenpioneersolutions
auto-parse any value you happen to send in (String, Number, Boolean,Array, Object, Function, undefined and null). You send it we will try to find a way to parse it.

Auto Parse

npm downloads dependencies npm-issues js-standard-style Build Status js-standard-style

What is Auto Parse

auto-parse any value you happen to send in (String, Number, Boolean, Array, Object, Function, undefined and null). You send it we will try to find a way to parse it. We now support sending in a string of what type (e.g. "boolean") or constructor (e.g. Boolean)

Installation

# NPM
npm install auto-parse --save
# YARN
yarn add auto-parse

Whats New

Documentation

autoParse(input, type)

Params

  • Anything input: The input value you want parsed
  • Constructor|String type: The type. It could be a string (e.g. "array") or a constructor (e.g. Array).

Return

  • Parsed Value Could return String, Number, Boolean, Object, Array, Null, NaN, Undefined & Date

Usage

var autoParse = require('auto-parse')
// Strings
autoParse('Green Pioneer') => 'Green Pioneer'
// Booleans
autoParse('TrUe ') => true
autoParse(false) => false
// Functions
autoParse(function () {
  return '9'
}) => 9
// Null &  Undefined
autoParse(' Undefined ') => undefined
autoParse(' Null ') => null
// Objects & Arrays
autoParse("['2332','2343','2343','2342','3233']") => [2332,2343,2343,2342,3233]
autoParse(`'["80", 92, "23", "TruE",false]'`) => [80, 92, 23, true, false]
autoParse('["80", 92, "23", "TruE",false]') => [80, 92, 23, true, false]
autoParse("['80', 92, '23', 'TruE',false]") => [80, 92, 23, true, false]
autoParse(`["80", 92, "23", "TruE", false]`) => [80, 92, 23, true, false]
autoParse(['80', '92', '23', 'TruE', false]) => [80, 92, 23, true, false]
autoParse({
  name: 'jason', // Parses as a String
  age: '50',// Parses as a Number
  admin: 'true',// Parses as a Boolean
  grade: ['80', '90', '100']// Parses as a Array full of Numbers
}) => {name:'jason',age:50,admin:true,grade:[80,90,100]}
autoParse('{}') => {}
autoParse('["42"]')  => [42]
autoParse({test:'{\\"name\\": \"greenpioneer\",\n \"company\": true,\n \\"customers\\": 1000}'}) => { test: Object }
autoParse('{\\"name\\": \"greenpioneer\",\n \"company\": true,\n \\"customers\\": 1000}') => Object
autoParse('{\\"name\\": \"greenpioneer\",\"company\": true,\\"customers\\": 1000}') => Object
autoParse('"{"name": "greenpioneer","company": true,"customers": 1000}"') => Object
// Numbers
autoParse('NaN') => NaN
autoParse('26') => 26
// hexadecimals
autoParse('0xFF') => 255
// dots
autoParse('.42') => 0.42
// octals
autoParse('0o123') =>  83
// binary number
autoParse('0b1101') =>  13
// exponent 
autoParse('7e3') =>  7000

// Set Type
autoParse(1, 'Boolean')  =>  true
autoParse(0, 'Number')  =>   0
autoParse(1, Boolean)  =>  true
autoParse(0, Number)  =>   0
autoParse(1234, String)  =>  '1234'
// dates
autoParse('1989-11-30', 'date')  =>  Thu Nov 30 1989 18:00:00 GMT-0600 (CST)
autoParse('1989-11-30', Date)  =>  Thu Nov 30 1989 18:00:00 GMT-0600 (CST)
// Passing Functions to type
function Color (inputColor) {
  this.color = inputColor
}
autoParse('#AAA', Color)  =>  {color: '#AAA'}
// Specific Instances
autoParse(new Date) =>  Thu Nov 30 1989 18:00:00 GMT-0600 (CST)
autoParse(/123/) =>  /123/ // Regex
// functions that return no props - Object.create(null)
autoParse(qs.parse('?order=asc&orderBy=1')) => { order:'asc', orderBy:1 }

Other Uses

Lodash 

// Lodash Mixin
var autoParse = require('auto-parse')
 _.mixin({'autoParse':autoParse})

Browser Support

<h1>Auto Parse </h1>
<script src="/node_modules/auto-parse/dist/auto-parse.min.js"></script>
<script>
  autoParse('true')
  autoParse('Green Pioneer')
</script>

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014-2019 Green Pioneer

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

