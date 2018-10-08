auth

A simple CLI app for managing your two-factor authentication tokens

This is mostly a wrapper library that makes getting your auth tokens much easier, with automated clipboard copy, QR code secret generation (to easily re-add codes to your mobile apps) & shortcut names (to get the auth codes without having to type in the full name).

Installation

You can install with npm install -g authcli . If you do not wish to install from npm , you can install it manually:

git clone https://github.com/sam3d/auth cd ./auth npm install npm link

Usage

The app can be used by the auth command.

auth Usage: auth <name|alt> [--qr] Generate your two factor authentication codes (Available tokens are shown below) Google (g, go) GitHub (gh, hub) auth gh 104295

It reads the tokens from a .json file located at $HOME/.local/share/auth/tokens (not tokens.json ). The contents of the file should resemble something like this:

[ { "name" : "Google" , "alt" : [ "g" , "go" ], "secret" : "61f91a36a 751666f9 78ec5dd50e4c1e7 654580e1" }, { "name" : "GitHub" , "alt" : [ "gh" , "hub" ], "secret" : "Dcb2 9d7f a652 17A7 bf18 54bb bfc5" } ]

You can also generate QR code tokens to import into Google Authenticator or another similar application that accepts QR codes for quick and easy importing. For any code, just add the --qr flag and it will output both the secret and generated QR code (e.g. auth gh --qr );

Adding your own tokens

If you wish to add your own token, do it in the structure above with a name string, alt array and a secret string (the spaces and capital letters don't matter and will be stripped out during parsing). The alt codes allow you to type auth gh instead of auth github (names are case insensitive).

Copying to the clipboard