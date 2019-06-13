openbase logo
aurelia-hot-module-reload

by aurelia
0.3.0 (see all)

Core functionality for Aurelia's hot-module-reolad (HMR) capabilities, which is shared by all loaders and tools.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.6K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

aurelia-hot-module-reload

Core functionality for Aurelia's Hot Module Reload (HMR) capabilities, which is shared by all loaders and tools.

It enables editing Views, ViewModels, related components (such as ValueConverters and BindingBehaviors) and CSS without reloading the full website.

Examples

HMR for Views

HMR for ViewModels

Note

This library is part of the Aurelia platform and contains an implementation of Aurelia's loader interface to enable webpack.

To keep up to date on Aurelia, please visit and subscribe to the official blog and our email list. We also invite you to follow us on twitter. If you have questions, please join our community on Gitter or use stack overflow. Documentation can be found in our developer hub. If you would like to have deeper insight into our development process, please install the ZenHub Chrome or Firefox Extension and visit any of our repository's boards.

TODO

  • decorators for ViewModels or maybe a one-time, global option @hotReloadPrototype: instead of creating a new instance, just swap prototypes and delete non-existent properites swapping proto: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Object/setPrototypeOf @hotReloadMerge: unbind, make fresh BindingContext, Object.assign (no getters/setters) from old BindingContext, bind
  • by default all aurelia-loaded modules should be hot-reloadable, by unbinding and re-binding with a fresh BindingContext
  • fully cycle unbind-create-bind when constructor has changed

