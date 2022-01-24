openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

authmosphere

by zalando-incubator
4.0.0 (see all)

A library to support OAuth2 workflows in JavaScript projects

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

660

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Express Authentication

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

authmosphere {🌍}

Build Status npm download npm version

Introduction

{authmosphere} is a library to support and test OAuth 2.0 workflows in JavaScript projects.

It's implemented in TypeScript which improves the development experience via implicit documentation with types and first-class IDE support. The library itself is transpiled to JavaScript (ES6) so there is no need for a TypeScript compiler to use authmosphere in JavaScript projects.

The following OAuth flows are supported:

The Authmosphere JavaScript API supports:

Usage

For a comprehensive documentation checkout out the API documentation.

Request and cache tokens

import { TokenCache, OAuthGrantType } from 'authmosphere';

const oAuthConfig = {
  grantType: OAuthGrantType.CLIENT_CREDENTIALS_GRANT,
  accessTokenEndpoint: 'https://example.com/access_token',
  credentialsDir: './credentialsDir'
};

const tokenConfig = {
  'service-foo': ['foo.read', 'foo.write'],
  'service-bar': ['bar.read']
};

// create a new TokenCache instance
const tokenCache = new TokenCache(tokenConfig, oAuthConfig);

// request and resolve a token from the cache
tokenCache
  .get('service-foo') // needs to match with a key from 'tokenConfig'
  .then((token) => { /* ...use the token... */ });

Secure express endpoints

import { authenticationMiddleware, requireScopesMiddleware } from 'authmosphere';

// extract and validate access token (authorization header)
// and reject requests without valid access token
app.use(authenticationMiddleware({ tokenInfoEndpoint: 'https://example.com/token_validation' });

// only allow access for requests with tokens that have scopeA and scopeB
app.get('/secured/route', requireScopesMiddleware(['scopeA', 'scopeB']), (request, response) => {
  // handle request
});

Setup

  • node >= 6.0.0 required to consume this library
  • npm install authmosphere

OAuth documentation

Changelog and Migration

Development

  • clone this repo
  • npm install
  • to build: npm run build
  • to lint: npm run lint

Testing

  • npm test - runs all tests
  • npm run unit-test - runs unit tests
  • npm run integration-test - runs integration tests

License

MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2021 Zalando SE

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

pas
passportSimple, unobtrusive authentication for Node.js.
GitHub Stars
20K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.4/ 5
108
Top Feedback
16Performant
14Easy to Use
14Highly Customizable
express-jwtconnect/express middleware that validates a JsonWebToken (JWT) and set the req.user with the attributes
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
681K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
7
Top Feedback
7Easy to Use
5Performant
3Great Documentation
gra
grantOAuth Proxy
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
103K
eak
@vpriem/express-api-key-authTiny express middleware to authenticate x-api-key request header
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2K
ce
cognito-expressAuthenticates API requests on a Node application by verifying the JWT signature of AccessToken or IDToken generated by Amazon Cognito.
GitHub Stars
190
Weekly Downloads
23K
oau
oauth2orizeOAuth 2.0 authorization server toolkit for Node.js.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
46K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
See 55 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial