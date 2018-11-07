openbase logo
aurelia-testing

by aurelia
1.0.0 (see all)

Simplifies the testing of UI components by providing an elegant, fluent interface for arranging test setups along with a number of runtime debug/test helpers.

npm
GitHub
Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.6K

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Readme

aurelia-testing

This library is part of the Aurelia platform and contains testing helpers for aurelia app and component developers.

To keep up to date on Aurelia, please visit and subscribe to the official blog and our email list. We also invite you to follow us on twitter. If you have questions look around our Discourse forums, chat in our community on Gitter or use stack overflow. Documentation can be found in our developer hub. If you would like to have deeper insight into our development process, please install the ZenHub Chrome or Firefox Extension and visit any of our repository's boards.

Platform Support

This library can be used in the browser.

Building The Code

To build the code, follow these steps.

  1. Ensure that NodeJS is installed. This provides the platform on which the build tooling runs.

  2. From the project folder, execute the following command:

    npm install

  3. To build the code, you can now run:

    npm run build

  4. You will find the compiled code in the dist folder, available in six module formats: AMD, CommonJS and ES2015, ES2017, native modules, and System.

  5. See package.json scripts section for other tasks related to generating the docs and linting.

Running The Tests

To run the unit tests, first ensure that you have followed the steps above in order to install all dependencies and successfully build the library. Once you have done that, you can run the tests by executing the following command:

npm test

100
David KossoglyadIsrael45 Ratings0 Reviews
I'm seasoned software developer, inventor, architect. Currently serving LogoUI as R&D manager and open sourced project @LogoFX as an ideologist and contributor.
October 27, 2020

