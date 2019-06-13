Core functionality for Aurelia's Hot Module Reload (HMR) capabilities, which is shared by all loaders and tools.
It enables editing Views, ViewModels, related components (such as ValueConverters and BindingBehaviors) and CSS without reloading the full website.
This library is part of the Aurelia platform and contains an implementation of Aurelia's loader interface to enable webpack.
@hotReloadPrototype: instead of creating a new instance, just swap prototypes and delete non-existent properites
swapping proto: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Object/setPrototypeOf
@hotReloadMerge: unbind, make fresh BindingContext, Object.assign (no getters/setters) from old BindingContext, bind