aurelia-metadata

by aurelia
1.0.7 (see all)

Utilities for reading and writing the metadata of JavaScript functions.

Readme

Aurelia

License: MIT npm Version Discourse status TypeScript Twitter

Backers on Open Collective Sponsors on Open Collective Discord Chat

aurelia-metadata

This library is part of the Aurelia platform and contains utilities for reading and writing the metadata of JavaScript functions. It provides a consistent way of accessing type, annotation and origin metadata across a number of languages and formats. This library supports TypeScript metadata and contains helper functions that understand several simple, alternate locations and formats for metadata which are more easily leveraged by developers authoring code in plain ES6 or ES5.

To keep up to date on Aurelia, please visit and subscribe to the official blog and our email list. We also invite you to follow us on twitter. If you have questions, please join our community on Gitter or use stack overflow. Documentation can be found in our developer hub.

Platform Support

This library can be used in the browser as well as on the server.

Building The Code

To build the code, follow these steps.

  1. Ensure that NodeJS version 12+ is installed. This provides the platform on which the build tooling runs.

  2. From the project folder, execute the following command:

    npm ci

  3. To build the code, you can now run:

    npm run build

  4. You will find the compiled code in the dist folder, available in three module formats: AMD, CommonJS and ES6.

  5. See gulpfile.js, or package.json (scripts section) for other tasks related to generating the docs and linting.

Running The Tests

To run the unit tests, first ensure that you have followed the steps above in order to install all dependencies and successfully build the library. Once you have done that, proceed with these additional steps:

  1. You can now run the tests with this command:

    npm run test

If you want to run the test in watch mode, you can run this command:

npm run test:watch

