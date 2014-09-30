openbase logo
author-regex

by Jon Schlinkert
1.0.0 (see all)

Regular expression for parsing an `author` string into an object following npm conventions.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

author-regex NPM version

Regular expression for parsing an author string into an object following npm conventions.

This the regex used by parse-authors.

Related

Install

Install with npm

npm i author-regex --save

Install with bower

bower install author-regex --save

Tests

Run

npm test

Usage

var re = require('author-regex');

function authors(str) {
  return re().exec(str);
}
console.log(author('Jon Schlinkert <foo@bar.com> (https://github.com/jonschlinkert)'));

Returns:

[ 'Jon Schlinkert <foo@bar.com> (https://github.com/jonschlinkert)',
  'Jon Schlinkert',
  'foo@bar.com',
  'https://github.com/jonschlinkert',
  index: 0,
  input: 'Jon Schlinkert <foo@bar.com> (https://github.com/jonschlinkert)' ]

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Jon Schlinkert, contributors.
Released under the MIT license

This file was generated by verb-cli on September 29, 2014.

