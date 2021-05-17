Auto installs dependencies as you code. Just hit save.
Featured in npm weekly #56!
npm install -g auto-install
Run
auto-install in the directory you are working in.
Modules in
.spec.js and
.test.js are added to
devDependencies
--secure Install popular modules only (> 10k downloads in the last month)
--exact Install exact version similar to
npm install express --save-exact
--dont-uninstall Do not uninstall unused modules
--yarn Use yarn instead of npm
Does it protect against typosquatting?
MIT © siddharthkp