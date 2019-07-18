openbase logo
aurora-imui-react-native

by jpush
0.14.0 (see all)

General IM UI components. Android/iOS/RectNative ready. 通用 IM 聊天 UI 组件，已经同时支持 Android/iOS/RN。

Overview

Categories

Readme

tag support QQ Group

Aurora IMUI

中文文档

Aurora IMUI is a general IM UI components library, which does not depend on any specific IM SDK.

This library provides common UI components such as MessageList, InputView. It supports common message type, such as text, image, audio, video, etc. By default it has several UI style for choice, and also supports style customization.

We already have Android/iOS/React Native platforms support.

Already supports three main platforms: Android, iOS, React Native.

Please refer to aurora-imui-examples for more examples.

       IMUI

Features

With Aurora IMUI, you can implement these features easily:

  • Displaying message list:
    • supports different message types;
    • supports click & long click events for each type of message;
    • supports user avatar.
  • Message input:
    • supports multiple message types;
    • voice input component;
    • photo album selection component;
    • record video or take picture using camera.

Currently support for display and input message types:

  • Text
  • Image
  • Voice
  • Video
  • Custom

Usage

Ready components:

Android

iOS (Swift)

React Native

Contribute

Welcome contribution! Look at the issues.

License

MIT © JiGuang

