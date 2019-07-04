Auto Parse

What is Auto Parse

auto-parse any value you happen to send in ( String , Number , Boolean , Array , Object , Function , undefined and null ). You send it we will try to find a way to parse it. We now support sending in a string of what type (e.g. "boolean") or constructor (e.g. Boolean)

Installation

npm install auto-parse --save yarn add auto-parse

Whats New

Documentation

Params

Anything input : The input value you want parsed

: The input value you want parsed Constructor|String type : The type. It could be a string (e.g. "array") or a constructor (e.g. Array).

Return

Parsed Value Could return String, Number, Boolean, Object, Array, Null, NaN, Undefined & Date

Usage

var autoParse = require ( 'auto-parse' ) autoParse( 'Green Pioneer' ) => 'Green Pioneer' autoParse( 'TrUe ' ) => true autoParse( false ) => false autoParse( function ( ) { return '9' }) => 9 autoParse( ' Undefined ' ) => undefined autoParse( ' Null ' ) => null autoParse( "['2332','2343','2343','2342','3233']" ) => [ 2332 , 2343 , 2343 , 2342 , 3233 ] autoParse( `'["80", 92, "23", "TruE",false]'` ) => [ 80 , 92 , 23 , true , false ] autoParse( '["80", 92, "23", "TruE",false]' ) => [ 80 , 92 , 23 , true , false ] autoParse( "['80', 92, '23', 'TruE',false]" ) => [ 80 , 92 , 23 , true , false ] autoParse( `["80", 92, "23", "TruE", false]` ) => [ 80 , 92 , 23 , true , false ] autoParse([ '80' , '92' , '23' , 'TruE' , false ]) => [ 80 , 92 , 23 , true , false ] autoParse({ name : 'jason' , age : '50' , admin : 'true' , grade : [ '80' , '90' , '100' ] }) => { name : 'jason' , age : 50 , admin : true , grade :[ 80 , 90 , 100 ]} autoParse( '{}' ) => {} autoParse( '["42"]' ) => [ 42 ] autoParse({ test : '{\\"name\\": \"greenpioneer\",

\"company\": true,

\\"customers\\": 1000}' }) => { test : Object } autoParse( '{\\"name\\": \"greenpioneer\",

\"company\": true,

\\"customers\\": 1000}' ) => Object autoParse( '{\\"name\\": \"greenpioneer\",\"company\": true,\\"customers\\": 1000}' ) => Object autoParse( '"{"name": "greenpioneer","company": true,"customers": 1000}"' ) => Object autoParse( 'NaN' ) => NaN autoParse( '26' ) => 26 autoParse( '0xFF' ) => 255 autoParse( '.42' ) => 0.42 autoParse( '0o123' ) => 83 autoParse( '0b1101' ) => 13 autoParse( '7e3' ) => 7000 autoParse( 1 , 'Boolean' ) => true autoParse( 0 , 'Number' ) => 0 autoParse( 1 , Boolean ) => true autoParse( 0 , Number ) => 0 autoParse( 1234 , String ) => '1234' autoParse( '1989-11-30' , 'date' ) => Thu Nov 30 1989 18 : 00 : 00 GMT -0600 (CST) autoParse( '1989-11-30' , Date ) => Thu Nov 30 1989 18 : 00 : 00 GMT -0600 (CST) function Color ( inputColor ) { this .color = inputColor } autoParse( '#AAA' , Color) => { color : '#AAA' } autoParse( new Date ) => Thu Nov 30 1989 18 : 00 : 00 GMT -0600 (CST) autoParse( /123/ ) => /123/ autoParse(qs.parse( '?order=asc&orderBy=1' )) => { order : 'asc' , orderBy : 1 }

Other Uses

Lodash

var autoParse = require ( 'auto-parse' ) _.mixin({ 'autoParse' :autoParse})

Browser Support

< h1 > Auto Parse </ h1 > < script src = "/node_modules/auto-parse/dist/auto-parse.min.js" > </ script > < script > autoParse( 'true' ) autoParse( 'Green Pioneer' ) </ script >

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014-2019 Green Pioneer

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

