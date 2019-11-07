Demo Site: https://aurelia-ui-framework.herokuapp.com
Running examples
npm start
Building the plugin
npm dist
Using the plugin
NPM
npm i aurelia-ui-framework
Yarn
yarn add aurelia-ui-framework
Using plugin as local link
aurelia-ui-framework$> npm link
project$> npm link aurelia-ui-framework
webpack.config
resolve.symlinks = false
resolve.alias: {
'aurelia-binding': path.resolve(__dirname, 'node_modules/aurelia-binding'),
'aurelia-framework': path.resolve(__dirname, 'node_modules/aurelia-framework'),
'aurelia-templating': path.resolve(__dirname, 'node_modules/aurelia-templating'),
'aurelia-pal': path.resolve(__dirname, 'node_modules/aurelia-pal')
}
date-fns
numeral
kramed
libphonenumber-js
resize-observer-polyfill
@mdi/font
zxcvbn Password strength meter
awesome-typescript-loader
stylelint
stylelint-order
stylelint-webpack-plugin
tslint
tslint-eslint-rules
tslint-config-prettier
tslint-webpack-plugin