aurelia-loader-webpack

by aurelia
2.2.4 (see all)

An implementation of Aurelia's loader interface to enable webpack.

Downloads/wk

8.1K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

aurelia-loader-webpack

npm Version ZenHub Join the chat at https://gitter.im/aurelia/discuss CircleCI

This library is part of the Aurelia platform and contains an implementation of Aurelia's loader interface to enable webpack.

To keep up to date on Aurelia, please visit and subscribe to the official blog and our email list. We also invite you to follow us on twitter. If you have questions, please join our community on Gitter or use stack overflow. Documentation can be found in our developer hub. If you would like to have deeper insight into our development process, please install the ZenHub Chrome or Firefox Extension and visit any of our repository's boards.

100
Alternatives

Tutorials

