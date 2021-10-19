Automatically bind methods to their class instance
It also correctly binds inherited properties.
npm install auto-bind
import autoBind from 'auto-bind';
class Unicorn {
constructor(name) {
this.name = name;
autoBind(this);
}
message() {
return `${this.name} is awesome!`;
}
}
const unicorn = new Unicorn('Rainbow');
// Grab the method off the class instance
const message = unicorn.message;
// Still bound to the class instance
message();
//=> 'Rainbow is awesome!'
// Without `autoBind(this)`, the above would have resulted in
message();
//=> Error: Cannot read property 'name' of undefined
Bind methods in
self to their class instance.
Returns the
self object.
Type:
object
An object with methods to bind.
Type:
object
Type:
Array<string | RegExp>
Bind only the given methods.
Type:
Array<string | RegExp>
Bind methods except for the given methods.
Same as
autoBind but excludes the default React component methods.
import autoBindReact from 'auto-bind/react';
class Foo extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
autoBindReact(this);
}
// …
}