openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

aurelia-tools

by aurelia
2.0.0 (see all)

Tools and utility functions used to build and develop Aurelia's libraries.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5K

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

aurelia-tools

npm Version ZenHub Join the chat at https://gitter.im/aurelia/discuss

This library is part of the Aurelia platform and contains some base tools used in the development of Aurelia itself as well as the source for browser debugging tools.

To keep up to date on Aurelia, please visit and subscribe to the official blog and our email list. We also invite you to follow us on twitter. If you have questions, please join our community on Gitter or use stack overflow. Documentation can be found in our developer hub. If you would like to have deeper insight into our development process, please install the ZenHub Chrome or Firefox Extension and visit any of our repository's boards.

To create a dev environment:

  1. Create an aurelia directory to hold all of the projects.

    mkdir aurelia

  2. Change to the new directory

    cd aurelia

  3. Clone this repository into the tools directory. This repo contains the helper tools for creating the dev environment.

    git clone https://github.com/aurelia/tools.git

  4. Clone the skeleton-navigation also which is the base app for testing -

    git clone https://github.com/aurelia/skeleton-navigation.git

  5. Change directory into skeleton-navigation

    cd skeleton-navigation

  6. Install the skeleton-navigation application's dependencies:

    npm install
jspm install

  7. Build the dev environment. This will create all of the directories inside of aurelia under the proper name, git clone them all and then perform a gulp build.

    gulp build-dev-env

Now you have the ability to update the repos locally, make changes, and use those in the skeleton app in the aurelia directory by using the gulp update-own-deps command.

Alternatively, run gulp pull-dev-env to only pull down each aurelia dependency and not perform builds.

Aurelia Context Chrome extension

The chrome extension has moved to the aurelia/inspector repo.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial