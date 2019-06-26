A tool for computing first screen time of one page with inaccuracy of 0 automatically.
If there are images existing in first screen, the defination is:
the time when all images in first screen loaded.
If there is no image existing in first screen, the defination is:
performance.timing.domContentLoadedStart
The distance between average tested time and real first screen time is 0 (tested in wifi/fast 3G/slow 3G)
auto-compute-first-screen-time use libaray of
umd.
So, you can use it by:
<script src="./auto-compute-first-screen-time/dist/index.js"></script>
var autoComputeFirstScreenTime = window.autoComputeFirstScreenTime.
var autoComputeFirstScreenTime = require('auto-compute-first-screen-time');
And then use it:
compute first screen time automatically
Run this code before the scripts of page running.
autoComputeFirstScreenTime({
onReport: function (result) {
if (result.success) {
console.log(result.firstScreenTime)
} else {
console.log(result);
}
}
});
// other scripts of current page
// ...
compute first screen time by hand when you find it ready
autoComputeFirstScreenTime.report({
// required: false
onReport: function (result) {
if (result.success) {
console.log(result.firstScreenTime)
} else {
console.log(result);
}
}
});
options
Options means
autoComputeFirstScreenTime(options) and
autoComputeFirstScreenTime.report(options).
options.type
Computing type, which should be one of below:
auto/perf/dot.
perf by default.
We suggest you using type 'perf' because this type won't make image request at all and it covers 92+% mobile browsers.
options.onReport
type:
Function
default
onReport(result) {
// blank function
}
description
It will run when first screen time is found.
onReport(result) {
if (result.success) {
console.log(result.firstScreenTime)
} else {
console.log(result);
}
}
options.request
type:
Object
description
limitedIn: [], // RegExp as item
exclude: [] // RegExp as item
auto-compute-first-screen-time will catch request for computing first screen time.
limitedIn controls which kind of requests should be caught, such as
[/mtop\.alibaba\.com/i].
exclue controls which kind of requests should not be caught, such as
[/list\.alibaba\.com/i].
options.delayReport
type:
Number
default:
0
description
auto-compute-first-screen-time will run
onReport callback immediately by default.
When
delayReport is setted,
auto-compute-first-screen-time will run
onReport after some time.
It can be used in some pages that require users login.
Delay report can help you avoid report the wrong page (always login page).
For example:
delayReport: 1000 // ms
options.jsonpFilter
type:
RegExp
default:
/jsonp=callback/
description
Filter for cathing jsonp request.
options.navigationStartChangeTag
type:
Array
default:
['data-perf-start', 'perf-start']
description
Usually, when first screen time stamp is found, we get the first screen time by:
var firstScreenTime = firstScreenTimeStamp - performance.timing.navigationStart
But for single-page-application(SPA), it's wrong.
Because SPA has sub routes, when route changes, the first screen time should be computed by:
firstScreenTimeStamp - the-timestamp-when-route-changed
auto-compute-first-screen-time will watch
options.navigationStartChangeTag changes when computing first screen.
'data-perf-start' will be watched firstly, if there is no
'data-perf-start',
'perf-start' will be watched. And the tags must be setted on
<body>.
So for SPA, you should do one more job: when route changes, reset
perf-start or
data-perf-start on
<body>.
For example by vue SPA:
router.afterEach(function(to, from) {
document.body.dataset.perfStart = Date.now();
})
Dom control
perf-ignore
ignore images inside the tagged dom (tagged dom included)
<div>
<img src="xxx" />
</div>
<div perf-ignore> <!-- ignored -->
<img src="xxx" /> <!-- ignored -->
</div>
<div perf-ignore style="background: url(xxx) 0 0 no-repeat;"></div> <!-- ignored -->
<anytag perf-scroll></anytag>
anytag means tags like
div / span / ul / ....
Usually, when we get images in first screen, we should firstly get node position by formula as below:
var scrollTop = document.documentElement.scrollTop || document.body.scrollTop; // changeable
var boundingClientRect = imgNode.getBoundingClientRect();
if ((scrollTop + boundingClientRect.top) < window.innerHeight && boundingClientRect.right > 0 && boundingClientRect.left < window.innerWidth) {
console.log('this node is in first screen');
}
When
perf-scroll is added on a tag, part of the formula will change as below:
from
var scrollTop = document.documentElement.scrollTop || document.body.scrollTop;
to
var scrollTop = document.querySelector('[perf-scroll]').getBoundingClientRect().top;
if (scrollWrapperClientRect.top < 0) {
scrollTop = -scrollWrapperClientRect.top;
} else {
scrollTop = 0;
}
