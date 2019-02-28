This library is part of the Aurelia platform and contains some base tools used in the development of Aurelia itself as well as the source for browser debugging tools.

To create a dev environment:

Create an aurelia directory to hold all of the projects. mkdir aurelia Change to the new directory cd aurelia Clone this repository into the tools directory. This repo contains the helper tools for creating the dev environment. git clone https://github.com/aurelia/tools.git Clone the skeleton-navigation also which is the base app for testing - git clone https://github.com/aurelia/skeleton-navigation.git Change directory into skeleton-navigation cd skeleton-navigation Install the skeleton-navigation application's dependencies: npm install jspm install Build the dev environment. This will create all of the directories inside of aurelia under the proper name, git clone them all and then perform a gulp build . gulp build-dev-env

Now you have the ability to update the repos locally, make changes, and use those in the skeleton app in the aurelia directory by using the gulp update-own-deps command.

Alternatively, run gulp pull-dev-env to only pull down each aurelia dependency and not perform builds.

Aurelia Context Chrome extension

The chrome extension has moved to the aurelia/inspector repo.