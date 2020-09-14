This library is part of the Aurelia platform and contains a standard set of behaviors, converters and other resources for use with the Aurelia templating library.

Platform Support

This library can be used in the browser only.

Building The Code

To build the code, follow these steps.

Ensure that NodeJS is installed. This provides the platform on which the build tooling runs. From the project folder, execute the following command: npm install To build the code, you can now run: npm run build You will find the compiled code in the dist folder, available in three module formats: AMD, CommonJS and ES6.

Running The Tests

To run the unit tests, first ensure that you have followed the steps above in order to install all dependencies and successfully build the library. Once you have done that, proceed with these additional steps: