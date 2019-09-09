Authy client for Node.js written by Adam Baldwin.
Documentation for this Node.js usage of the Authy API lives in the official Twilio documentation.
The Authy API supports multiple channels of 2FA:
If you only need SMS and Voice support for one-time passwords, we recommend using the Twilio Verify API instead.
More on how to choose between Authy and Verify here.
For a full tutorial, check out the Node.js Authy Quickstart in our docs:
Install with npm:
$ npm install authy
To use the Authy client, require
Authy and initialize it with your production API Key found in the Twilio Console:
var authy = require('authy')('APIKEY');
OR
Phone verification now lives in the Twilio API and has Node.js support through the official Twilio helper libraries.
Legacy (V1) documentation here. Verify V1 is not recommended for new development. Please consider using Verify V2.
Install dependencies:
npm install
To run tests:
npm test