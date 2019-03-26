This library is part of the Aurelia platform and provides the minimal set of polyfills the platform needs to run on evergreen browsers.
Array.from
Array.prototype.find
Array.prototype.findIndex
Array.prototype.includes
Map
Number.isFinite
Number.isNaN
Object.assign
Object.is
Object.getOwnPropertySymbols
Reflect.construct
Reflect.defineMetadata
Reflect.defineProperty
Reflect.getOwnMetadata
Reflect.metadata
Reflect.ownKeys
Set
String.prototype.endsWith
String.prototype.startsWith
Symbol
WeakMap
WeakSet