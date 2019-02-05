an aurelia attribute add-on that detects DOM-element resize events either via window-change or CSS-animation.
view:
<window>
<div style="background-color:#6bb329" resizeable resize.trigger="onContentResize($event.detail)"></div>
<h2>width: ${width}</h2>
<h2>height: ${height}</h2>
</window>
view-model:
onContentResize(x) {
this.width = x.width;
this.height = x.height;
}
This plugin is a smaller wrapper around element-resize-detector.
Caveats:
- If the element has position: static it will be changed to position: relative. Any unintentional top/right/bottom/left/z-index styles will therefore be applied and absolute positioned children will be positioned relative to the element.
- A hidden element will be injected as a direct child to the element.
Install with npm:
npm install aurelia-resize --save
Add to your bundles:
{
"name": "aurelia-resize",
"path": "../node_modules/aurelia-resize/dist/amd",
"main": "index"
},
{
"name": "element-resize-detector",
"path": "../node_modules/element-resize-detector/dist",
"main": "element-resize-detector"
}
jspm install npm:aurelia-resize
Use the plug-in in your `main.js``
export function configure(aurelia) {
aurelia.use
.standardConfiguration()
.plugin('aurelia-resize');
in your view, add the
resizeable attribute and bind to the
resize event-handler
<div resizeable resize.trigger="foo($event.detail)">
In your view-model, add an event handler:
foo(detail){
console.log("width=" + detail.width);
console.log("height=" + detail.height);
console.log("old width=" + detail.widthOld);
console.log("old height=" + detail.heightOld);
}
you can also throttle, or debounce the events if you need to slow them down.
<div resizeable resize.trigger="foo($event.detail) & throttle:250">
<div resizeable resize.trigger="foo($event.detail) & debounce:500">
one use of this is to resize a canvas so it fits a div:
<!--widget.html-->
<template>
<require from="./widget.css"></require>
<div id="host" resizeable resize.trigger="resize($event.detail) & throttle:500">
<canvas ref=elmt></canvas>
</div>
</template>
//widget.ts
@customElement("widget")
export class WidgetCustomElement {
elmt:HTMLCanvasElement;
resize(data){
this.elmt.width = data.width;
this.elmt.height = data.height;
}
}
//widget.scss
widget {
div {
padding: 0;
margin: 0;
display: block;
}
canvas {
padding: 0;
margin: 0;
display: block;
}
}