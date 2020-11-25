It was fun while it lasted, but we have to stop maintaining these repositories. We haven't used these projects for quite some time and maintaining them is becoming harder to do.
You deserve better, and for that reason we've decided to archive some repositories, which includes this one.
Feel free to fork and alter the repositories, and go forth making awesome stuff.
This library is an unofficial plugin for the Aurelia platform and contains a simple but fully configurable notification service using humane-js. While all options of humane-js are available (instead of adding callbacks, promises are returned where applicable though), basic usage doesn't require more than adding a humane-js style or a custom humane-js-based style as specified below.
Note: aurelia i18n needs to be installed and configured. All notifications will get automatically translated. You can turn off translations, either generally in the optional plugin configuration, or for individual notifications.
To keep up to date on Aurelia, please visit and subscribe to the official blog. If you have questions, we invite you to join us on Gitter. If you would like to have deeper insight into our development process, please install the ZenHub Chrome Extension and visit any of our repository's boards. You can get an overview of all Aurelia work by visiting the framework board.
This library is used directly by applications only.
This library can be used in the browser only.
You can find the full api documentation in /doc/notification.md.
The changelog provides you with information about important changes.
Aurelia-notification needs to have aurelia-i18n installed and configured.
Run
npm i aurelia-notification --save from your project root.
Aurelia-notification makes use of
extend and
humane-js. So, add following to the
build/bundles/dependencies section of
aurelia-project/aurelia.json.
"dependencies": [
// ...
"extend",
"aurelia-notification",
{
"name": "humane-js",
"path": "../node_modules/humane-js",
"main": "humane",
"resources": [
"themes/libnotify.css"
]
},
// ...
],
Run
jspm i aurelia-notification from your project root.
And add following to the
bundles.dist.aurelia.includes section of
build/bundles.js:
"aurelia-notification",
"humane-js/themes/jackedup.css!text", // your selected humane-js theme
If the installation results in having forks, try resolving them by running:
jspm inspect --forks
jspm resolve --only registry:package-name@version
Run
npm i aurelia-notification --save from your project root.
Add
'aurelia-notification' in the
coreBundles.aurelia section of your
webpack.config.js.
Npm-based installations pick up the typings automatically. For Jspm-based installations, run
typings i github:spoonx/aurelia-notification or add
"aurelia-notification": "github:spoonx/aurelia-notification", to your
typings.json and run
typings i.
Either add your custom humane-js-based style or install
humane-js with
jspm i npm:humane-js to have some default styles to choose from. See the humane-js custom-themes for instructions to make a custom style.
This module comes with an optional configure method to change the some defaults. You can call it upon registering the plugin.
Make sure your project uses a
main.js file to initialize aurelia. In your configure function, add the following:
aurelia.use
/* Your other plugins and init code */
.plugin('aurelia-notification', config => {
config.configure({
translate: false, // 'true' needs aurelia-i18n to be configured
notifications: {
'success': 'humane-libnotify-success',
'error': 'humane-libnotify-error',
'info': 'humane-libnotify-info'
}
});
});
Import the module, and get cracking.
import {inject} from 'aurelia-framework';
import {Notification} from 'aurelia-notification';
/* import a humane-js style or a custom humane-js-based style.
* For the four default notification types to display correctly, also set the
* corresponding classes in the plugin configuration (see example above).
*/
import "humane-js/themes/libnotify.css!";
@inject(Notification)
export class SomeViewModel {
constructor (notification) {
notification.note('Plain');
notification.success('Record created successfully');
notification.error('Record creation failed');
notification.info('New message');
}
}
Some month ago, we've simplified installation and usage! This plugin should now be installed using
jspm i aurelia-notification or (for webpack)
npm i aurelia-notification. With this change
aurelia-notification will use an npm installation of humane-js. Make sure you update all references to
spoonx/aurelia-notification and, if applicable to
wavded/humane-js, remove the
spoonx/ resp.
wavded/ prefixes (don't forget your config.js, package.json, imports and bundles).