This library is part of the Aurelia platform and contains a Webpack plugin designed to enable proper Webpack bundling.

Installation

Install with npm

npm install aurelia-webpack-plugin

Usage

Add the plugin to the webpack config file:

let { AureliaPlugin } = require ( 'aurelia-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { entry : 'aurelia-bootstrapper' , output : { path : 'dist' , filename : 'main.js' }, plugins : [ new AureliaPlugin() ] };

Documentation

Information about how to use this Webpack plugin can be found in its Github wiki.