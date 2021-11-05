This library is part of the Aurelia platform and contains a Webpack plugin designed to enable proper Webpack bundling.
Install with npm
npm install aurelia-webpack-plugin
Add the plugin to the webpack config file:
let { AureliaPlugin } = require('aurelia-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
entry: 'aurelia-bootstrapper',
output: {
path: 'dist',
filename: 'main.js'
},
plugins: [ new AureliaPlugin() ]
};
Information about how to use this Webpack plugin can be found in its Github wiki.