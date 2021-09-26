This library is part of the Aurelia platform and contains utilities for path manipulation.
This library can be used in the browser as well as on the server.
To build the code, follow these steps.
Ensure that NodeJS is installed. This provides the platform on which the build tooling runs.
From the project folder, execute the following command:
npm ci
To build the code, you can now run:
npm run build
You will find the compiled code in the
dist folder, available in three module formats: AMD, CommonJS and ES6.
To run the unit tests, first ensure that you have followed the steps above in order to install all dependencies and successfully build the library. Once you have done that, proceed with these additional steps:
You can now run the tests with this command:
npm test