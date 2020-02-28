This library is part of the Aurelia platform and contains the node-specific implementation of the platform abstraction layer.
This library can be used in NodeJS.
To build the code, follow these steps.
Ensure that NodeJS is installed. This provides the platform on which the build tooling runs.
From the project folder, execute the following command:
npm install
Ensure that Gulp is installed. If you need to install it, use the following command:
npm install -g gulp
To build and test the code, you can now run:
npm test
You will find the compiled code in the
dist folder in CommonJS module format.
This software used a snippet borrowed from browser-env.