aurelia-validation

by aurelia
2.0.0-rc2

A validation plugin for Aurelia.

Downloads/wk

6.1K

GitHub Stars

137

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

75

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

aurelia-validation

npm Version ZenHub Join the chat at https://gitter.im/aurelia/discuss CircleCI

This library is part of the Aurelia platform and contains a plugin that provides validation capabilities.

To keep up to date on Aurelia, please visit and subscribe to the official blog and our email list. We also invite you to follow us on twitter. If you have questions look around our Discourse forums, chat in our community on Gitter or use stack overflow. Documentation can be found in our developer hub. If you would like to have deeper insight into our development process, please install the ZenHub Chrome or Firefox Extension and visit any of our repository's boards.

Documentation

Check out the docs on the Aurelia Hub.

Reporting Issues

Please refer to the issue template. Accompany any bug report with a demo of the issue using a runnable Gist.

Building

npm run build

Tests

npm run test

Developing

Run the tests in watch mode:

npm run develop

Publishing

  1. Bump the version

    npm run bump-version [<newversion> | major | minor | patch]

  2. Prepare the release (run tests, run build, docs, release notes)

    npm run prepare-release

  3. Commit, tag, npm publish (not automated)

100
David KossoglyadIsrael45 Ratings0 Reviews
I'm seasoned software developer, inventor, architect. Currently serving LogoUI as R&D manager and open sourced project @LogoFX as an ideologist and contributor.
October 27, 2020

