This library is part of the Aurelia platform and contains a plugin that provides i18n support. Under the hood it uses the i18next library.

You can find complete documentation on setup and usage in the official Aurelia Developer Hub

Polyfills

None

Platform Support

This library can be used in the browser only.

Building The Code

To build the code, follow these steps.

Ensure that NodeJS is installed. This provides the platform on which the build tooling runs. From the project folder, execute the following command: npm install To build the code, you can now run: npm run build You will find the compiled code in the dist folder, available in various module formats and the typings inside the typings subfolder.

Running The Tests

To run the unit tests, first ensure that you have followed the steps above in order to install all dependencies and successfully build the library. Once you have done that, proceed with these additional steps: