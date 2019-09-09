openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
aut

authy

by Adam Baldwin
1.4.0 (see all)

authy.com api client for node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.5K

GitHub Stars

96

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Multi Factor Authentication API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Dependency Status

Node.js Client for Twilio Authy Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) API

Authy client for Node.js written by Adam Baldwin.

Documentation for this Node.js usage of the Authy API lives in the official Twilio documentation.

The Authy API supports multiple channels of 2FA:

  • One-time passwords via SMS and voice.
  • Soft token (TOTP via the Authy App)
  • Push authentication via the Authy App

If you only need SMS and Voice support for one-time passwords, we recommend using the Twilio Verify API instead.

More on how to choose between Authy and Verify here.

Authy Quickstart

For a full tutorial, check out the Node.js Authy Quickstart in our docs:

Authy Node.js Installation

Install with npm:

$ npm install authy

Usage

To use the Authy client, require Authy and initialize it with your production API Key found in the Twilio Console:

var authy = require('authy')('APIKEY');

authy api key in console

2FA Workflow

  1. Create a user
  2. Send a one-time password
  3. Verify a one-time password

OR

  1. Create a user
  2. Send a push authentication
  3. Check a push authentication status

Phone Verification

Phone verification now lives in the Twilio API and has Node.js support through the official Twilio helper libraries.

Legacy (V1) documentation here. Verify V1 is not recommended for new development. Please consider using Verify V2.

Contributing

Install dependencies:

npm install

To run tests:

npm test

Contributors

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

messagebirdThe open source Node.js client for MessageBird's REST API
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
17K
@vonage/server-sdkVonage API client for Node.js. API support for SMS, Voice, Text-to-Speech, Numbers, Verify (2FA) and more.
GitHub Stars
330
Weekly Downloads
11K
@duosecurity/duo_apiDuo API SDK for Node.js applications
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
3K
nexmoNexmo REST API client for Node.js. API support for SMS, Voice, Text-to-Speech, Numbers, Verify (2FA) and more.
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
50K
sms77-clientOfficial JavaScript API Client for the sms77.io SMS Gateway
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
279
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial