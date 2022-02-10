A library for integrating Auth0 into an Angular 9+ application.
Using npm:
npm install @auth0/auth0-angular
We also have
ng-add support, so the library can also be installed using the Angular CLI:
ng add @auth0/auth0-angular
Install the SDK into your application by importing
AuthModule and configuring with your Auth0 domain and client ID:
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
// Import the module from the SDK
import { AuthModule } from '@auth0/auth0-angular';
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
// Import the module into the application, with configuration
AuthModule.forRoot({
domain: 'YOUR_AUTH0_DOMAIN',
clientId: 'YOUR_AUTH0_CLIENT_ID',
}),
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent],
})
export class AppModule {}
Next, inject the
AuthService service into a component where you intend to provide the functionality to log in, by adding the
AuthService type to your constructor. Then, provide a
loginWithRedirect() method and call
this.auth.loginWithRedirect() to log the user into the application.
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
// Import the AuthService type from the SDK
import { AuthService } from '@auth0/auth0-angular';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.css'],
})
export class AppComponent {
title = 'My App';
// Inject the authentication service into your component through the constructor
constructor(public auth: AuthService) {}
loginWithRedirect(): void {
// Call this to redirect the user to the login page
this.auth.loginWithRedirect();
}
}
By default the application will ask Auth0 will redirect back to the root URL of your application after authentication, but this can be configured by setting the
redirectUri option.
On your template, provide a button that will allow the user to log in to the application. Use the
isAuthenticated$ observable to check that the user is not already authenticated:
<button
*ngIf="(auth.isAuthenticated$ | async) === false"
(click)="loginWithRedirect()"
>
Log in
</button>
Add a
logout method to your component and call the SDK's
logout method:
logout(): void {
// Call this to log the user out of the application
this.auth.logout({ returnTo: window.location.origin });
}
Then on your component's template, add a button that will log the user out of the application. Use the
isAuthenticated$ observable to check that the user has already been authenticated:
<button *ngIf="auth.isAuthenticated$ | async" (click)="logout()">
Log out
</button>
Access the
user$ observable on the
AuthService instance to retrieve the user profile. This observable already heeds the
isAuthenticated$ observable, so you do not need to check if the user is authenticated before using it:
<ul *ngIf="auth.user$ | async as user">
<li>{{ user.name }}</li>
<li>{{ user.email }}</li>
</ul>
Access the
idTokenClaims$ observable on the
AuthService instance to retrieve the ID token claims. Like the
user$ observable, this observable already heeds the
isAuthenticated$ observable, so you do not need to check if the user is authenticated before using it:
authService.idTokenClaims$.subscribe((claims) => console.log(claims));
Errors in the login flow can be captured by subscribing to the
error$ observable:
authService.error$.subscribe((error) => console.log(error));
To ensure that a route can only be visited by authenticated users, add the built-in
AuthGuard type to the
canActivate property on the route you wish to protect.
If an unauthenticated user tries to access this route, they will first be redirected to Auth0 to log in before returning to the URL they tried to get to before login:
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { Routes, RouterModule } from '@angular/router';
import { HomeComponent } from './unprotected/unprotected.component';
import { ProtectedComponent } from './protected/protected.component';
// Import the authentication guard
import { AuthGuard } from '@auth0/auth0-angular';
const routes: Routes = [
{
path: 'protected',
component: ProtectedComponent,
// Protect a route by registering the auth guard in the `canActivate` hook
canActivate: [AuthGuard],
},
{
path: '',
component: HomeComponent,
pathMatch: 'full',
},
];
@NgModule({
imports: [RouterModule.forRoot(routes)],
exports: [RouterModule],
})
export class AppRoutingModule {}
The SDK provides an
HttpInterceptor that automatically attaches access tokens to outgoing requests when using the built-in
HttpClient. However, you must provide configuration that tells the interceptor which requests to attach access tokens to.
First, register the interceptor with your application module, along with the
HttpClientModule.
Note: We do not do this automatically for you as we want you to be explicit about including this interceptor. Also, you may want to chain this interceptor with others, making it hard for us to place it accurately.
// Import the interceptor module and the Angular types you'll need
import { HttpClientModule, HTTP_INTERCEPTORS } from '@angular/common/http';
import { AuthHttpInterceptor } from '@auth0/auth0-angular';
// Register the interceptor with your app module in the `providers` array
@NgModule({
declarations: [],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
HttpClientModule, // Register this so that you can make API calls using HttpClient
AppRoutingModule,
AuthModule.forRoot(...),
],
providers: [
{ provide: HTTP_INTERCEPTORS, useClass: AuthHttpInterceptor, multi: true },
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent],
})
Next, tell the SDK which requests to attach access tokens to in the SDK configuration. These are matched on the URL by using a string, a regex, or more complex object that also allows you to specify the configuration for fetching tokens by setting the
tokenOptions property.
If an HTTP call is made using
HttpClient and there is no match in this configuration for that URL, then the interceptor will simply be bypassed and the call will be executed without a token attached in the
Authorization header.
Note: We do this to help prevent tokens being unintentionally attached to requests to the wrong recipient, which is a serious security issue. Those recipients could then use that token to call the API as if it were your application.
In the event that requests should be made available for both anonymous and authenticated users, the
allowAnonymous property can be set to
true. When omitted, or set to
false, requests that match the configuration, will not be executed when there is no access token available.
Here are some examples:
import { HttpMethod } from '@auth0/auth0-angular';
// Modify your existing SDK configuration to include the httpInterceptor config
AuthModule.forRoot({
domain: 'YOUR_AUTH0_DOMAIN',
clientId: 'YOUR_AUTH0_CLIENT_ID',
redirectUri: window.location.origin,
// The AuthHttpInterceptor configuration
httpInterceptor: {
allowedList: [
// Attach access tokens to any calls to '/api' (exact match)
'/api',
// Attach access tokens to any calls that start with '/api/'
'/api/*',
// Match anything starting with /api/products, but also allow for anonymous users.
{
uri: '/api/products/*',
allowAnonymous: true,
},
// Match anything starting with /api/accounts, but also specify the audience and scope the attached
// access token must have
{
uri: '/api/accounts/*',
tokenOptions: {
audience: 'http://my-api/',
scope: 'read:accounts',
},
},
// Matching on HTTP method
{
uri: '/api/orders',
httpMethod: HttpMethod.Post,
tokenOptions: {
audience: 'http://my-api/',
scope: 'write:orders',
},
},
// Using an absolute URI
{
uri: 'https://your-domain.auth0.com/api/v2/users',
tokenOptions: {
audience: 'https://your-domain.com/api/v2/',
scope: 'read:users',
},
},
],
},
});
Under the hood,
tokenOptionsis passed as-is to the
getTokenSilentlymethod on the underlying SDK, so all the same options apply here.
Uri Matching
If you need more fine-grained control over the URI matching, you can provide a callback function to the
uriMatcher property that takes a single
uri argument (being
HttpRequest.url) and returns a boolean. If this function returns true, then an access token is attached to the request in the "Authorization" header. If it returns false, the request proceeds without the access token attached.
AuthModule.forRoot({
...
httpInterceptor: {
allowedList: [
{
uriMatcher: (uri) => uri.indexOf('/api/orders') > -1,
httpMethod: HttpMethod.Post,
tokenOptions: {
audience: 'http://my-api/',
scope: 'write:orders',
},
},
],
},
});
You might want to do this in scenarios where you need the token on multiple endpoints, but want to exclude it from only a few other endpoints. Instead of explicitly listing all endpoints that do need a token, a uriMatcher can be used to include all but the few endpoints that do not need a token attached to its requests.
Finally, make your API call using the
HttpClient. Access tokens are then attached automatically in the
Authorization header:
export class MyComponent {
constructor(private http: HttpClient) {}
callApi(): void {
this.http.get('/api').subscribe(result => console.log(result));
}
}
Whenever the SDK fails to retrieve an Access Token, either as part of the above interceptor or when manually calling
AuthService.getAccessTokenSilently and
AuthService.getAccessTokenWithPopup, it will emit the corresponding error in the
AuthService.error$ observable.
If you want to interact to these errors, subscribe to the
error$ observable and act accordingly.
ngOnInit() {
this.authService.error$.subscribe(error => {
// Handle Error here
});
}
A common reason you might want to handle the above errors, emitted by the
error$ observable, is to re-login the user when the SDK throws a
login_required error.
ngOnInit() {
this.authService.error$.pipe(
filter((e) => e instanceof GenericError && e.error === 'login_required'),
mergeMap(() => this.authService.loginWithRedirect())
).subscribe();
}
Instead of using
AuthModule.forRoot to specify auth configuration, you can provide a factory function using
APP_INITIALIZER to load your config from an external source before the auth module is loaded, and provide your configuration using
AuthClientConfig.set.
The configuration will only be used initially when the SDK is instantiated. Any changes made to the configuration at a later moment in time will have no effect on the default options used when calling the SDK's methods. This is also the reason why the dynamic configuration should be set using an
APP_INITIALIZER, because doing so ensures the configuration is available prior to instantiating the SDK.
ℹ️ Any request made through an instance of
HttpClientthat got instantiated by Angular, will use all of the configured interceptors, including our
AuthHttpInterceptor. Because the
AuthHttpInterceptorrequires the existence of configuration settings, the request for retrieving those dynamic configuration settings should ensure it's not using any of those interceptors. In Angular, this can be done by manually instantiating
HttpClientusing an injected
HttpBackendinstance.
// app.module.ts
// ---------------------------
import { AuthModule, AuthClientConfig } from '@auth0/auth0-angular';
// Provide an initializer function that returns a Promise
function configInitializer(
handler: HttpBackend,
config: AuthClientConfig
) {
return () =>
new HttpClient(handler)
.get('/config')
.toPromise()
.then((loadedConfig: any) => config.set(loadedConfig)); // Set the config that was loaded asynchronously here
}
// Provide APP_INITIALIZER with this function. Note that there is no config passed to AuthModule.forRoot
imports: [
// other imports..
HttpClientModule,
AuthModule.forRoot(), //<- don't pass any config here
],
providers: [
{
provide: APP_INITIALIZER,
useFactory: configInitializer, // <- pass your initializer function here
deps: [HttpBackend, AuthClientConfig],
multi: true,
},
],
If your application uses multiple OAuth providers, you may need to use multiple callback paths as well, one for each OAuth provider.
To ensure the SDK does not process the callback for any provider other than Auth0, configure the AuthModule by setting the
skipRedirectCallback property as follows:
AuthModule.forRoot({
skipRedirectCallback: window.location.pathname === '/other-callback',
});
Note: In the above example,
/other-callback is an existing route that will be called by any other OAuth provider with a
code (or
error in case something went wrong) and
state.
Organizations is a set of features that provide better support for developers who build and maintain SaaS and Business-to-Business (B2B) applications.
Using Organizations, you can:
Represent teams, business customers, partner companies, or any logical grouping of users that should have different ways of accessing your applications, as organizations.
Manage their membership in a variety of ways, including user invitation.
Configure branded, federated login flows for each organization.
Implement role-based access control, such that users can have different roles when authenticating in the context of different organizations.
Build administration capabilities into your products, using Organizations APIs, so that those businesses can manage their own organizations.
Note that Organizations is currently only available to customers on our Enterprise and Startup subscription plans.
Log in to an organization by specifying the
organization parameter importing the
AuthModule:
AuthModule.forRoot({
domain: 'YOUR_AUTH0_DOMAIN',
clientId: 'YOUR_AUTH0_CLIENT_ID',
organization: 'YOUR_ORGANIZATION_ID'
}),
You can also specify the organization when logging in:
// Using a redirect
this.auth.loginWithRedirect({
organization: 'YOUR_ORGANIZATION_ID'
});
// Using a popup window
this.auth.loginWithPopup({
organization: 'YOUR_ORGANIZATION_ID'
});
Accept a user invitation through the SDK by creating a route within your application that can handle the user invitation URL, and log the user in by passing the
organization and
invitation parameters from this URL. You can either use
loginWithRedirect or
loginWithPopup as needed.
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { AuthService } from '@auth0/auth0-angular';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.css'],
})
export class AppComponent {
constructor(public auth: AuthService, private activatedRoute: ActivatedRoute) {}
loginWithRedirect(): void {
const { organization, invitation } = this.activatedRoute.snapshot.params;
this.auth.loginWithRedirect({
organization,
invitation
});
}
}
This library makes use of the
window object in a couple of places during initialization, as well as
sessionStorage in the underlying Auth0 SPA SDK, and thus will have problems when being used in an Angular Universal project. The recommendation currently is to only import this library into a module that is to be used in the browser, and omit it from any module that is to participate in a server-side environment.
See Guards, and creating separate modules in the Angular Universal "Gotchas" document.
Run
ng build to build the project. The build artifacts will be stored in the
dist/ directory. Use the
--prod flag for a production build.
Run
ng test to execute the unit tests via Karma.
The end-to-end tests are executed using Cypress against the built-in playground app.
The E2E tests require that the user password be specified as an environment variable. This is already set up in the CI environment, but locally you can do:
CYPRESS_INTEGRATION_PASSWORD=<password> ng e2e
The workspace includes a playground application that can be used to test out features of the SDK. Run this using
ng serve playground and browse to http://localhost:4200.
An express server can be started by running
npm run server:api, which can be used to make testing Http Interceptors easier.
The express server exposes a single endpoint at
http://localhost:3001/api/external that needs to be called with an
Authorization header containing a token for the corresponding
domain and
audience, configurable in
api-server.js.
The playground application is preconfigured to call the above endpoint when clicking the
Call external API button.
To get more help on the Angular CLI use
ng help or go check out the Angular CLI README.
We appreciate feedback and contribution to this repo! Before you get started, please see the following:
For support or to provide feedback, please raise an issue on our issue tracker.
Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.
Auth0 helps you to easily:
This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.