This library is part of the Aurelia platform and contains a powerful client-side router. @davismj is currently the technical lead for routing.

Platform Support

This library can be used in the browser only.

Building The Code

To build the code, follow these steps.

Ensure that NodeJS is installed. This provides the platform on which the build tooling runs. From the project folder, execute the following command: npm install To build the code, you can now run: npm run build You will find the compiled code in the dist folder, available in three module formats: AMD, CommonJS and ES6.

Development

To run the project in development mode, you can run: npm start If you want to copy over the newly built bundle, you can specified --target : npm start

Running The Tests

To run the unit tests, first ensure that you have followed the steps above in order to install all dependencies and successfully build the library. Once you have done that, proceed with these additional steps: