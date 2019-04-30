If you have used lock-passwordless in the past, a migration guide to Lock with Passwordless Mode is available here. If you have any issues, please reach out to our amazing support team at https://support.auth0.com.
Auth0 Lock Passwordless is a professional looking dialog that allows users to log in by receiving a one-time password via email or text message. It also supports social providers.
This library has been designed to work in a browser. Lock libraries for iOS and Android which support passwordless authentication are also available.
We're working to join lock and lock-passwordless in the same project so we can move faster with both projects. In the mean time, new customers using lock-passwordless outside of the Hosted Login Page will see an authorization error about unallowed claims. To fix this, you either start using the Hosted Login Page or you'll have to enable those grants manually in your client. More info here: https://auth0.com/docs/clients/client-grant-types#information-for-existing-and-new-auth0-customers
You can try it out yourself online at the playground.
To send a one-time password via text message you initialize a new
Auth0LockPasswordless object and invoke the
sms method.
var clientID = "YOUR_AUTH0_APP_CLIENTID";
var domain = "YOUR_DOMAIN_AT.auth0.com";
document.getElementById("loginButton").onclick = function(e) {
var lock = new Auth0LockPasswordless(clientID, domain);
lock.sms(function(error, profile, id_token) {
// This will be invoked when the user enters the one-time password he or she
// received via text message. Here we just welcome the user, but usually you
// want save the profile and id_token, and handle errors.
if (!error) {
alert("Hi " + profile.name);
}
});
};
You can also send the user a magic link by invoking the
magiclink method instead.
var clientID = "YOUR_AUTH0_APP_CLIENTID";
var domain = "YOUR_DOMAIN_AT.auth0.com";
document.getElementById("loginButton").onclick = function(e) {
var lock = new Auth0LockPasswordless(clientID, domain);
lock.magiclink();
};
Once the user receives the email and clicks on this link, Auth0 will handle the authentication and redirect back to the application with the token as the hash location. You can parse the hash and retrieve the full user profile.
// parse hash on page load
$(document).ready(function(){
var hash = lock.parseHash(window.location.hash);
if (hash && hash.error) {
alert('There was an error: ' + hash.error + '\n' + hash.error_description);
} else if (hash && hash.id_token) {
//use id_token for retrieving profile.
localStorage.setItem('id_token', hash.id_token);
//retrieve profile
lock.getProfile(hash.id_token, function (err, profile) {
if (err){
//handle err
} else {
//use user profile
}
});
}
});
You can obtain Lock Passwordless from our CDN, from bower or from npm.
<!-- Latest minor release -->
<script src="http://cdn.auth0.com/js/lock-passwordless-2.2.min.js"></script>
<!-- Latest patch release (recommended for production) -->
<script src="http://cdn.auth0.com/js/lock-passwordless-2.2.3.min.js"></script>
bower install auth0-lock-passwordless
<script src="bower_components/auth0-lock-passwordless/build/lock-passwordless.min.js"></script>
npm install --save auth0-lock-passwordless
After installing the
auth0-lock-passwordless module, you'll need bundle it up. We have examples for browserify and webpack.
Finally, if you are targeting mobile audiences, it's recommended that you add:
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, maximum-scale=1, user-scalable=0"/>
Initializes a new instance of
Auth0LockPasswordless configured with your application
clientID and your account's
domain at Auth0.
You can find this information at your application settings.
var clientID = "YOUR_AUTH0_APP_CLIENTID";
var domain = "YOUR_DOMAIN_AT.auth0.com";
var lock = new Auth0LockPasswordless(clientID, domain);
Opens a dialog that asks the user for an email address. Once entered, it will send an email containing a magic link that allows the user to log in automatically.
// invoke magiclink without options or callback
lock.magiclink();
// invoke magiclink with an option that prevents the user from closing the
// dialog
lock.magiclink({closable: false});
// invoke magiclink with a callback function that displays an alert when the
// email has been sent.
lock.magiclink(function(error, email) {
if (!error) {
alert("A magic link has been sent to " + email);
}
});
// invoke magiclink with options and callback
lock.magiclink({closable: false}, function(error, email) {
if (!error) {
alert("A magic link has been sent to " + email);
}
});
Opens a dialog that asks the user for an email address. Then, it will ask for a code that has been sent in an email to the given address. The code will be used as a one-time password to log in.
// invoke emailcode without options or callback
lock.emailcode();
// invoke emailcode with an option that prevents the user from closing the
// dialog
lock.emailcode({closable: false});
// invoke emailcode with a callback function that displays an alert when the
// user has logged in.
lock.emailcode(function(error, profile, id_token, access_token, state, refresh_token) {
if (!error) {
alert("User has logged in");
}
});
// invoke emailcode with options and callback
lock.emailcode({closable: false}, function(error, profile, id_token, access_token, state, refresh_token) {
if (!error) {
alert("User has logged in");
}
});
// invoke emailcode in redirect mode
lock.emailcode({callbackURL: "http://mydomain/callback"});
Opens a dialog that asks the user for a phone number. Then, it will ask for a code that has been sent in a text message to the given number. The code will be used as a one-time password to log in.
// invoke sms without options or callback
lock.sms();
// invoke sms with an option that prevents the user from closing the dialog
lock.sms({closable: false});
// invoke sms with a callback function that displays an alert when the user has
// logged in.
lock.sms(function(error, profile, id_token, access_token, state, refresh_token) {
if (!error) {
alert("User has logged in");
}
});
// invoke sms with options and callback
lock.sms({closable: false}, function(error, profile, id_token, access_token, state, refresh_token) {
if (!error) {
alert("User has logged in");
}
});
// invoke sms in redirect mode
lock.sms({callbackURL: "http://mydomain/callback"});
Opens a dialog with buttons to authenticate with the specified social providers.
connections options must always be present. See below for the details.
// invoke social allowing to authenticate with Facebook and Twitter.
lock.social({
connections: ["facebook", "twitter"]
});
Opens a dialog that is a combination of
social and
magiclink. It will display buttons to authenticate with the specified social providers and at the same time will ask the user for an email address. When the email address is entered, it will send an email containing a magic link that allows the user to log in automatically.
connections options must always be present. See below for the details.
// invoke socialOrMagiclink allowing to authenticate with Facebook and Twitter.
lock.socialOrMagiclink({
connections: ["facebook", "twitter"]
});
Opens a dialog that is a combination of
social and
emailcode. It will display buttons to authenticate with the specified social providers and at the same time will ask the user for an email address. When the email address is entered, it will send a code that serves as a one-time password to log in.
connections options must always be present. See below for the details.
// invoke socialOrEmailcode allowing to authenticate with Facebook and Twitter.
lock.socialOrEmailcode({
connections: ["facebook", "twitter"]
});
Opens a dialog that is a combination of
social and
sms. It will display buttons to authenticate with the specified social providers and at the same time will ask the user for a phone number. When the phone number is entered, it will send the code in a text message that serves as a one-time password to log in.
connections options must always be present. See below for the details.
// invoke socialOrSms specifying that buttons to authenticate with Facebook and
// Twitter should be displayed.
lock.socialOrSms({
connections: ["facebook", "twitter"]
});
Closes the dialog.
// invoke close without a callback
lock.close();
// invoke close with a callback
lock.close(function() {
alert("The Lock has been closed");
});
Removes the Lock from the DOM frees its resources. Once destroyed a Lock can't be opened.
lock.destroy();
Fetches the full user profile.
lock.getProfile(id_token, function(error, profile) {
if (!error) {
alert("hello " + profile.name);
}
});
Log out an user.
Parses the hash containing
access_token and
id_token appended by Auth0 to the URL in redirect mode.
lock.parseHash(window.location.hash);
// invoke logout without query parameters
lock.logout();
// invoke logout with query parameters
lock.logout({ref: window.location.href});
The appearance of the widget and the mechanics of authentication can be customized with an
options object which has one or more of the following properties. Each method that opens the dialog can take an
options object as its first argument.
closable it won't be closed even if this option is set to
true. Defaults to
false.
facebook. When the connection's
name and
strategy don't match, you'll need to provide an object with those properties, e.g.
{name: "my-connection", strategy: "facebook"}. This option doesn't have a default value and must be specified when opening the Lock with a method that provides social authentication.
id of the html element where the Lock will be rendered. This makes the Lock appear inline instead of in a modal window.
{}. See below Dict Specification for the details.
container option is provided its value is always
false, otherwise it defaults to
true.
"US" when it can't be obtained.
false when a
container option is provided or the Lock is being render on a mobile device. Otherwise it defaults to
true.
true.
false and passing
true is discouraged. See below for more information.
window.open is accepted. Defaults to
{}.
icon to ensure all colors go well together with the icon's color palette. Defaults to
"#ea5323".
true.
connections option. It defaults to
true when the
connections option contains at most tree providers, otherwise it defaults to
false.
{}.
"" (no callback URL).
false.
"token" for Single Page Applications, and
"code" otherwise. Defaults to
"code" when
callbackURL is provided, and to
"token" otherwise.
false.
var options = {
container: "myContainer",
icon: "/path/to/my/icon.png",
closable: false,
dict: {title: "My Company"},
focusInput: false,
gravatar: false
};
A dict, short for dictionary, is an object that contains every piece of text the Lock needs to display. Different textual components are needed depending on what method you called to open the Lock. The following is an example of the dict used when the Lock is opened with the
emailcode method:
{
code: {
codeInputPlaceholder: "Your code",
footerText: "",
headerText: "Please check your email ({email})<br />You've received a message from us<br />with your passcode."
},
confirmation: {
success: "Thanks for signing in."
},
email: {
emailInputPlaceholder: "yours@example.com",
footerText: "",
headerText: "Enter your email to sign in or sign up."
},
title: "Auth0",
welcome: "Welcome {name}!"
}
When you open the Lock with
emailcode or any other method available, you can override any value by providing a dict option.
lock.emailcode({
email: {
footerText: "You must agree to our <a href='/terms' target='_new'>terms of service</a>"
},
title: "My Company"
});
The previous code will change the title displayed in the header and will display a footer when the Lock is asking the user for the email.
As you can see from the examples, some keys are namespaced inside another object and some are not. In the first case, they are only used in a given screen, while in the latter can be used from any screen. Also, most of the values accept HTML tags. The exception are the the ones used as input placeholders. Finally, some strings can be interpolated, which means that they contain a placeholder which will be replaced before being displayed. For instance:
lock.emailcode({
code: {
headerText: "The code has been sent to {email}"
}
});
Will cause the Lock to show the message "The code has been sent to someone@auth0.com" when asking for the verification code to a user that entered the email "someone@auth0.com".
You can check the source code to see the actual dictionaries used by the Lock.
A popup window can be displayed instead of redirecting the user to a social provider website. While this has the advantage of preserving page state, it has some issues. Often times users have popup blockers that prevent the login page from even displaying. There are also known issues with mobile browsers. For example, in recent versions of Chrome on iOS, the login popup does not get closed properly after login. For these reasons, we encourage developers to avoid this mode, even with Single Page Apps.
If you nevertheless decide to use it, you can activate popup mode by passing the option
popup: true when calling
social,
socialOrMagiclink,
socialOrEmailcode, or
socialOrSms. A callback will be invoked with the usual arguments as the following example shows.
lock.social({
connections: ["facebook", "twitter"],
popup: true
}, function(error, profile, id_token, access_token, state, refresh_token) {
if (!error) {
alert("User has logged in");
}
});
More information can be found in Auth0's documentation.
As a rule of thumb, all callbacks passed to a method that opens the Lock are invoked when the job of the Lock can be considered done. The first argument of the callback is reserved for an error object. If an error occurred, the callback will be invoked with just the error object. If no error occurred, the callback will be invoked with
null as the first argument, followed by any number of arguments it needs.
All error objects have an
error and a
description property. The first will contain a synthetic code used to identify the error, and the later will contain a more readable description. They may contain other useful properties according to the situation.
See each method's documentation for the specifics.
We ensure browser compatibility in Chrome, Safari, Firefox and IE >= 10. We currently use zuul along with Saucelabs to run integration tests on each push.
Clone the repo and run the following commands:
npm install
npm start
Changes to the source code will be automatically rebuilt. To see the result, point your favorite browser to http://localhost:3000/playground/.
However, testing changes that way can be cumbersome because there are HTTP request involved which are being rate-limited. If your changes are scoped to the UI, you will be better off running:
npm run design
And pointing your browser to http://localhost:3000/design/. It behaves just like
npm start but requests to the Auth0 API will be simulated.
Tests can be run in PhantomJS or in a web browser with the following commands:
npm run test:phantom
npm run test:browser
Whenever a new commit is pushed to master, the CI will attempt to deploy a new release to Github and npm if the tests pass and there isn't already a release for the version specified in the package.json file. See bin/deploy for the details.
There is also a convenient script to prepare a new release:
bin/version {patch,minor,major}
