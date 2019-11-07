openbase logo
by Adarsh Pastakia
5.0.0-beta.4

A bespoke UI Framework built on Aurelia for desktop business application

Downloads/wk

2

2

GitHub Stars

155

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

14

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes

Readme

Aurelia UI Framework

A bespoke UI Framework for business applications

Demo Site: https://aurelia-ui-framework.herokuapp.com

  • Running examples

    npm start

  • Building the plugin

    npm dist

  • Using the plugin

    • NPM

      npm i aurelia-ui-framework

    • Yarn

      yarn add aurelia-ui-framework

  • Using plugin as local link

    aurelia-ui-framework$> npm link

    project$> npm link aurelia-ui-framework

    webpack.config 

    resolve.symlinks = false
resolve.alias: {
       'aurelia-binding': path.resolve(__dirname, 'node_modules/aurelia-binding'),
       'aurelia-framework': path.resolve(__dirname, 'node_modules/aurelia-framework'),
       'aurelia-templating': path.resolve(__dirname, 'node_modules/aurelia-templating'),
       'aurelia-pal': path.resolve(__dirname, 'node_modules/aurelia-pal')
     }

  • Package Dependencies

    • date-fns
    • numeral
    • kramed
    • libphonenumber-js
    • resize-observer-polyfill

  • Optional Dependencies

    • @mdi/font
    • zxcvbn Password strength meter

  • Dev Dependencies

    • awesome-typescript-loader
    • stylelint
    • stylelint-order
    • stylelint-webpack-plugin
    • tslint
    • tslint-eslint-rules
    • tslint-config-prettier
    • tslint-webpack-plugin

