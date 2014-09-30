Regular expression for parsing an author string into an object following npm conventions.

This the regex used by parse-authors.

Related

Install

Install with npm

npm i author-regex --save

Install with bower

bower install author-regex --save

Tests

Run

npm test

Usage

var re = require ( 'author-regex' ); function authors ( str ) { return re().exec(str); } console .log(author( 'Jon Schlinkert <foo@bar.com> (https://github.com/jonschlinkert)' ));

Returns:

[ 'Jon Schlinkert <foo@bar.com> (https://github.com/jonschlinkert)' , 'Jon Schlinkert' , 'foo@bar.com' , 'https://github.com/jonschlinkert' , index : 0 , input : 'Jon Schlinkert <foo@bar.com> (https://github.com/jonschlinkert)' ]

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Jon Schlinkert, contributors.

Released under the MIT license

This file was generated by verb-cli on September 29, 2014.