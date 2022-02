Auth0 Deploy CLI

Auth0 supports continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD) of Auth0 Tenants and integration into existing CI/CD pipelines by using this auth0-deploy-cli tool.

The auth0-deploy-cli tool supports the importing and exporting of Auth0 Tenant configuration data.

Supported Auth0 Management API resources

Before you begin

This tool can be destructive to your Auth0 tenant. Please ensure you have read the documentation and tested the tool on a development tenant before using it in production.

Entities created using this tool may share user data with or receive user data from 3rd parties. Please see the documentation for the individual Management endpoints for details.

License

MIT