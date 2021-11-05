openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

aurelia-webpack-plugin

by aurelia
5.0.3 (see all)

A plugin for webpack that enables bundling Aurelia applications.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.9K

GitHub Stars

90

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

3.0/52
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

aurelia-webpack-plugin

npm Version Discord Chat CI

This library is part of the Aurelia platform and contains a Webpack plugin designed to enable proper Webpack bundling.

To keep up to date on Aurelia, please visit and subscribe to the official blog and our email list. We also invite you to follow us on twitter. If you have questions, please join our community on Discord or use stack overflow. Documentation can be found in our developer hub.

Installation

Install with npm

npm install aurelia-webpack-plugin

Usage

Add the plugin to the webpack config file:

let { AureliaPlugin } = require('aurelia-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
  entry: 'aurelia-bootstrapper',
  output: {
    path: 'dist',
    filename: 'main.js'
  },
  plugins: [ new AureliaPlugin() ]
};

Documentation

Information about how to use this Webpack plugin can be found in its Github wiki.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Martin Oppitz43 Ratings0 Reviews
November 16, 2020
David KossoglyadIsrael45 Ratings0 Reviews
I'm seasoned software developer, inventor, architect. Currently serving LogoUI as R&D manager and open sourced project @LogoFX as an ideologist and contributor.
October 27, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial