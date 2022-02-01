One of the best javascript datagrid SlickGrid which was originally developed by @mleibman is now available to Aurelia. I have used a few datagrids and SlickGrid beats most of them in terms of functionalities and performance (it can easily deal with even a million row). We will be using the 6pac/SlickGrid fork, this is the most active fork since the original @mleibman fork was closed some time ago by his author for personal reasons. Also worth to know, I also contributed a lot to the 6pac/SlickGrid fork for the benefit of Aurelia-Slickgrid.

Demo page

Aurelia-Slickgrid works with all Bootstrap versions, you can see a demo of each one below.

There are also 2 new Themes, Material & Salesforce that are available as well and if you wish to use SVG then take a look at the Wiki - SVG Icons.

Working Demos

For complete working local demos, you can clone the Aurelia-Slickgrid Demos repository (instruction are provided in the repo). This repo provides multiple samples (RequireJS, WebPack, CLI, ...) and also worth to know that the 2 WebPacks demos are updated frequently since they are the actual live GitHub Bootstrap 4 demo / Bootstrap 5 demo.

Wiki / Documentation

The Wikis are where all the documentations and instructions will be, so please consult the Aurelia-Slickgrid - Wiki before opening any issues. The Wiki - HOWTO is a great place to start with.

Latest News & Releases

Check out the Releases section for all latest News & Releases.

Fully Tested with Jest (Unit Tests) - Cypress (E2E tests)

Aurelia-Slickgrid reached 100% Unit Test Coverage, we are talking of 15,000+ lines of code (3,750+ unit tests, now mostly all in Slickgrid-Universal) fully tested with Jest. On the UI side, all Aurelia-Slickgrid Example are tested with Cypress, there are over 550+ Cypress E2E tests.

Installation

Refer to the Wiki - HOWTO Step by Step and/or the Aurelia-Slickgrid Demos repository. Please don't open any issue unless you have followed these steps (from the Wiki), and if any of the steps are incorrect or confusing, then please let me know.

NOTE: if you have any question, please consider asking installation and/or general questions on Stack Overflow

Usage

How to load data with Fetch-Client or Http-Client ?

You might notice that all demos are made with mocked dataset that are embedded in each examples, that is mainly for demo purposes, but you might be wondering how to connect this with an FetchClient ? Easy... just replace the mocked data, assigned to the dataset property, by your FetchClient call and that's it. The dataset property can be changed at any time, which is why you can use local data and/or connect it to a Promise or an async call with FetchClient (internally it's just a SETTER that refreshes the grid). See Example 22 for a demo showing how to load a JSON file with FetchClient .

Main features

You can see some screenshots below as well as instructions underneat them and if that is not enough for you to decide, head over to the Wiki - Main Features.

Screenshots

Screenshots from the demo app with the Bootstrap theme.

Slickgrid example with Formatters (last column shown is a custom Formatter)

You can also see the Grid Menu opened (aka hambuger menu)

Filter and Sort (clientside with DataView)

Editors and/or onCellClick

Pinned (aka frozen) Columns/Rows

Draggable Grouping & Aggregators

Slickgrid Example with Server Side (Filter/Sort/Pagination)

Comes with OData & GraphQL support (you can implement custom too)

Composite Editor Modal Windows