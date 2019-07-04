auto-parse any value you happen to send in (
# NPM
npm install auto-parse --save
# YARN
yarn add auto-parse
input: The input value you want parsed
type: The type. It could be a string (e.g. "array") or a constructor (e.g. Array).
var autoParse = require('auto-parse')
// Strings
autoParse('Green Pioneer') => 'Green Pioneer'
// Booleans
autoParse('TrUe ') => true
autoParse(false) => false
// Functions
autoParse(function () {
return '9'
}) => 9
// Null & Undefined
autoParse(' Undefined ') => undefined
autoParse(' Null ') => null
// Objects & Arrays
autoParse("['2332','2343','2343','2342','3233']") => [2332,2343,2343,2342,3233]
autoParse(`'["80", 92, "23", "TruE",false]'`) => [80, 92, 23, true, false]
autoParse('["80", 92, "23", "TruE",false]') => [80, 92, 23, true, false]
autoParse("['80', 92, '23', 'TruE',false]") => [80, 92, 23, true, false]
autoParse(`["80", 92, "23", "TruE", false]`) => [80, 92, 23, true, false]
autoParse(['80', '92', '23', 'TruE', false]) => [80, 92, 23, true, false]
autoParse({
name: 'jason', // Parses as a String
age: '50',// Parses as a Number
admin: 'true',// Parses as a Boolean
grade: ['80', '90', '100']// Parses as a Array full of Numbers
}) => {name:'jason',age:50,admin:true,grade:[80,90,100]}
autoParse('{}') => {}
autoParse('["42"]') => [42]
autoParse({test:'{\\"name\\": \"greenpioneer\",\n \"company\": true,\n \\"customers\\": 1000}'}) => { test: Object }
autoParse('{\\"name\\": \"greenpioneer\",\n \"company\": true,\n \\"customers\\": 1000}') => Object
autoParse('{\\"name\\": \"greenpioneer\",\"company\": true,\\"customers\\": 1000}') => Object
autoParse('"{"name": "greenpioneer","company": true,"customers": 1000}"') => Object
// Numbers
autoParse('NaN') => NaN
autoParse('26') => 26
// hexadecimals
autoParse('0xFF') => 255
// dots
autoParse('.42') => 0.42
// octals
autoParse('0o123') => 83
// binary number
autoParse('0b1101') => 13
// exponent
autoParse('7e3') => 7000
// Set Type
autoParse(1, 'Boolean') => true
autoParse(0, 'Number') => 0
autoParse(1, Boolean) => true
autoParse(0, Number) => 0
autoParse(1234, String) => '1234'
// dates
autoParse('1989-11-30', 'date') => Thu Nov 30 1989 18:00:00 GMT-0600 (CST)
autoParse('1989-11-30', Date) => Thu Nov 30 1989 18:00:00 GMT-0600 (CST)
// Passing Functions to type
function Color (inputColor) {
this.color = inputColor
}
autoParse('#AAA', Color) => {color: '#AAA'}
// Specific Instances
autoParse(new Date) => Thu Nov 30 1989 18:00:00 GMT-0600 (CST)
autoParse(/123/) => /123/ // Regex
// functions that return no props - Object.create(null)
autoParse(qs.parse('?order=asc&orderBy=1')) => { order:'asc', orderBy:1 }
Lodash
// Lodash Mixin
var autoParse = require('auto-parse')
_.mixin({'autoParse':autoParse})
Browser Support
<h1>Auto Parse </h1>
<script src="/node_modules/auto-parse/dist/auto-parse.min.js"></script>
<script>
autoParse('true')
autoParse('Green Pioneer')
</script>
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2014-2019 Green Pioneer
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.
