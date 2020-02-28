openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

aurelia-pal-nodejs

by aurelia
2.0.0 (see all)

The NodeJS-based implementation of Aurelia's platform abstraction layer.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.1K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

aurelia-pal-nodejs

ZenHub Join the chat at https://gitter.im/aurelia/discuss

This library is part of the Aurelia platform and contains the node-specific implementation of the platform abstraction layer.

To keep up to date on Aurelia, please visit and subscribe to the official blog and our email list. We also invite you to follow us on twitter. If you have questions, please join our community on Gitter or use stack overflow. Documentation can be found in our developer hub. If you would like to have deeper insight into our development process, please install the ZenHub Chrome or Firefox Extension and visit any of our repository's boards.

Platform Support

This library can be used in NodeJS.

Building The Code

To build the code, follow these steps.

  1. Ensure that NodeJS is installed. This provides the platform on which the build tooling runs.

  2. From the project folder, execute the following command:

    npm install

  3. Ensure that Gulp is installed. If you need to install it, use the following command:

    npm install -g gulp

  4. To build and test the code, you can now run:

    npm test

  5. You will find the compiled code in the dist folder in CommonJS module format.

Acknowledgement

This software used a snippet borrowed from browser-env.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial