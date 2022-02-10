This library is part of the Aurelia platform and contains a plugin that provides a single state store based on RxJS. Various examples can be found in the samples repository..
You can find complete documentation on setup and usage in the official Aurelia Developer Hub
This library can be used in the browser and node.
To build the code, follow these steps.
Ensure that NodeJS is installed. This provides the platform on which the build tooling runs.
From the project folder, execute the following command:
npm install
To build the code, you can now run:
npm run build
You will find the compiled code in the
dist folder, available in various module formats.
In order to build for a single target, run
-- --format <<target>>, picking the desired target such as ES2015, AMD and so on.
To run the unit tests, first ensure that you have followed the steps above in order to install all dependencies and successfully build the library. Once you have done that, proceed with these additional steps:
For single execution run:
npm run test
For continuous tdd style:
npm run test-watch
You can find the coverage report built after each test run:
cat /test/coverage-jest/index.html