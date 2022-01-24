authmosphere {🌍}

Introduction

{authmosphere} is a library to support and test OAuth 2.0 workflows in JavaScript projects.

It's implemented in TypeScript which improves the development experience via implicit documentation with types and first-class IDE support. The library itself is transpiled to JavaScript (ES6) so there is no need for a TypeScript compiler to use authmosphere in JavaScript projects.

The following OAuth flows are supported:

The Authmosphere JavaScript API supports:

Express middlewares to simplify authentication and authorization

TokenCache service to manage access tokens

Mock tooling for OAuth 2.0 endpoints to enable decent unit and integration tests

Usage

For a comprehensive documentation checkout out the API documentation.

Request and cache tokens

import { TokenCache, OAuthGrantType } from 'authmosphere' ; const oAuthConfig = { grantType: OAuthGrantType.CLIENT_CREDENTIALS_GRANT, accessTokenEndpoint: 'https://example.com/access_token' , credentialsDir: './credentialsDir' }; const tokenConfig = { 'service-foo' : [ 'foo.read' , 'foo.write' ], 'service-bar' : [ 'bar.read' ] }; const tokenCache = new TokenCache(tokenConfig, oAuthConfig); tokenCache .get( 'service-foo' ) .then( ( token ) => { });

Secure express endpoints

import { authenticationMiddleware, requireScopesMiddleware } from 'authmosphere' ; app.use(authenticationMiddleware({ tokenInfoEndpoint: 'https://example.com/token_validation' }); app.get( '/secured/route' , requireScopesMiddleware([ 'scopeA' , 'scopeB' ]), ( request, response ) => { });

Setup

node >= 6.0.0 required to consume this library

required to consume this library npm install authmosphere

OAuth documentation

See OAuth 2.0 RFC for more information.

Changelog and Migration

See the changelog for more information.

See the migration guide for more information.

Development

clone this repo

npm install

to build: npm run build

to lint: npm run lint

Testing

npm test - runs all tests

- runs all tests npm run unit-test - runs unit tests

- runs unit tests npm run integration-test - runs integration tests

License

MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2021 Zalando SE

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.