aurelia-i18n

by aurelia
3.1.4 (see all)

A plugin that provides i18n support.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

4.8K

GitHub Stars

90

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

69

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

aurelia-i18n

npm Version ZenHub Join the chat at https://gitter.im/aurelia/discuss CircleCI Coverage Status

This library is part of the Aurelia platform and contains a plugin that provides i18n support. Under the hood it uses the i18next library.

You can find complete documentation on setup and usage in the official Aurelia Developer Hub

To keep up to date on Aurelia, please visit and subscribe to the official blog and our email list. We also invite you to follow us on twitter. If you have questions look around our Discourse forums, chat in our community on Gitter or use stack overflow. Documentation can be found in our developer hub. If you would like to have deeper insight into our development process, please install the ZenHub Chrome or Firefox Extension and visit any of our repository's boards.

Polyfills

None

Platform Support

This library can be used in the browser only.

Building The Code

This library can be used in the browser and node.

Building The Code

To build the code, follow these steps.

  1. Ensure that NodeJS is installed. This provides the platform on which the build tooling runs.

  2. From the project folder, execute the following command:

    npm install

  3. To build the code, you can now run:

    npm run build

  4. You will find the compiled code in the dist folder, available in various module formats and the typings inside the typings subfolder.

Running The Tests

To run the unit tests, first ensure that you have followed the steps above in order to install all dependencies and successfully build the library. Once you have done that, proceed with these additional steps:

  1. For single execution run:

    npm run test

  2. For continuous tdd style:

    npm run test-watch

  3. You can find the coverage report built after each test run:

    cat /test/coverage-jest/index.html

