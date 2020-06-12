This library is part of the Aurelia platform and contains a plugin that provides validation capabilities.
Check out the docs on the Aurelia Hub.
Please refer to the issue template. Accompany any bug report with a demo of the issue using a runnable Gist.
npm run build
npm run test
Run the tests in watch mode:
npm run develop
Bump the version
npm run bump-version [<newversion> | major | minor | patch]
Prepare the release (run tests, run build, docs, release notes)
npm run prepare-release
Commit, tag, npm publish (not automated)