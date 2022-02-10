Auth0 Angular SDK

A library for integrating Auth0 into an Angular 9+ application.

Table of Contents

Documentation

Installation

Using npm:

npm install @auth0/auth0-angular

We also have ng-add support, so the library can also be installed using the Angular CLI:

ng add @auth0/auth0-angular

Getting Started

Register the authentication module

Install the SDK into your application by importing AuthModule and configuring with your Auth0 domain and client ID:

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { AuthModule } from '@auth0/auth0-angular' ; @NgModule({ declarations : [AppComponent], imports : [ BrowserModule, AuthModule.forRoot({ domain : 'YOUR_AUTH0_DOMAIN' , clientId : 'YOUR_AUTH0_CLIENT_ID' , }), ], bootstrap : [AppComponent], }) export class AppModule {}

Add login to your application

Next, inject the AuthService service into a component where you intend to provide the functionality to log in, by adding the AuthService type to your constructor. Then, provide a loginWithRedirect() method and call this.auth.loginWithRedirect() to log the user into the application.

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { AuthService } from '@auth0/auth0-angular' ; @Component({ selector : 'app-root' , templateUrl : './app.component.html' , styleUrls : [ './app.component.css' ], }) export class AppComponent { title = 'My App' ; constructor (public auth: AuthService) {} loginWithRedirect(): void { this .auth.loginWithRedirect(); } }

By default the application will ask Auth0 will redirect back to the root URL of your application after authentication, but this can be configured by setting the redirectUri option.

On your template, provide a button that will allow the user to log in to the application. Use the isAuthenticated$ observable to check that the user is not already authenticated:

< button * ngIf = "(auth.isAuthenticated$ | async) === false" ( click )= "loginWithRedirect()" > Log in </ button >

Add logout to your application

Add a logout method to your component and call the SDK's logout method:

logout(): void { this .auth.logout({ returnTo : window .location.origin }); }

Then on your component's template, add a button that will log the user out of the application. Use the isAuthenticated$ observable to check that the user has already been authenticated:

< button * ngIf = "auth.isAuthenticated$ | async" ( click )= "logout()" > Log out </ button >

Display the user profile

Access the user$ observable on the AuthService instance to retrieve the user profile. This observable already heeds the isAuthenticated$ observable, so you do not need to check if the user is authenticated before using it:

< ul * ngIf = "auth.user$ | async as user" > < li > {{ user.name }} </ li > < li > {{ user.email }} </ li > </ ul >

Access ID token claims

Access the idTokenClaims$ observable on the AuthService instance to retrieve the ID token claims. Like the user$ observable, this observable already heeds the isAuthenticated$ observable, so you do not need to check if the user is authenticated before using it:

authService.idTokenClaims$.subscribe( ( claims ) => console .log(claims));

Handle errors

Errors in the login flow can be captured by subscribing to the error$ observable:

authService.error$.subscribe( ( error ) => console .log(error));

Protect a route

To ensure that a route can only be visited by authenticated users, add the built-in AuthGuard type to the canActivate property on the route you wish to protect.

If an unauthenticated user tries to access this route, they will first be redirected to Auth0 to log in before returning to the URL they tried to get to before login:

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { Routes, RouterModule } from '@angular/router' ; import { HomeComponent } from './unprotected/unprotected.component' ; import { ProtectedComponent } from './protected/protected.component' ; import { AuthGuard } from '@auth0/auth0-angular' ; const routes: Routes = [ { path : 'protected' , component : ProtectedComponent, canActivate : [AuthGuard], }, { path : '' , component : HomeComponent, pathMatch : 'full' , }, ]; @NgModule({ imports : [RouterModule.forRoot(routes)], exports : [RouterModule], }) export class AppRoutingModule {}

Call an API

The SDK provides an HttpInterceptor that automatically attaches access tokens to outgoing requests when using the built-in HttpClient . However, you must provide configuration that tells the interceptor which requests to attach access tokens to.

Register AuthHttpInterceptor

First, register the interceptor with your application module, along with the HttpClientModule .

Note: We do not do this automatically for you as we want you to be explicit about including this interceptor. Also, you may want to chain this interceptor with others, making it hard for us to place it accurately.

import { HttpClientModule, HTTP_INTERCEPTORS } from '@angular/common/http' ; import { AuthHttpInterceptor } from '@auth0/auth0-angular' ; @NgModule({ declarations : [], imports : [ BrowserModule, HttpClientModule, AppRoutingModule, AuthModule.forRoot(...), ], providers : [ { provide : HTTP_INTERCEPTORS, useClass : AuthHttpInterceptor, multi : true }, ], bootstrap : [AppComponent], })

Configure AuthHttpInterceptor to attach access tokens

Next, tell the SDK which requests to attach access tokens to in the SDK configuration. These are matched on the URL by using a string, a regex, or more complex object that also allows you to specify the configuration for fetching tokens by setting the tokenOptions property.

If an HTTP call is made using HttpClient and there is no match in this configuration for that URL, then the interceptor will simply be bypassed and the call will be executed without a token attached in the Authorization header.

Note: We do this to help prevent tokens being unintentionally attached to requests to the wrong recipient, which is a serious security issue. Those recipients could then use that token to call the API as if it were your application.

In the event that requests should be made available for both anonymous and authenticated users, the allowAnonymous property can be set to true . When omitted, or set to false , requests that match the configuration, will not be executed when there is no access token available.

Here are some examples:

import { HttpMethod } from '@auth0/auth0-angular' ; AuthModule.forRoot({ domain : 'YOUR_AUTH0_DOMAIN' , clientId : 'YOUR_AUTH0_CLIENT_ID' , redirectUri : window .location.origin, httpInterceptor : { allowedList : [ '/api' , '/api/*' , { uri : '/api/products/*' , allowAnonymous : true , }, { uri : '/api/accounts/*' , tokenOptions : { audience : 'http://my-api/' , scope : 'read:accounts' , }, }, { uri : '/api/orders' , httpMethod : HttpMethod.Post, tokenOptions : { audience : 'http://my-api/' , scope : 'write:orders' , }, }, { uri : 'https://your-domain.auth0.com/api/v2/users' , tokenOptions : { audience : 'https://your-domain.com/api/v2/' , scope : 'read:users' , }, }, ], }, });

Under the hood, tokenOptions is passed as-is to the getTokenSilently method on the underlying SDK, so all the same options apply here.

Uri Matching

If you need more fine-grained control over the URI matching, you can provide a callback function to the uriMatcher property that takes a single uri argument (being HttpRequest.url ) and returns a boolean. If this function returns true, then an access token is attached to the request in the "Authorization" header. If it returns false, the request proceeds without the access token attached.

AuthModule.forRoot({ ... httpInterceptor: { allowedList: [ { uriMatcher: (uri) => uri.indexOf('/api/orders') > -1 , httpMethod: HttpMethod.Post, tokenOptions: { audience: 'http://my-api/' , scope: 'write:orders' , }, }, ], }, });

You might want to do this in scenarios where you need the token on multiple endpoints, but want to exclude it from only a few other endpoints. Instead of explicitly listing all endpoints that do need a token, a uriMatcher can be used to include all but the few endpoints that do not need a token attached to its requests.

Use HttpClient to make an API call

Finally, make your API call using the HttpClient . Access tokens are then attached automatically in the Authorization header:

export class MyComponent { constructor (private http: HttpClient) {} callApi(): void { this .http.get( '/api' ).subscribe( result => console .log(result)); } }

Handling errors

Whenever the SDK fails to retrieve an Access Token, either as part of the above interceptor or when manually calling AuthService.getAccessTokenSilently and AuthService.getAccessTokenWithPopup , it will emit the corresponding error in the AuthService.error$ observable.

If you want to interact to these errors, subscribe to the error$ observable and act accordingly.

ngOnInit() { this .authService.error$.subscribe( error => { }); }

A common reason you might want to handle the above errors, emitted by the error$ observable, is to re-login the user when the SDK throws a login_required error.

ngOnInit() { this .authService.error$.pipe( filter( ( e ) => e instanceof GenericError && e.error === 'login_required' ), mergeMap( () => this .authService.loginWithRedirect()) ).subscribe(); }

Dynamic Configuration

Instead of using AuthModule.forRoot to specify auth configuration, you can provide a factory function using APP_INITIALIZER to load your config from an external source before the auth module is loaded, and provide your configuration using AuthClientConfig.set .

The configuration will only be used initially when the SDK is instantiated. Any changes made to the configuration at a later moment in time will have no effect on the default options used when calling the SDK's methods. This is also the reason why the dynamic configuration should be set using an APP_INITIALIZER , because doing so ensures the configuration is available prior to instantiating the SDK.

ℹ️ Any request made through an instance of HttpClient that got instantiated by Angular, will use all of the configured interceptors, including our AuthHttpInterceptor . Because the AuthHttpInterceptor requires the existence of configuration settings, the request for retrieving those dynamic configuration settings should ensure it's not using any of those interceptors. In Angular, this can be done by manually instantiating HttpClient using an injected HttpBackend instance.

import { AuthModule, AuthClientConfig } from '@auth0/auth0-angular' ; function configInitializer ( handler: HttpBackend, config: AuthClientConfig ) { return () => new HttpClient(handler) .get( '/config' ) .toPromise() .then( ( loadedConfig: any ) => config.set(loadedConfig)); } imports : [ HttpClientModule, AuthModule.forRoot(), ], providers : [ { provide : APP_INITIALIZER, useFactory : configInitializer, deps : [HttpBackend, AuthClientConfig], multi : true , }, ],

Using multiple OAuth providers

If your application uses multiple OAuth providers, you may need to use multiple callback paths as well, one for each OAuth provider. To ensure the SDK does not process the callback for any provider other than Auth0, configure the AuthModule by setting the skipRedirectCallback property as follows:

AuthModule.forRoot({ skipRedirectCallback : window .location.pathname === '/other-callback' , });

Note: In the above example, /other-callback is an existing route that will be called by any other OAuth provider with a code (or error in case something went wrong) and state .

Organizations

Organizations is a set of features that provide better support for developers who build and maintain SaaS and Business-to-Business (B2B) applications.

Using Organizations, you can:

Represent teams, business customers, partner companies, or any logical grouping of users that should have different ways of accessing your applications, as organizations.

Manage their membership in a variety of ways, including user invitation.

Configure branded, federated login flows for each organization.

Implement role-based access control, such that users can have different roles when authenticating in the context of different organizations.

Build administration capabilities into your products, using Organizations APIs, so that those businesses can manage their own organizations.

Note that Organizations is currently only available to customers on our Enterprise and Startup subscription plans.

Log in to an organization

Log in to an organization by specifying the organization parameter importing the AuthModule :

AuthModule .forRoot ({ domain : 'YOUR_AUTH0_DOMAIN' , clientId: 'YOUR_AUTH0_CLIENT_ID' , organization: 'YOUR_ORGANIZATION_ID' }),

You can also specify the organization when logging in:

this .auth.loginWithRedirect({ organization: 'YOUR_ORGANIZATION_ID' }); this .auth.loginWithPopup({ organization: 'YOUR_ORGANIZATION_ID' });

Accept user invitations

Accept a user invitation through the SDK by creating a route within your application that can handle the user invitation URL, and log the user in by passing the organization and invitation parameters from this URL. You can either use loginWithRedirect or loginWithPopup as needed.

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { AuthService } from '@auth0/auth0-angular' ; @Component({ selector : 'app-root' , templateUrl : './app.component.html' , styleUrls : [ './app.component.css' ], }) export class AppComponent { constructor (public auth: AuthService, private activatedRoute: ActivatedRoute) {} loginWithRedirect(): void { const { organization, invitation } = this .activatedRoute.snapshot.params; this .auth.loginWithRedirect({ organization, invitation }); } }

Angular Universal

This library makes use of the window object in a couple of places during initialization, as well as sessionStorage in the underlying Auth0 SPA SDK, and thus will have problems when being used in an Angular Universal project. The recommendation currently is to only import this library into a module that is to be used in the browser, and omit it from any module that is to participate in a server-side environment.

See Guards, and creating separate modules in the Angular Universal "Gotchas" document.

Development

Build

Run ng build to build the project. The build artifacts will be stored in the dist/ directory. Use the --prod flag for a production build.

Running unit tests

Run ng test to execute the unit tests via Karma.

Running end-to-end tests

The end-to-end tests are executed using Cypress against the built-in playground app.

The E2E tests require that the user password be specified as an environment variable. This is already set up in the CI environment, but locally you can do:

CYPRESS_INTEGRATION_PASSWORD =<password> ng e2e

Running the playground app

The workspace includes a playground application that can be used to test out features of the SDK. Run this using ng serve playground and browse to http://localhost:4200.

Running an express server

An express server can be started by running npm run server:api , which can be used to make testing Http Interceptors easier. The express server exposes a single endpoint at http://localhost:3001/api/external that needs to be called with an Authorization header containing a token for the corresponding domain and audience , configurable in api-server.js .

The playground application is preconfigured to call the above endpoint when clicking the Call external API button.

Further help

To get more help on the Angular CLI use ng help or go check out the Angular CLI README.

Contributing

We appreciate feedback and contribution to this repo! Before you get started, please see the following:

Support + Feedback

For support or to provide feedback, please raise an issue on our issue tracker.

Vulnerability Reporting

Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.

What is Auth0?

Auth0 helps you to easily:

Implement authentication with multiple identity providers, including social (e.g., Google, Facebook, Microsoft, LinkedIn, GitHub, Twitter, etc), or enterprise (e.g., Windows Azure AD, Google Apps, Active Directory, ADFS, SAML, etc.)

Log in users with username/password databases, passwordless, or multi-factor authentication

Link multiple user accounts together

Generate signed JSON Web Tokens to authorize your API calls and flow the user identity securely

Access demographics and analytics detailing how, when, and where users are logging in

Enrich user profiles from other data sources using customizable JavaScript rules

Why Auth0?

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.