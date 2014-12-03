authom is an authentication library for node.js. It unifies authentication APIs for multiple services into a single EventEmitter, and works with both the built-in node.js HTTP module and as an Express/Connect app.
authom was designed to solve one problem and solve it well. It has an intuitive node.js-like API, no required dependencies, and doesn't force any particular persistence, session, or middleware approaches on you.
For the built-in node.js HTTP module:
// Like socket.io, authom will intercept requests
// for you to help keep your routes clean.
var server = require("http").createServer()
, authom = require("authom")
server.on("request", function() {
// your usual server logic
})
// create servers for the services you'll be using
authom.createServer({ /* facebook credentials */ })
authom.createServer({ /* github credentials */ })
authom.createServer({ /* google credentials */ })
authom.createServer({ /* twitter credentials */ })
// ... et cetera
authom.on("auth", function(req, res, data) {
// called when a user is authenticated on any service
})
authom.on("error", function(req, res, data) {
// called when an error occurs during authentication
})
authom.listen(server)
server.listen(8000)
For Express/Connect:
var express = require("express")
, app = express()
, authom = require("authom")
// create servers for the services you'll be using
authom.createServer({ /* facebook credentials */ })
authom.createServer({ /* github credentials */ })
authom.createServer({ /* google credentials */ })
authom.createServer({ /* twitter credentials */ })
// ... et cetera
authom.on("auth", function(req, res, data) {
// called when a user is authenticated on any service
})
authom.on("error", function(req, res, data) {
// called when an error occurs during authentication
})
app.get("/auth/:service", authom.app)
app.listen(8000)
37signals (by nodebiscut)
Bitbucket (by aslakhellesoy)
Dropbox (by cartuchogl)
Dwolla (by nodebiscut)
Facebook (by jed)
Fitbit (by pspeter3)
Foodspotting (by kimtaro)
Foursquare (by nodebiscut)
GitHub (by jed)
Google (by jed)
Gowalla (by jed)
Instagram (by jed)
LinkedIn (by shinecita)
Meetup (by softprops)
Reddit (by avidw)
SoundCloud (by jed)
Stripe Connect (by recipher)
Trello (by falexandrou)
Twitter (by jed)
Vkontakte (by molforp)
Windows Live (by jed)
Ninja Blocks (by thatguydan)
To install, enter:
$ npm install authom
To see the demo, enter:
$ npm start authom
And then head to http://authom.jedschmidt.com (which resolves to your local machine at
127.0.0.1).
sudo is needed to bind to port 80, as many providers do not allow callback URLs with a port or
localhost as the host.
See Extending authom below.
authom aims to solve a smaller problem, more agnostically. It trades convenience for simplicity and flexibility. Here are some key differences:
authom was built for node, and can also work with Express, while everyauth is tied to Express and Connect. everyauth aims for a much more ambitious integration, but at the expense of locking you into a particular stack. authom takes a more UNIX approach; since it doesn't handle logins, persistence, sessions, or anything past authentication, it is more of a tool and less of a framework.
authom uses native node.js conventions such as EventEmitters and objects, while everyauth uses promises and a chaining config API. This is of course subjective, but the authom API aims to be closer to the APIs of node.js itself.
Creates an EventEmitter for the given authentication service. The service is specified by the
service key of the
options object, with all other keys differing based on the service. For example,
github would be called like this:
var github = authom.createServer({
service: "github",
id: "7e38d12b740a339b2d31",
secret: "116e41bd4cd160b7fae2fe8cc79c136a884928c3",
scope: ["gist"]
})
An optional
name member can also be passed to override that used for authom path matching. So if you had two GitHub apps, you could set them as
name: github1 and
name: github2, so that they could be accessed as
/auth/github1 and
/auth/github2.
You can listen for
auth and
error events by:
authom for all service events
For example, use this to listen for events from GitHub, based on the code above:
github.on("auth", function(req, res, gitHubSpecificData){})
github.on("error", function(req, res, gitHubSpecificData){})
Or, use this to listen to events from all provders, since authom already listens and namespaces them for you:
authom.on("auth", function(req, res, data){})
authom.on("error", function(req, res, data){})
Listens for successful authentications across all services. The listener is called with the original request/response objects as well as a service-specific user object, which contains the following keys:
token: the token resulting from authentication
refresh_token: the refresh_token resulting from authentication, if implemented by auth service, otherwise
undefined
id: the ID of the user on the remote service
data: the original data returned from the service, and
service: the name of the service, given so that you can branch your code:
authom.on("auth", function(req, res, data) {
switch(data.service) {
case "github": ...
case "google": ...
.
.
.
}
})
Listens for failed authentications across all services. Like the
auth event, the listener is called with the original request/response objects as well as an error object, allowing you to provide your own session scheme.
Listens to an existing HTTP(S) server for
request events. Like socket.io's
.listen method, authom will intercept any request whose path starts with
/auth.
A standard node.js listener. This can be used for more control over the path at which authom is used. For example, the following two are equivalent:
// socket.io-style
var server = require("http").createServer()
, authom = require("authom")
server.on("request", function() {
/* your usual server logic */
})
authom.listen(server)
server.listen(8000)
// route-style
var server = require("http").createServer()
, authom = require("authom")
server.on("request", function(req, res) {
if (req.url.slice(5) == "/auth") authom.listener(req, res)
else {
/* your usual server logic */
}
})
server.listen(8000)
Authom-compliant services can be registered using this method. This is useful for adding custom authentication services not suited to be part of the
/lib core services. (For example a business-specific in-house authentication service.) Custom services will override existing services of the same name.
var authom = require("authom")
, EventEmitter = require("events").EventEmitter
//Custom authentication service
var IpAuth = function(options) {
var server = new EventEmitter
var whiteList = options.whiteList || ["127.0.0.1", "::1"]
server.on("request", function(req, res) {
if (~whiteList.indexOf(req.connection.remoteAddress)) {
server.emit("auth", req, res, {status: "yay"})
}
else {
server.emit("error", req, res, {status: "boo"})
}
})
return server
}
authom.registerService("ip-auth", IpAuth)
auth.createServer({
service: "ip-auth",
whiteList : ["127.0.0.1", "::1", "192.168.0.1"]
})
A regular expression that is run on the pathname of every request. authom will only run if this expression is matched. By default, it is
/^\/auth\/([^\/]+)\/?$/.
This is a convenience Express app, which should be mounted at a path containing a
:service parameter.
Options:
service: "37signals"
id: the application's
Client ID
secret: the application's
Client secret
Example:
var signals = authom.createServer({
service: "37signals",
id: "c2098292571a03070eb12746353997fb8d6f0e00",
secret: "4cb7f46fa83f73ec99d37162b946522b9e7a4d5a"
})
Options:
service: "dropbox"
id: the application's
App key
secret: the application's
App secret
info: specify
true if you want to get the user info (a little slower - one extra request)
Example:
var dropbox = authom.createServer({
service: "dropbox",
id: "zuuteb2w7i82mdg",
secret: "rj503lgqodxzvbp"
info: true
})
Options:
service: "dwolla"
id: the application's
Client ID
secret: the application's
Client secret
scope: the scope requested.
Example:
var dwolla = authom.createServer({
service: "dwolla",
id: "0vNUP/9/GSBXEv69nqKZVfhSZbw8XQdnDiatyXSTM7vW1WzAAU",
secret: "KI2tdLiRZ813aclUxTgUVyDbxysoJQzPBjHTJ111nHMNdAVlcs",
scope: "AccountInfoFull"
})
Options:
service: "facebook"
id: the application's
App ID
secret: the application's
App secret
scope (optional): the scopes requested by your application
fields (optional): the fields passed onto
/users/me
Example:
var facebook = authom.createServer({
service: "facebook",
id: "256546891060909",
secret: "e002572fb07423fa66fc38c25c9f49ad",
scope: [],
fields: ["name", "picture"]
})
Options:
service: "fitbit"
id: the application's
Client ID
secret: the application's
Client secret
Example:
var fitbit = authom.createServer({
service: "fitbit",
id: "45987d27b0e14780bb1a6f1769e679dd",
secret: "3d403aaeb5b84bc49e98ef8b946a19d5"
})
Options:
service: "foodspotting"
id: the application's
Client ID
secret: the application's
Client secret
Example:
var foodspotting = authom.createServer({
service: "foodspotting",
id: "<api key>",
secret: "<api secret>"
})
Options:
service: "foursquare"
id: the application's
CLIENT ID
secret: the application's
CLIENT SECRET
Example:
var foursquare = authom.createServer({
service: "foursquare",
id: "0DPGLE430Y2LFUCOSFXB0ACG3GGD5DNHH5335FLT4US1QDAZ",
secret: "WLNCAVFHCMQGVYOZTNOLPXW0XL2KN0DRD1APOA45SRGEZSGK"
})
Options:
service: "github"
id: the application's
Client ID
secret: the application's
Secret
redirect_uri (optional): Alternative redirect url.
scope (optional): the scopes requested by your application, as explained here.
state (optional): Unguessable random string.
url (optional): URL to github. Specify this to use with GitHub Enterprise.
Example:
var github = authom.createServer({
service: "github",
id: "7e38d12b740a339b2d31",
secret: "116e41bd4cd160b7fae2fe8cc79c136a884928c3",
scope: "gist"
})
Make sure that the callback URL used by your application has the same hostname and port as that specified for your application. If they are different, you will get
redirect_uri_mismatch errors.
Options:
service: "bitbucket"
id: the application's
Key
secret: the application's
Secret
emails: specify
true if you want to get the user's emails (a little slower - one extra request)
Example:
var bitbucket = authom.createServer({
service: "bitbucket",
id: "Fs7WNJSqgUSL8zBAZD",
secret: "yNTv52kS7DWSztpLgbLWKD2AaNxGq2mB",
emails: true
})
Options:
service: "google"
id: the application's
Client ID
secret: the application's
Client secret
scope (optional): the scopes requested by your application
Example:
var google = authom.createServer({
service: "google",
id: "515913292583.apps.googleusercontent.com",
secret: "UAjUGd_MD9Bkho-kazmJ5Icm",
scope: ""
})
Options:
service: "gowalla"
id: the application's
API key
secret: the application's
Secret key
Example:
var gowalla = authom.createServer({
service: "gowalla",
id: "b8514b75c2674916b77c9a913783b9c2",
secret: "34f713fdd6b4488982328487f443bd6d"
})
Make sure that the callback URL used by your application is identical to that specified for your application. With the default settings, you'll need a redirect URI of
http://<your-host>/auth/google.
Options:
service: "instagram"
id: the application's
CLIENT ID
secret: the application's
CLIENT SECRET
scope (optional): the scopes requested by your application
Example:
var instagram = authom.createServer({
service: "instagram",
id: "e55497d0ebc24289aba4e715f1ab7d2a",
secret: "a0e7064bfda64e57a46dcdba48378776"
})
Options:
service: "reddit"
id: the application's
CLIENT ID
secret: the application's
CLIENT SECRET
state: Unguessable random string.
scope (optional): the scopes requested by your application
Example:
var reddit = authom.createServer({
service: "reddit",
id: "hG5c04ZOk0UngQ",
secret: "mdJoGP4ayA9M7NdBiKxZUyewz7M",
state: "unguessable-random-string",
scope: "identity"
})
Options:
service: "soundcloud"
id: the application's
Client ID
secret: the application's
Client Secret
Example:
var soundcloud = authom.createServer({
service: "soundcloud",
id: "9e5e7b0a891b4a2b13aeae9e5b0c89bb",
secret: "2f4df63c8ff10f466685c305e87eba6f"
})
Options:
service: "trello"
id: the application's
Consumer key
secret: the application's
Consumer secret
app_name: the application's
name
expiration: optional - when the token expires (examples:
never,
30days,
1day). Default is
30days
scope: optional - by default the scope is set to
read. Example:
read,write
Example:
var trello = authom.createServer({
service: "trello",
id: "LwjCfHAugMghuYtHLS9Ugw",
secret: "etam3XHqDSDPceyHti6tRQGoywiISY0vZWfzhQUxGL4",
app_name: "Coolest app in the world",
expiration: "never",
scope: "read,write",
})
Options:
service: "twitter"
id: the application's
Consumer key
secret: the application's
Consumer secret
Example:
var twitter = authom.createServer({
service: "twitter",
id: "LwjCfHAugMghuYtHLS9Ugw",
secret: "etam3XHqDSDPceyHti6tRQGoywiISY0vZWfzhQUxGL4"
})
Notes: Since Twitter is still (!) using the old OAuth1.0a protocol, it requires @ciaranj's node-oauth library to be installed.
Options:
service: "vkontakte"
id: the application's
App ID
secret: the application's
App secret
scope (optional): the scopes requested by your application
fields (optional): the fields passed onto
/method/users.get
Example:
var vkontakte = authom.createServer({
service: "vkontakte",
id: "3793488",
secret: "jZnIeU4nnQfqM5mfjkK0",
scope: [],
fields: ["screen_name", "sex", "photo"]
})
Options:
service: "windowslive"
id: the application's
Client ID
secret: the application's
Client secret
scope: the scope requested.
Example:
var windowslive = authom.createServer({
service: "windowslive",
id: "000000004C06BA3A",
secret: "2RsIhweMq6PxR8jc5CjTVoCqTvKZmctY",
scope: "wl.basic"
})
Options:
service: "linkedin"
id: the application's
Api key
secret: the application's
Secret key
scopes: Optional. An array with the scopes, fe: ["r_fullprofile", "r_emailaddress"]. Default: r_fullprofile
fields: Optional. Comma separated (no spaces) String with the linkedIn fields to include in the query, fe: "first-name,last-name,picture-url,industry,summary,specialties,skills,projects,headline,site-standard-profile-request"
format: Optional. Format of the response, default "json".
Example:
var linkedin = authom.createServer({
service: "linkedin",
id: "AsjCfHAugMghuYtHLS9Xzy",
secret: "arom3XHqDSDPceyHti6tRQGoywiISY0vZWfzhQUxXZ5"
})
To add an authentication service provider, add a javascript file for the service at the path
/lib/services/<service-name>.js. This file should
module.exports a constructor that returns an EventEmitter that listens for
request events, and emits
auth and
error events to itself.
var EventEmitter = require("events").EventEmitter
module.exports = function(options) {
var server = new EventEmitter
server.on("request", function(req, res) {
// respond to the request, redirecting the user as needed
if (successful) {
// pass an object containing the service's user data
server.emit("auth", req, res, obj)
}
else {
// pass an object containing an error message
server.emit("error", req, res, obj)
}
})
return server
}
To make sure that your code can recieve subsequent HTTP(S) calls from the service, use the inbound
req.url as the callback URL, using the querystring to disambiguate different stages of the authentication process. See
/lib/services/github.js for an example implementation.
Once you're done, and have written tests, make sure you open a pull request so that the rest of us can benefit!
Copyright (c) 2012 Jed Schmidt, http://jed.is/
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.