This library is part of the Aurelia platform and contains an abstract module which specifies an interface for loading modules and view templates.
This library can be used in the browser only.
To build the code, follow these steps.
Ensure that NodeJS is installed. This provides the platform on which the build tooling runs.
From the project folder, execute the following command:
npm install
Ensure that Gulp is installed. If you need to install it, use the following command:
npm install -g gulp
To build the code, you can now run:
gulp build
You will find the compiled code in the
dist folder, available in three module formats: AMD, CommonJS and ES6.
See
gulpfile.js for other tasks related to generating the docs and linting.
To run the unit tests, first ensure that you have followed the steps above in order to install all dependencies and successfully build the library. Once you have done that, proceed with these additional steps:
Ensure that the Karma CLI is installed. If you need to install it, use the following command:
npm install -g karma-cli
Ensure that jspm is installed. If you need to install it, use the following commnand:
npm install -g jspm
Install the client-side dependencies with jspm:
jspm install
You can now run the tests with this command:
karma start