This library is part of the Aurelia platform and contains a console log appender for the Aurelia logging library.

Platform Support

This library can be used in the browser as well as on the server.

Building The Code

To build the code, follow these steps.

Ensure that NodeJS is installed. This provides the platform on which the build tooling runs. From the project folder, execute the following command: npm install Ensure that Gulp is installed. If you need to install it, use the following command: npm install -g gulp To build the code, you can now run: gulp build You will find the compiled code in the dist folder, available in three module formats: AMD, CommonJS and ES6. See gulpfile.js for other tasks related to generating the docs and linting.

Running The Tests

To run the unit tests, first ensure that you have followed the steps above in order to install all dependencies and successfully build the library. Once you have done that, proceed with these additional steps: