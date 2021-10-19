Automatically bind methods to their class instance

It also correctly binds inherited properties.

Install

npm install auto-bind

Usage

import autoBind from 'auto-bind' ; class Unicorn { constructor (name) { this .name = name; autoBind( this ); } message() { return ` ${ this .name} is awesome!` ; } } const unicorn = new Unicorn( 'Rainbow' ); const message = unicorn.message; message(); message();

API

Bind methods in self to their class instance.

Returns the self object.

self

Type: object

An object with methods to bind.

options

Type: object

include

Type: Array<string | RegExp>

Bind only the given methods.

exclude

Type: Array<string | RegExp>

Bind methods except for the given methods.

React

Same as autoBind but excludes the default React component methods.

import autoBindReact from 'auto-bind/react' ; class Foo extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); autoBindReact( this ); } }

