This library is part of the Aurelia platform and contains some base tools used in the development of Aurelia itself as well as the source for browser debugging tools.
To keep up to date on Aurelia, please visit and subscribe to the official blog and our email list. We also invite you to follow us on twitter. If you have questions, please join our community on Gitter or use stack overflow. Documentation can be found in our developer hub. If you would like to have deeper insight into our development process, please install the ZenHub Chrome or Firefox Extension and visit any of our repository's boards.
Create an aurelia directory to hold all of the projects.
mkdir aurelia
Change to the new directory
cd aurelia
Clone this repository into the
tools directory. This repo contains the helper tools for creating the dev environment.
git clone https://github.com/aurelia/tools.git
Clone the skeleton-navigation also which is the base app for testing -
git clone https://github.com/aurelia/skeleton-navigation.git
Change directory into skeleton-navigation
cd skeleton-navigation
Install the skeleton-navigation application's dependencies:
npm install
jspm install
Build the dev environment. This will create all of the directories inside of
aurelia under the proper name,
git clone them all and then perform a
gulp build.
gulp build-dev-env
Now you have the ability to update the repos locally, make changes, and use those in the skeleton app in the
aurelia directory by using the
gulp update-own-deps command.
Alternatively, run
gulp pull-dev-env to only pull down each
aurelia dependency and not perform builds.
The chrome extension has moved to the aurelia/inspector repo.