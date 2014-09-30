Regular expression for parsing an
authorstring into an object following npm conventions.
This the regex used by parse-authors.
npm i author-regex --save
bower install author-regex --save
Run
npm test
var re = require('author-regex');
function authors(str) {
return re().exec(str);
}
console.log(author('Jon Schlinkert <foo@bar.com> (https://github.com/jonschlinkert)'));
Returns:
[ 'Jon Schlinkert <foo@bar.com> (https://github.com/jonschlinkert)',
'Jon Schlinkert',
'foo@bar.com',
'https://github.com/jonschlinkert',
index: 0,
input: 'Jon Schlinkert <foo@bar.com> (https://github.com/jonschlinkert)' ]
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright (c) 2014 Jon Schlinkert, contributors.
Released under the MIT license
