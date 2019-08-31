A complete Authy client with support for TOTP, OneTouch, Phone Verification and Phone Intelligence APIs.

Installation

Install the package via yarn :

yarn add authy-client

or via npm :

npm install authy-client --save

Usage

Client

The following is a complete example of registering a user and requesting an SMS using any of the three possible async APIs offered by this package.

Using await/async (requires babel )

import { Client } from 'authy-client' ; const client = new Client({ key : 'foo' }); ( async function ( ) { const { user : { id : authyId } } = await client.registerUser({ countryCode : 'PT' , email : 'foo@bar.com' , phone : '911234567' } ); const { cellphone } = await client.requestSms({ authyId }); console .log( `SMS requested to ${cellphone} ` ) }());

Using promises

const Client = require ( 'authy-client' ).Client; const client = new Client({ key : 'foo' }); client.registerUser({ countryCode : 'PT' , email : 'foo@bar.com' , phone : '911234567' }).then( function ( response ) { return response.user.id; }).then( function ( authyId ) { return client.requestSms({ authyId : authyId }); }).then( function ( response ) { console .log( `SMS requested to ${response.cellphone} ` ); });

Using callbacks

const Client = require ( 'authy-client' ).Client; const client = new Client({ key : 'foo' }); client.registerUser({ countryCode : 'PT' , email : 'foo@bar.com' , phone : '911234567' }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) throw err; client.requestSms({ authyId : res.user.id }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( `SMS requested to ${res.cellphone} ` ) }); });

If you want to run this example without first transpiling it, you can install the babel-cli package and run node_modules/.bin/babel-node example.js .

Command-line interface

Another option of interacting with Authy's API is by using the available command-line interface (cli). It handles most tasks without require any coding.

❯ authy Commands: activity < command > Manage activity application < command > Manage application information onetouch < command > Manage onetouch requests phone < command > Manage phone verifications user < command > Manage users Options: --key API Key [string] [required] --pretty Whether to print pretty results [boolean] [default: true ] -- help Show help [boolean]

Note that all calls must be authenticated using the API Key. However, if you prefer, you can define the API Key using the environment variable AUTHY_KEY such as:

❯ AUTHY_KEY=foobar authy < command >

Client({ key }, [options])

Arguments

args (Object): the required arguments object. args.key (string): The private API key obtained from the Authy Dashboard. [options] (Object): The options object. [options.host=https://api.authy.com] (string): The target API endpoint. [options.timeout=5000] (number): The maximum request time, in milliseconds.

Example

new Client({ key : 'foo' }, { timeout : 10000 });

TOTP API

Authy TOTP (Time-based One-time Password) is an API that allows application developers to enable two-factor authentication (2FA) for a user. 2FA, as the name suggests, is an additional step to secure an user's account or action by comparing a code generated or sent to the user's mobile phone against a shared secret.

registerUser({ countryCode, email, phone }, [callback])

Create an Authy user based on the users mobile phone number and email. The returned Authy Id should be stored on your database for subsequent calls.

The library automatically converts conforming country codes (e.g. US ) to the corresponding country calling code (e.g. 1 ) and validates the resulting phone number thoroughly before submitting it to Authy.

Arguments

args (Object): the required arguments object. args.countryCode (string): the user's phone country code in ISO 3166 alpha 2 format (recommended format, e.g. US ) or a numeric country calling code (use at your own risk). args.email (string): the user's email address. args.phone (string): the user's phone number. [callback] (Function): a callback, otherwise a Promise is returned.

Example

Using await/async (requires babel )

const { user : { id : authyId } } = await client.registerUser({ countryCode : 'PT' , email : 'foo@bar.com' , phone : '911234567' }); console .log( 'Authy Id' , authyId);

Using promises

client.registerUser({ countryCode : 'PT' , email : 'foo@bar.com' , phone : '911234567' }) .then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'Authy Id' , response.user.id); }) .catch( function ( error ) { throw error; });

Using callbacks

client.registerUser({ countryCode : 'PT' , email : 'foo@bar.com' , phone : '911234567' }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'Authy Id' , res.user.id); });

Using cli

❯ AUTHY_KEY=foobar authy user create 911234567 PT foo@bar.com

requestSms({ authyId }, [options, callback])

Request an SMS with a token for users that don't own a smartphone. If the Authy app is in use by the user, this request is ignored and a push notification is sent instead.

Arguments

args (Object): the required arguments object. args.authyId (string): the user's Authy Id. [options] (Object): the options object. [options.action] (string): the action or context that is being validated. [options.force] (boolean): whether to send an SMS even if the user is using the mobile application. [options.message] (string): a message for the specific action, if one is set. [callback] (Function): a callback, otherwise a Promise is returned.

Example

Using await/async (requires babel )

const response = await client.requestSms({ authyId : 1635 }); console .log( 'Message sent successfully to' , response.cellphone);

Using promises

client.requestSms({ authyId : 1635 }) .then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'Message sent successfully to' , response.cellphone); }) .catch( function ( error ) { throw error; });

Using callbacks

client.requestSms({ authyId : 1635 }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'Message sent successfully to' , res.cellphone); });

Using cli

❯ AUTHY_KEY=foobar authy user request sms 1635

requestCall({ authyId }, [options, callback])

Request a call with a token for users that don't own a smartphone. If the Authy app is in use by the user, this request is ignored and a push notification is sent instead.

Arguments

args (Object): the required arguments object. args.authyId (string): the user's Authy Id. [options] (Object): the options object. [options.action] (string): the action or context that is being validated. [options.force] (boolean): whether to call the user even if the mobile application is in use. [options.message] (string): a message for the specific action, if one is set. [callback] (Function): a callback, otherwise a Promise is returned.

Example

Using await/async (requires babel )

const response = await client.requestCall({ authyId : 1635 }); console .log( 'Call requested successfully to' , response.cellphone);

Using promises

client.requestCall({ authyId : 1635 }) .then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'Call requested successfully to' , response.cellphone); }) .catch( function ( error ) { throw error; });

Using callbacks

client.requestCall({ authyId : 1635 }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'Call requested successfully to' , res.cellphone); });

Using cli

❯ AUTHY_KEY=foobar authy user request call 1635

verifyToken({ authyId, token }, [options, callback])

Verify if a token submitted by the user is valid or not.

Arguments

args (Object): the required arguments object. args.authyId (string): the user's Authy Id. args.token (string): the token to verify. [options] (Object): the options object. [options.force] (boolean): whether to verify the token regardless of the user's login status. [callback] (Function): a callback, otherwise a Promise is returned.

Example

Using await/async (requires babel )

const response = await client.verifyToken({ authyId : 1635 , token : '1234567' }); console .log( 'Token is valid' );

Using promises

client.verifyToken({ authyId : 1635 , token : '1234567' }) .then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'Token is valid' ); }) .catch( function ( error ) { throw error; });

Using callbacks

client.verifyToken({ authyId : 1635 , token : '1234567' }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'Token is valid' ); });

Using cli

❯ AUTHY_KEY=foobar authy user verify --token 1234567

deleteUser({ authyId }, [options, callback])

Delete a user from the application.

Arguments

args (Object): the required arguments object. args.authyId (string): the user's Authy Id. [options] (Object): the options object. [options.ip] (string): the IP requesting to delete the user. [callback] (Function): a callback, otherwise a Promise is returned.

Example

Using await/async (requires babel )

const response = await client.deleteUser({ authyId : 1635 }); console .log( 'User has been scheduled for deletion' );

Using promises

client.deleteUser({ authyId : 1635 }) .then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'User has been scheduled for deletion' ); }) .catch( function ( error ) { throw error; });

Using callbacks

client.deleteUser({ authyId : 1635 }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'User has been scheduled for deletion' ); });

Using cli

❯ AUTHY_KEY=foobar authy user delete 1635

registerActivity({ authyId, data, type }, [options, callback])

Register a user activity.

Arguments

args (Object): the required arguments object. args.authyId (string): the user's Authy Id. args.type (string): the activity type (one of password_reset , banned , unbanned or cookie_login ). [data] (Object): a data object associated with the activity. [options] (Object): the options object. [options.ip] (string): the IP of the user registering the activity. [callback] (Function): a callback, otherwise a Promise is returned.

Example

Using await/async (requires babel )

const response = await client.registerActivity({ authyId : 1635 , data : { reason : 'foo' }, type : 'banned' }, { ip : '127.0.0.1' }); console .log( 'Activity registered' );

Using promises

client.registerActivity({ authyId : 1635 , data : { reason : 'foo' }, type : 'banned' }, { ip : '127.0.0.1' }) .then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'Activity registered' ); }) .catch( function ( error ) { throw error; });

Using callbacks

client.registerActivity({ authyId : 1635 , data : { reason : 'foo' }, type : 'banned' }, { ip : '127.0.0.1' }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'Activity registered' ); });

Using cli

❯ AUTHY_KEY=foobar authy activity create 1635 \ --data.reason foo \ -- type banned \ --ip 127.0.0.1

getUserStatus({ authyId }, [options, callback])

Retrieve the user status, such as the registered country code, phone number, devices and confirmation status.

Arguments

args (Object): the required arguments object. args.authyId (string): the user's Authy Id. [options] (Object): the options object. [options.ip] (string): the IP of the user requesting to see the user details. [callback] (Function): a callback, otherwise a Promise is returned.

Example

Using await/async (requires babel )

const response = await client.getUserStatus({ authyId : 1635 }); console .log( 'User status' , response.status);

Using promises

client.getUserStatus({ authyId : 1635 }) .then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'User status' , response.status); }) .catch( function ( error ) { throw error; });

Using callbacks

client.getUserStatus({ authyId : 1635 }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'User status' , response.status); });

Using cli

❯ AUTHY_KEY=foobar authy user get status 1635

Retrieve application details such as its name or current billing plan.

Arguments

[options] (Object): the options object. [options.ip] (string): the IP of the user requesting to see the application details. [callback] (Function): a callback, otherwise a Promise is returned.

Example

Using await/async (requires babel )

const response = await client.getApplicationDetails(); console .log( 'Application details' , response.app);

Using promises

client.getApplicationDetails() .then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'Application details' , response.app); }) .catch( function ( error ) { throw error; });

Using callbacks

client.getApplicationDetails( function ( err, res ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'Application details' , response.app); });

Using cli

❯ AUTHY_KEY=foobar authy application get details

Retrieve application statistics by month and current quotas.

Arguments

[options] (Object): the options object. [options.ip] (string): the IP of the user requesting to see the application statistics. [callback] (Function): a callback, otherwise a Promise is returned.

Example

Using await/async (requires babel )

const response = await client.getApplicationStatistics(); console .log( 'Application statistics' , response);

Using promises

client.getApplicationStatistics() .then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'Application statistics' , response); }) .catch( function ( error ) { throw error; });

Using callbacks

client.getApplicationStatistics( function ( err, res ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'Application statistics' , response); });

Using cli

❯ AUTHY_KEY=foobar authy application get statistics

Phone Verification API

The Phone Verification API allows for a simple phone verification for situations where the complexity of the TOTP API is not required. First, a code is sent to the user's phone number and then that code is submitted back by the user. Authy verifies that the code matches the one issued for it.

startPhoneVerification({ countryCode, phone, via }, [options, callback])

Verify a phone number by sending it a verification code by SMS or call. Custom messages for the SMS are currently not working so support has not been added.

Arguments

args (Object): the required arguments object. args.countryCode (string): the user's phone country code in ISO 3166 alpha 2 format (recommended format, e.g. US ) or a numeric country calling code (use at your own risk). args.phone (string): the user's phone number to verify. args.via (string): the mechanism used to send the verification code ( sms or call ). [options] (Object): the options object. [options.locale] (string): the locale of the message received by the user. If none is given, Authy will attempt to auto-detect it based on the country code passed, otherwise English will be used. [options.codeLength] (integer): the number of verification digits sent (by default, 4). Allowed values are 4-10. [callback] (Function): a callback, otherwise a Promise is returned.

Example

Using await/async (requires babel )

import { enums } from 'authy-client' ; const response = await client.startPhoneVerification({ countryCode : 'US' , phone : '7754615609' , via : enums.verificationVia.SMS }); console .log( 'Phone information' , response);

Using promises

const enums = require ( 'authy-client' ).enums; client.startPhoneVerification({ countryCode : 'US' , phone : '7754615609' , via : enums.verificationVia.SMS }) .then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'Phone information' , response); }) .catch( function ( error ) { throw error; });

Using callbacks

const enums = require ( 'authy-client' ).enums; client.startPhoneVerification({ countryCode : 'US' , locale : 'en' , phone : '7754615609' , via : enums.verificationVia.SMS }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'Phone information' , response); });

Using cli

❯ AUTHY_KEY=foobar authy phone verify 7754615609 US \ --locale=en \ --via=sms

verifyPhone({ countryCode, phone, token }, [callback])

Verify a phone number through a verification code.

Arguments

args (Object): the required arguments object. args.countryCode (string): the user's phone country code in ISO 3166 alpha 2 format (recommended format, e.g. US ) or a numeric country calling code (use at your own risk). args.phone (string): the user's phone number to verify. args.token (string): the token submitted by the user to verify the phone. [callback] (Function): a callback, otherwise a Promise is returned.

Example

Using await/async (requires babel )

const response = await client.verifyPhone({ countryCode : 'US' , phone : '7754615609' , token : '1234' }); console .log( 'Verification code is correct' );

Using promises

client.verifyPhone({ countryCode : 'US' , phone : '7754615609' , token : '1234' }) .then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'Verification code is correct' ); }) .catch( function ( error ) { throw error; });

Using callbacks

client.verifyPhone({ countryCode : 'US' , phone : '7754615609' , token : '1234' }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'Verification code is correct' ); });

Using cli

❯ AUTHY_KEY=foobar authy phone verify 7754615609 US --token 1234

Phone Intelligence API

The Phone Intelligence API allows an application developer to retrieve information about a specific number such as its type (VoIP, landline or mobile) and carrier.

getPhoneInformation({ countryCode, phone }, [options, callback])

Verify a phone number by sending it a verification code by SMS or call. Custom messages for the SMS are currently not working so support has not been added.

Arguments

args (Object): the required arguments object. args.countryCode (string): the phone's country code in ISO 3166 alpha 2 format (recommended format, e.g. US ) or a numeric country calling code (use at your own risk). args.phone (string): the phone's number to retrieve information about. [options] (Object): the options object. [options.ip] (string): the IP of the user requesting to retrieve information about the phone. [callback] (Function): a callback, otherwise a Promise is returned.

Example

Using await/async (requires babel )

const response = await client.getPhoneInformation({ countryCode : 'US' , phone : '7754615609' }); console .log( 'Phone information' , response);

Using promises

client.getPhoneInformation({ countryCode : 'US' , phone : '7754615609' }) .then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'Phone information' , response); }) .catch( function ( error ) { throw error; });

Using callbacks

client.getPhoneInformation({ countryCode : 'US' , phone : '7754615609' }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'Phone information' , response); });

Using cli

❯ AUTHY_KEY=foobar authy phone get information 7754615609 US

OneTouch API

Authy OneTouch is an API that allows application developers to create simple approval requests so that users can frictionless approve or deny such request. It can be used for a variety of purposes, such as authentication (e.g. login approval) or validation (e.g. financial transaction approval).

When the user takes actions, Authy sends a GET or POST callback to a URL defined on the application dashboard. The request, which can optionally be cryptographically verified, allows for immediate reaction. An alternate polling method can also be used.

createApprovalRequest({ authyId, details, logos, message }, [options, callback])

Create an approval request for the given Authy Id and send it to the user as a push notification.

Arguments

args (Object): the required arguments object. args.authyId (string): the user's Authy Id. args.message (string): the message shown to the user upon receiving the approval request. [details] (Object): the details object. [details.hidden] (Object): a dictionary of hidden details associated with the approval request. [details.visible] (Object): a dictionary of visible details associated with the approval request. [logos] (array): the custom logos collection. [logos.<n>] (Object): a custom logo object. [logos.<n>.res] (string): the target resolution of the custom logo (one of default , low , med or high ). [logos.<n>.url] (string): the url of the custom logo image. [options] (Object): the options object. [options.ttl] (integer): the number of seconds that the approval request will be available for being responded. If set to 0 , the approval request won't expire. [callback] (Function): a callback, otherwise a Promise is returned.

Example

Using await/async (requires babel )

const response = await client.createApprovalRequest({ authyId : 1635 , details : { hidden : { ip_address : '10.10.3.203' }, visible : { 'Account Number' : '981266321' , location : 'California, USA' , username : 'Bill Smith' } }, logos : [{ res : 'default' , url : 'https://example.com/logos/default.png' }, { res : 'low' , url : 'https://example.com/logos/low.png' }], message : 'Login requested for a CapTrade Bank account.' , }, { ttl : 120 }); console .log( 'Approval request UUID' , response.approval_request.uuid);

Using promises

client.createApprovalRequest({ authyId : 1635 , details : { hidden : { ip_address : '10.10.3.203' }, visible : { 'Account Number' : '981266321' , location : 'California, USA' , username : 'Bill Smith' } }, logos : [{ res : 'default' , url : 'https://example.com/logos/default.png' }, { res : 'low' , url : 'https://example.com/logos/low.png' }], message : 'Login requested for a CapTrade Bank account.' , }, { ttl : 120 }).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'Approval request UUID' , response.approval_request.uuid); }).catch( function ( error ) { throw error; });

Using callbacks

client.createApprovalRequest({ authyId : 1635 , details : { hidden : { ip_address : '10.10.3.203' }, visible : { 'Account Number' : '981266321' , location : 'California, USA' , username : 'Bill Smith' } }, logos : [{ res : 'default' , url : 'https://example.com/logos/default.png' }, { res : 'low' , url : 'https://example.com/logos/low.png' }], message : 'Login requested for a CapTrade Bank account.' , }, { ttl : 120 }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'Approval request UUID' , response.approval_request.uuid); });

Using cli

❯ AUTHY_KEY=foobar authy onetouch create 1635 \ 'Login requested for a CapTrade Bank account.' \ --hidden.ip_address 10.10.3.203 \ --logos.0.res default \ --logos.0.url 'https://example.com/logos/default.png' \ --logos.1.res low \ --logos.1.url 'https://example.com/logos/low.png' \ --visible. 'Account Number' 981266321 \ --visible.location 'California, USA' \ --visible.username 'Bill Smith' \ --ttl 120

getApprovalRequest({ id }, [callback])

Get information about an approval request.

Arguments

args (Object): the required arguments object. args.id (string): the id of the approval request. [callback] (Function): a callback, otherwise a Promise is returned.

Example

Using await/async (requires babel )

const response = await client.getApprovalRequest({ id : '550e8400-e29b-41d4-a716-446655440000' }); console .log( 'Approval request' , response.approval_request);

Using promises

client.getApprovalRequest({ id : '550e8400-e29b-41d4-a716-446655440000' }) .then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'Approval request' , response.approval_request); }) .catch( function ( error ) { throw error; });

Using callbacks

client.getApprovalRequest({ id : '550e8400-e29b-41d4-a716-446655440000' }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'Approval request' , response.approval_request); });

Using cli

❯ AUTHY_KEY=foobar authy phone get status 550e8400-e29b-41d4-a716-446655440000

verifyCallback({ body, headers, method, protocol, url }, [callback])

Authy callbacks contain a header ( X-Authy-Signature ) with an HTTP HMAC signature of the request. This signature can be used to verify the authenticity of the request.

Currently, GET requests cannot be validated, as only POST requests contain such signature.

If you have configured your Authy application to receive callbacks for OneTouch approval requests, you should verify their authenticity.

Arguments

args (Object): the required arguments object. args.body (Object): the parsed body of the request. args.headers (Object): the headers of the request. args.method (string): the method of the request ( GET or POST ). args.protocol (string): the protocol of the request ( http or https ). args.url (string): the url of the request (e.g. /callback/onetouch ). [callback] (Function): a callback, otherwise a Promise is returned.

Example

Using await/async (requires babel )

await client.verifyCallback({ body : { approval_request : { expiration_timestamp : 1455911778 , logos : null , transaction : { created_at_time : 1455825378 , customer_uuid : '2ccf0040-ed25-0132-5987-0e67b818e6fb' , details : {}, device_details : null , device_geolocation : null , device_signing_time : 0 , encrypted : false , flagged : false , hidden_details : {}, message : '.' , reason : null , requester_details : null , status : 'approved' , uuid : '996201c0-b7a7-0133-7c06-0e67b818e6fb' } }, authy_id : 1234567 , callback_action : 'approval_request_status' , device_uuid : '4d89c320-a9bb-0133-7c02-0e67b818e6fb' , signature : 'BObhJgZwgU7O9r4Uo9VT6j6shAOe7y/IRGpW/N0Uq34/XHZU9E+aHOI5rcQzW1ZgNCECzVrqrsnjhYEK4Zq1naKWu0YNkuvILmMz8IxJEQH+c+6x186fjIjxvP4nu4p/pfUDomo/za24s1XOjtNlVsrDTDXClHUh5MjFQbyBjhFd8gOtmGVatN7K2Lx71I8YR2JDLbRX4DlJEMu++PLBn1nqQH9tbNYzX5jjX87CXPBtDfRwfWSs/imnfZ9zkDq4ZKuBcuwzQNsxKlby6782X0o78rYhCHrcDnHgRtyMGvX9ovK3XTt6M7p6i9SKaRgBWIOFVPygxv15iJesqt9cng==' , status : 'approved' , uuid : '996221c0-b7a7-0133-7c06-0e67b818e6fb' }, headers : { host : 'foo.bar' , 'x-authy-signature' : 'hqB6las54sMBA83GKs0U1QQi9ocJ2tH20SXHZNzfqqQ=' , 'x-authy-signature-nonce' : 1455825429 }, method : 'POST' , protocol : 'https' , url : '/' }); console .log( 'Approval request callback is valid' );

Using promises

client.verifyCallback({ body : { approval_request : { expiration_timestamp : 1455911778 , logos : null , transaction : { created_at_time : 1455825378 , customer_uuid : '2ccf0040-ed25-0132-5987-0e67b818e6fb' , details : {}, device_details : null , device_geolocation : null , device_signing_time : 0 , encrypted : false , flagged : false , hidden_details : {}, message : '.' , reason : null , requester_details : null , status : 'approved' , uuid : '996201c0-b7a7-0133-7c06-0e67b818e6fb' } }, authy_id : 1234567 , callback_action : 'approval_request_status' , device_uuid : '4d89c320-a9bb-0133-7c02-0e67b818e6fb' , signature : 'BObhJgZwgU7O9r4Uo9VT6j6shAOe7y/IRGpW/N0Uq34/XHZU9E+aHOI5rcQzW1ZgNCECzVrqrsnjhYEK4Zq1naKWu0YNkuvILmMz8IxJEQH+c+6x186fjIjxvP4nu4p/pfUDomo/za24s1XOjtNlVsrDTDXClHUh5MjFQbyBjhFd8gOtmGVatN7K2Lx71I8YR2JDLbRX4DlJEMu++PLBn1nqQH9tbNYzX5jjX87CXPBtDfRwfWSs/imnfZ9zkDq4ZKuBcuwzQNsxKlby6782X0o78rYhCHrcDnHgRtyMGvX9ovK3XTt6M7p6i9SKaRgBWIOFVPygxv15iJesqt9cng==' , status : 'approved' , uuid : '996221c0-b7a7-0133-7c06-0e67b818e6fb' }, headers : { host : 'foo.bar' , 'x-authy-signature' : 'hqB6las54sMBA83GKs0U1QQi9ocJ2tH20SXHZNzfqqQ=' , 'x-authy-signature-nonce' : 1455825429 }, method : 'POST' , protocol : 'https' , url : '/' }).then( function ( response ) { console .log( 'Approval request callback is valid' ); }) .catch( function ( error ) { throw error; });

Using callbacks

client.verifyCallback({ body : { approval_request : { expiration_timestamp : 1455911778 , logos : null , transaction : { created_at_time : 1455825378 , customer_uuid : '2ccf0040-ed25-0132-5987-0e67b818e6fb' , details : {}, device_details : null , device_geolocation : null , device_signing_time : 0 , encrypted : false , flagged : false , hidden_details : {}, message : '.' , reason : null , requester_details : null , status : 'approved' , uuid : '996201c0-b7a7-0133-7c06-0e67b818e6fb' } }, authy_id : 1234567 , callback_action : 'approval_request_status' , device_uuid : '4d89c320-a9bb-0133-7c02-0e67b818e6fb' , signature : 'BObhJgZwgU7O9r4Uo9VT6j6shAOe7y/IRGpW/N0Uq34/XHZU9E+aHOI5rcQzW1ZgNCECzVrqrsnjhYEK4Zq1naKWu0YNkuvILmMz8IxJEQH+c+6x186fjIjxvP4nu4p/pfUDomo/za24s1XOjtNlVsrDTDXClHUh5MjFQbyBjhFd8gOtmGVatN7K2Lx71I8YR2JDLbRX4DlJEMu++PLBn1nqQH9tbNYzX5jjX87CXPBtDfRwfWSs/imnfZ9zkDq4ZKuBcuwzQNsxKlby6782X0o78rYhCHrcDnHgRtyMGvX9ovK3XTt6M7p6i9SKaRgBWIOFVPygxv15iJesqt9cng==' , status : 'approved' , uuid : '996221c0-b7a7-0133-7c06-0e67b818e6fb' }, headers : { host : 'foo.bar' , 'x-authy-signature' : 'hqB6las54sMBA83GKs0U1QQi9ocJ2tH20SXHZNzfqqQ=' , 'x-authy-signature-nonce' : 1455825429 }, method : 'POST' , protocol : 'https' , url : '/' }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'Approval request callback is valid' ); });

