{authmosphere} is a library to support and test OAuth 2.0 workflows in JavaScript projects.
It's implemented in TypeScript which improves the development experience via implicit documentation with types and first-class IDE support. The library itself is transpiled to JavaScript (ES6) so there is no need for a TypeScript compiler to use authmosphere in JavaScript projects.
The following OAuth flows are supported:
The Authmosphere JavaScript API supports:
TokenCache service to manage access tokens
getAccessToken - helper to request access tokens
getTokenInfo - helper to validate access tokens
For a comprehensive documentation checkout out the API documentation.
import { TokenCache, OAuthGrantType } from 'authmosphere';
const oAuthConfig = {
grantType: OAuthGrantType.CLIENT_CREDENTIALS_GRANT,
accessTokenEndpoint: 'https://example.com/access_token',
credentialsDir: './credentialsDir'
};
const tokenConfig = {
'service-foo': ['foo.read', 'foo.write'],
'service-bar': ['bar.read']
};
// create a new TokenCache instance
const tokenCache = new TokenCache(tokenConfig, oAuthConfig);
// request and resolve a token from the cache
tokenCache
.get('service-foo') // needs to match with a key from 'tokenConfig'
.then((token) => { /* ...use the token... */ });
import { authenticationMiddleware, requireScopesMiddleware } from 'authmosphere';
// extract and validate access token (authorization header)
// and reject requests without valid access token
app.use(authenticationMiddleware({ tokenInfoEndpoint: 'https://example.com/token_validation' });
// only allow access for requests with tokens that have scopeA and scopeB
app.get('/secured/route', requireScopesMiddleware(['scopeA', 'scopeB']), (request, response) => {
// handle request
});
node >= 6.0.0 required to consume this library
npm install authmosphere
npm install
npm run build
npm run lint
npm test - runs all tests
npm run unit-test - runs unit tests
npm run integration-test - runs integration tests
MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2021 Zalando SE
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.