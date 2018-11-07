This library is part of the Aurelia platform and contains testing helpers for aurelia app and component developers.
This library can be used in the browser.
To build the code, follow these steps.
Ensure that NodeJS is installed. This provides the platform on which the build tooling runs.
From the project folder, execute the following command:
npm install
To build the code, you can now run:
npm run build
You will find the compiled code in the
dist folder, available in six module formats: AMD, CommonJS and ES2015, ES2017, native modules, and System.
See
package.json scripts section for other tasks related to generating the docs and linting.
To run the unit tests, first ensure that you have followed the steps above in order to install all dependencies and successfully build the library. Once you have done that, you can run the tests by executing the following command:
npm test