an aurelia attribute add-on that detects DOM-element resize events either via window-change or CSS-animation.

view:

< window > < div style = "background-color:#6bb329" resizeable resize.trigger = "onContentResize($event.detail)" > </ div > < h2 > width: ${width} </ h2 > < h2 > height: ${height} </ h2 > </ window >

view-model:

onContentResize(x) { this .width = x.width; this .height = x.height; }

Dependencies

This plugin is a smaller wrapper around element-resize-detector.

Caveats: If the element has position: static it will be changed to position: relative. Any unintentional top/right/bottom/left/z-index styles will therefore be applied and absolute positioned children will be positioned relative to the element.

A hidden element will be injected as a direct child to the element.

Install (Aurelia CLI)

Install with npm:

npm install aurelia-resize --save

Add to your bundles:

{ "name" : "aurelia-resize" , "path" : "../node_modules/aurelia-resize/dist/amd" , "main" : "index" }, { "name" : "element-resize-detector" , "path" : "../node_modules/element-resize-detector/dist" , "main" : "element-resize-detector" }

Install (JSPM)

jspm install npm:aurelia-resize

Install (Webpack 2)

Install with npm:

npm install aurelia-resize --save

Usage

Use the plug-in in your `main.js``

export function configure ( aurelia ) { aurelia.use .standardConfiguration() .plugin( 'aurelia-resize' );

in your view, add the resizeable attribute and bind to the resize event-handler

< div resizeable resize.trigger = "foo($event.detail)" >

In your view-model, add an event handler:

foo(detail){ console .log( "width=" + detail.width); console .log( "height=" + detail.height); console .log( "old width=" + detail.widthOld); console .log( "old height=" + detail.heightOld); }

you can also throttle, or debounce the events if you need to slow them down.

< div resizeable resize.trigger = "foo($event.detail) & throttle:250" > < div resizeable resize.trigger = "foo($event.detail) & debounce:500" >

Canvas

one use of this is to resize a canvas so it fits a div:

< template > < require from = "./widget.css" > </ require > < div id = "host" resizeable resize.trigger = "resize($event.detail) & throttle:500" > < canvas ref = elmt > </ canvas > </ div > </ template >

( "widget" ) export class WidgetCustomElement { elmt:HTMLCanvasElement; resize(data){ this .elmt.width = data.width; this .elmt.height = data.height; } }