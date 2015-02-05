Action based authorization middleware
The
authorized package is available on npm.
$ npm install authorized
Import an authorization manager.
var auth = require('authorized');
Provide getters for your application roles.
auth.role('admin', function(req, done) {
done(null, req.user && req.user.admin);
});
Roles can use
<entity>.<relation> syntax.
// getters for entity.relation type roles are called with the entity
auth.role('organization.owner', function(org, req, done) {
if (!req.user) {
done();
} else {
done(null, !!~org.owners.indexOf(req.user.id));
}
});
Provide getters for your application entities.
auth.entity('organization', function(req, done) {
// assume url like /organizations/:orgId
var match = req.url.match(/^\/organizations\/(\w+)/);
if (!match) {
done(new Error('Expected url like /organizations/:orgId'));
return;
}
// pretend we're going to the db for the organization
process.nextTick(function() {
// mock org
var org = {id: match[1], owners: ['user.1']};
done(null, org);
});
});
Now define what roles are required for your actions.
auth.action('add members to organization', ['admin', 'organization.owner']);
auth.action('delete organization', ['admin']);
To perform the provided action, a user must have at least one of the given
roles. In the first case, a user must be
admin or
organization.owner to add
members to an organization. In the second case, a user must be
admin to be
able to delete an organization.
Note that entity and role getters can be added in any order, but you cannot configure actions until all entity and role getters have been added.
Now you're ready to generate authorization middleware.
var middleware = auth.can('add members to organization');
This middleware can be used in Connect/Express apps in your route definitions.
var assert = require('assert');
var express = require('express');
var app = express();
app.post(
'/organizations/:orgId/members',
auth.can('add members to organization'),
function(req, res, next) {
// you can safely let the user add members to the org here
// you can also access entities, roles, and actions for your view
var view = auth.view(req);
assert.ok(view.get('organization'));
assert.strictEqual(view.has('admin'), false);
assert.strictEqual(view.has('organization.owner'), true);
// this is implicit since this middleware is only called if true
assert.strictEqual(view.can('add members to organization'), true);
// pretend we added a member to the org
res.send(202, 'member added');
});
If you have a view that might allow a user to perform multiple actions, you can create middleware that allows the view to be rendered if any of a list of actions are allowed. In this case, the view will also have access to which specific actions are allowed so you can conditionally render page elements.
app.get(
'/organizations/:orgId/manage',
auth.can('add members to organization', 'delete organization'),
function(req, res, next) {
/**
* We've reached this point because the user can either add members or
* delete the organization.
*/
var view = auth.view(req);
/**
* To determine which actions are allowed, call the `can` method (or
* inspect all of `view.actions`).
*/
res.render('manage.html', {
actions: view.actions
});
});
If the auth manager decides a user is not authorized to perform a specific
action, an
UnauthorizedError will be passed down the middleware chain. To
provide specific handling for this error, configure your application with
error handling middleware.
app.use(function(err, req, res, next) {
if (err instanceof auth.UnauthorizedError) {
res.send(401, 'Unauthorized');
} else {
next(err);
}
});
var auth = require('authorized');
The
authorized module exports a
Manager instance with the
methods below.
Manager
role(role, getter)
string - Role name (e.g. 'organization.owner').
function(req, done) - Function that determines if the current
user has the given role. This function will be called with the request
object and a callback. The callback has the form
function(Error, boolean) where the first argument is any error value
generated while checking for the given role and the second is a boolean
indicating whether the user has the role.
Register a getter for a role. If the role is a string of the form
entity.relation, a getter for the entity must be registered with the
entity method. Roles without
. are "simple" roles (e.g.
"admin") and no entity is looked up. Throws
ConfigError if
called with an invalid role name.
entity(type, getter)
{function(req, done) - Function called to get an entity from
the provided request. The
done function has the form
function(Error, Object) where the first argument is any error value
generated while getting the entity and the second is the target entity.
Register a getter for an entity. Throws
ConfigError if called
with invalid arguments.
action(name, roles)
string - Action name (e.g. 'add member to organization').
Array.<string>Roles allowed to perform this action. If
the current user has any one of the supplied roles, they can perform the
action (e.g. ['admin', 'organization.owner']).
Specify the roles that a user must have to perform the named action. Throws
ConfigError if the provided roles have not yet been registered
with the
role method.
can(action)
string Action name (e.g. 'add members to organization').
May also be called with multiple action arguments. Supplying '*' is an
alternative to specifying all actions.
Create action based authorization middleware. Returns a middleware function
with the signature
function(IncomingMessage, ServerResponse, function). An
UnauthorizedError will be passed to following middleware
when the user is not authorized to perform the given action. Throws
ConfigError if the provide action has not been registered
with the
action method.
view(req)
Object - The request object.
Get cached authorization info for a request. Returns a
View
instance for accessing authorization info for the given request.
View
can(action)
string - Action name.
Returns a
boolean indicating whether the given action may be performed.
get(type)
string - The entity type.
Returns the cached entity
Object (or
null if none found).
has(role)
string - The role name.
Returns a
boolean indicating whether the current user has the given role.
freeze()
Freeze the view. This prevents entities, actions, and roles from being modified.
ConfigError
Thrown on configuration error.
UnauthorizedError
Passed down the middleware chain when a user is not authorized to perform an action.
This package is strictly about authorization. For a full-featured authentication package, see PassportJS.
Inspiration is drawn here from connect-roles. One major difference is that this is all async (you don't have to determine if a user can perform an action synchronously).
See the unit and integration tests for more detail on how
authorized is used.
To run the linter and tests:
npm test
During development, the linter and tests can be run continously:
npm run watch