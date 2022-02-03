Command line tool for generating a changelog from git tags and commit history. Used by Modernizr, Netlify, Neutrino and Velocity.js.

Installation

npm install -g auto-changelog

Usage

Simply run auto-changelog in the root folder of a git repository. git log is run behind the scenes in order to parse the commit history.

Usage: auto-changelog [options] Options: -o, --output [file] -c, --config [file] -t, --template [template] -r, --remote [remote] -p, --package -v, --latest-version [version] -u, --unreleased -l, --commit-limit [count] -b, --backfill-limit [count] --commit-url [url] --issue-url [url] --merge-url [url] --compare-url [url] --issue-pattern [regex] --breaking-pattern [regex] --merge-pattern [regex] --ignore-commit-pattern [regex] --tag-pattern [regex] --tag-prefix [prefix] --starting-version [tag] --starting-date [yyyy-mm-dd] --ending-version [tag] --sort-commits [property] --release-summary --unreleased-only --hide-empty-releases --hide-credit --handlebars-setup [file] --append-git-log [string] --append-git-tag [string] --prepend --stdout -V, --version -h, -- help auto-changelog auto-changelog --output HISTORY.md --template keepachangelog auto-changelog --commit-limit false

Requirements

auto-changelog is designed to be as flexible as possible, providing a clear changelog for any project. There are only two absolute requirements:

You should be using git 1.7.2 or later

or later All versions should be tagged using semver tag names – this happens by default when using npm version

There are some less strict requirements to improve your changelog:

Close issues using keywords

Merge pull requests using the standard merge commit message for your platform

What you might do if you’re clever

Install auto-changelog to dev dependencies:

npm install auto-changelog --save-dev yarn add auto-changelog --dev

Add auto-changelog -p && git add CHANGELOG.md to the version scripts in your package.json :

{ "name" : "my-awesome-package" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "devDependencies" : { "auto-changelog" : "*" }, "scripts" : { "version" : "auto-changelog -p && git add CHANGELOG.md" } }

Using -p or --package uses the version from package.json as the latest release, so that all commits between the previous release and now become part of that release. Essentially anything that would normally be parsed as Unreleased will now come under the version from package.json

Now every time you run npm version , the changelog will automatically update and be part of the version commit.

Advanced Usage

URL Overrides

Links to commits, issues, pull requests and version diffs are automatically generated based on your remote URL. GitHub, GitLab, BitBucket and Azure DevOps are all supported. If you have an unusual remote or need to override one of the link formats, use --commit-url , --issue-url or --merge-url with an {id} token. For custom version diffs, use --compare-url with {from} and {to} tokens.

auto-changelog --issue-url https://www.redmine.org/issues/{id} auto-changelog --compare-url https://example.com/repo/compare/{from}...{to}

Add to an existing changelog

If you’d like to keep an existing changelog below your generated one, just add <!-- auto-changelog-above --> to your current changelog. The generated changelog will be added above this token, and anything below will remain.

Configuration

You can set any option in package.json under the auto-changelog key, using camelCase options.

{ "name" : "my-awesome-package" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "scripts" : { }, "auto-changelog" : { "output" : "HISTORY.md" , "template" : "keepachangelog" , "unreleased" : true , "commitLimit" : false } }

You can also store config options in an .auto-changelog file in your project root:

{ "output" : "HISTORY.md" , "template" : "keepachangelog" , "unreleased" : true , "commitLimit" : false }

Note that any options set in package.json will take precedence over any set in .auto-changelog .

Tag prefixes

Use --tag-prefix [prefix] if you prefix your version tags with a certain string:

auto-changelog --tag-prefix my-package/

Tag patterns

By default, auto-changelog looks for valid semver tags to build a list of releases. If you are using another format (or want to include all tags), use --tag-pattern [regex] :

auto-changelog --tag-pattern build-\d+ auto-changelog --tag-pattern .+

Breaking changes

If you use a common pattern in your commit messages for breaking changes, use --breaking-pattern to highlight those commits as breaking changes in your changelog. Breaking change commits will always be listed as part of a release, regardless of any --commit-limit set.

auto-changelog --breaking-pattern "BREAKING CHANGE:"

Custom issue patterns

By default, auto-changelog will parse GitHub-style issue fixes in your commit messages. If you use Jira or an alternative pattern in your commits to reference issues, you can pass in a custom regular expression to --issue-pattern along with --issue-url :

auto-changelog --issue-pattern [A-Z]+-\d+ --issue-url https://issues.apache.org/jira/browse/{id}

Or, in your package.json :

{ "name" : "my-awesome-package" , "auto-changelog" : { "issueUrl" : "https://issues.apache.org/jira/browse/{id}" , "issuePattern" : "[A-Z]+-\d+" } }

If you use a certain pattern before or after the issue number, like fixes {id} , just use a capturing group:

auto-changelog --issue-pattern "[Ff]ixes ([A-Z]+-\d+)"

Custom templates

If you aren’t happy with the default templates or want to tweak something, you can point to a handlebars template in your local repo. Check out the existing templates to see what is possible.

Save changelog-template.hbs somewhere in your repo:

### Changelog My custom changelog template. Don’t worry about indentation here; it is automatically removed from the output. {{# each releases}} Every release has a {{title}} and a {{href}} you can use to link to the commit diff. It also has an {{isoDate}} and a {{niceDate}} you might want to use. {{# each merges}} - A merge has a {{message}} , an {{id}} and a {{href}} to the PR. {{/ each }} {{# each fixes}} - Each fix has a {{commit}} with a {{commit.subject}} , an {{id}} and a {{href}} to the fixed issue. {{/ each }} {{# each commits}} - Commits have a {{shorthash}} , a {{subject}} and a {{href}} , amongst other things. {{/ each }} {{/ each }}

Then just use --template to point to your template:

auto-changelog --template changelog-template.hbs

You can also point to an external template by passing in a URL:

auto-changelog --template https://example.com/templates/compact.hbs

To see exactly what data is passed in to the templates, you can generate a JSON version of the changelog:

auto-changelog --template json --output changelog-data.json

commit-list helper

Use {{#commit-list}} to render a list of commits depending on certain patterns in the commit messages:

{{# each releases}} ### [ {{title}} ]( {{href}} ) {{# commit -list commits heading='### Breaking Changes' message='Breaking change: '}} - {{subject}} [` {{shorthash}} `]( {{href}} ) {{/ commit -list}} {{# commit -list commits heading='### New Features' message='feat: ' exclude='Breaking change: '}} - {{subject}} [` {{shorthash}} `]( {{href}} ) {{/ commit -list}} {{/ each }}

Option Description heading A heading for the list, only renders if at least one commit matches message A regex pattern to match against the entire commit message subject A regex pattern to match against the commit subject only exclude A regex pattern to exclude from the list – useful for avoiding listing commits more than once

Replacing text

To insert links or other markup to PR titles and commit messages that appear in the log, use the replaceText option in your package.json :

{ "name" : "my-awesome-package" , "auto-changelog" : { "replaceText" : { "(ABC-\\d+)" : "[`$1`](https://issues.apache.org/jira/browse/$1)" } } }

Here, any time a pattern like ABC-123 appears in your log, it will be replaced with a link to the relevant issue in Jira. Each pattern is applied using string.replace(new RegExp(key, 'g'), value) .

Handlebars setup file

The --handlebars-setup options allows you to point to a file to add custom Handlebars helpers, for use in custom templates using --template . Paths are relative to the directory in which you run auto-changelog .

auto-changelog --handlebars-setup setup.js --template custom-template.hbs module .exports = function ( Handlebars ) { Handlebars.registerHelper( 'custom' , function ( context, options ) { return 'custom helpers!' }) } Now you can use {{custom}}

FAQ

What’s a changelog?

See keepachangelog.com.

What does this do?

The command parses your git commit history and generates a changelog based on tagged versions, merged pull requests and closed issues. See a simple example in this very repo.

Why do I need it?

Because keeping a changelog can be tedious and difficult to get right. If you don’t have the patience for a hand-crafted, bespoke changelog then this makes keeping one rather easy. It also can be automated if you’re feeling extra lazy.