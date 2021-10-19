openbase logo
auto-bind

by Sindre Sorhus
5.0.1 (see all)

Automatically bind methods to their class instance

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.1M

GitHub Stars

431

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

auto-bind

Automatically bind methods to their class instance

It also correctly binds inherited properties.

Install

npm install auto-bind

Usage

import autoBind from 'auto-bind';

class Unicorn {
    constructor(name) {
        this.name = name;
        autoBind(this);
    }

    message() {
        return `${this.name} is awesome!`;
    }
}

const unicorn = new Unicorn('Rainbow');

// Grab the method off the class instance
const message = unicorn.message;

// Still bound to the class instance
message();
//=> 'Rainbow is awesome!'

// Without `autoBind(this)`, the above would have resulted in
message();
//=> Error: Cannot read property 'name' of undefined

API

autoBind(self, options?)

Bind methods in self to their class instance.

Returns the self object.

self

Type: object

An object with methods to bind.

options

Type: object

include

Type: Array<string | RegExp>

Bind only the given methods.

exclude

Type: Array<string | RegExp>

Bind methods except for the given methods.

React

Same as autoBind but excludes the default React component methods.

import autoBindReact from 'auto-bind/react';

class Foo extends React.Component {
    constructor(props) {
        super(props);
        autoBindReact(this);
    }

    // …
}
  • bind-methods - Bind all methods in an object to itself or a specified context

