ais

auto-install-staging-1

by Siddharth Kshetrapal
0.3.1 (see all)

Install dependencies as you code ⚡️

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

auto-install

Build Status npm npm

Auto installs dependencies as you code. Just hit save.

Auto installs dependencies as you code

Featured in npm weekly #56!

Install

npm install -g auto-install

Usage

Run auto-install in the directory you are working in.

Modules in .spec.js and .test.js are added to devDependencies

Options

--secure Install popular modules only (> 10k downloads in the last month)

--exact Install exact version similar to npm install express --save-exact

--dont-uninstall Do not uninstall unused modules

--yarn Use yarn instead of npm

Show your support

⭐ this repo

FAQ

Does it protect against typosquatting?

Hackernews post

License

MIT © siddharthkp

Sponsor

