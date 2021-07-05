aurelia-google-maps (for Aurelia 1)

A highly configurable custom element for use in your Aurelia applications for inserting Google Maps into your application.

To Install

Webpack/Aurelia CLI

npm install aurelia-google-maps --save

CLI User?

The Aurelia CLI requires some additional configuration to use this plugin. Open up your aurelia.json file located in the aurelia_project directory and at the bottom of the dependencies section add in the following:

{ "name" : "aurelia-google-maps" , "path" : "../node_modules/aurelia-google-maps/dist/amd" , "main" : "index" }

Jspm

jspm install aurelia-google-maps

Configuring For Use

Inside of your main.js / main.ts file simply load the plugin inside of the configure method using .plugin()

export function configure ( aurelia ) { aurelia.use .plugin(PLATFORM.moduleName( 'aurelia-google-maps' ), config => { config.options({ apiKey : 'myapiKey' , apiLibraries : 'drawing,geometry' , options : { panControl : true , panControlOptions : { position : 9 } }, language : '' | 'en' , region : '' | 'US' markerCluster : { enable : false , src : 'https://cdn.rawgit.com/googlemaps/v3-utility-library/99a385c1/markerclusterer/src/markerclusterer.js' , imagePath : 'https://cdn.rawgit.com/googlemaps/v3-utility-library/tree/master/markerclusterer/images/m' , imageExtension : 'png' , } }); }) }

Using It

Now you have Google Maps configured, to use it simply use the custom element <google-map></google-map> in your views.

Provide standard latitude and longitude values.

< template > < google-map latitude = "37.323" longitude = "-122.0527" > </ google-map > </ template >

Address

In prior versions, it was possible to bind a property named address to the map. This was removed in favor of importing the GoogleMapsAPI service and geocoding the address. In many cases, you'll receive multiple results back from the geocoding service and you may wish to allow the user to select the option.

Zooming A Map

Taking the first example, let's add a zoom attribute and supply a value of 15. By default this is 8 if you do not supply a zoom value.

< template > < google-map latitude = "37.323" longitude = "-122.0527" zoom = "15" > </ google-map > </ template >

Automatically adjust the bounds of the map by using the provided markers

< template > < google-map markers.bind = "myMarkers" auto-update-bounds = "true" > </ google-map > </ template >

These properties also support working with Aurelia's databinding, so you can bind any of the above to variables in your viewmodel and the map updates when these values are changed.

Map loaded callback (with map reference)

When the map is loaded and instantiated, you can call a function inside of your view-model.

< template > < google-map map-loaded.call = "myLoadedCallback(map, $event)" > </ google-map > </ template >

Map Type

Set the Google Basic Map Type. See docs

Supported Constants

HYBRID - This map type displays a transparent layer of major streets on satellite images.

ROADMAP - This map type displays a normal street map.

SATELLITE - This map type displays satellite images.

TERRAIN - This map type displays maps with physical features such as terrain and vegetatio

Example

< template > < google-map markers.bind = "myMarkers" map-type = "HYBRID" > </ google-map > </ template >

Map Click Event

It is possible to catch the map click events as specified by the Google Maps documentation. The map's click event is added as a CustomEvent to the <google-map> DOM element with the event data added to the detail key. Some events are also propagated via Aurelia's Event Aggregator.

Example

< google-map map-click.delegate = "myEventHandler($event)" > </ google-map >

myEventHandler(event) { var latLng = event.detail.latLng, lat = latLng.lat(), lng = latLng.lng(); }

Event Aggregation

In 2.0 of this plugin, there were several events propagated via the Aurelia Event Aggregator.

These events are now handled as DOM events. See here

Render array of markers

Markers can be bound to the element with the markers attribute like below:

< google-map markers.bind = "myMarkers" > </ google-map >

This markers variable should be an array of objects with at minimum either both the latitude and longitude key/value pairs or just the address key/value pair. Addresses for which geocoding fails get logged to the console as info:

var myMarkers = [ { latitude : -27.451673 , longitude : 153.043981 }, { address : '1 Avenue B New York, NY 10009' }, { latitude : 37.754582 , longitude : -122.446418 , icon : '/images/bullseye.png' , title : 'My Big Target' , custom : { id : 123456 }, infoWindow : { content : ` <div id="content"> <div id="siteNotice"></div> <h1 id="firstHeading" class="firstHeading">Uluru</h1> <div id="bodyContent"> <p><b>Uluru</b>, also referred to as <b>Ayers Rock</b>, is a large sandstone rock formation in the southern part of the Northern Territory, central Australia. It lies 335 km (208 mi) south west of the nearest large town, Alice Springs; 450 km (280 mi) by road. Kata Tjuta and Uluru are the two major features of the Uluru - Kata Tjuta National Park. Uluru is sacred to the Pitjantjatjara and Yankunytjatjara, the Aboriginal people of the area. It has many springs, waterholes, rock caves and ancient paintings. Uluru is listed as a World Heritage Site.</p> <p>Attribution: Uluru, <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Uluru&oldid=297882194">https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Uluru</a> last visited June 22, 2009).</p> </div> </div>` } } ];

Supported marker properties

latitude (required)

(required) longitude (required)

(required) icon (optional) - string|Icon|Symbol - see docs

(optional) - string|Icon|Symbol - see docs label (optional) - string|MarkerLabel - see docs

(optional) - string|MarkerLabel - see docs title (optional) - string - Rollover text, see docs

(optional) - string - Rollover text, see docs custom (optional) - store arbitrary data (e.g. an id field) in this object, retrieve it from the googlemap:marker:click event payload

(optional) - store arbitrary data (e.g. an field) in this object, retrieve it from the event payload infoWindow (optional) - object - If set, the googlemap:marker:click evetn will not be called, instead an infowindow containing the given content will show up - see docs

Marker clustering

This options allows the clustering of markers that are near each other. All the config and styling options can be found here.

Drawing Mode

Allows usage of Google Maps' Drawing API to add Markers, Polylines, Polygons, Rectangles and Circles to the map instance. To allow this, simply set the defaults as below:

< google-map draw-enabled.bind = "true" draw-mode = "polygon" > </ google-map >

The draw-mode can take the same values as defined here

Drawing Events

One of the drawing events has been exposed to the element as a CustomEvent and a callback can be set as below:

< google-map map-overlay-complete.delegate = "callback($event)" > </ google-map >

The event object is the same as given here with the addition of the encoded variable. This is the encoded polyline (you can play around with it here).

In addition to the map-overlay-complete event, an event is also propagated through Aurelia's Event Aggregator:

googlemap:draw:overlaycomplete - Emitted when an overlay drawing has been completed

Supported Properties

latitude: A latitude value for the map

longitude: A longitude value for the map

address: Provide an address that gets geocoded into latitude and longitude coordinates

zoom: A zoom value, default is 8

disableDefaultUi: A boolean of true or false. Default is false. (use disable-default-ui="true")

< google-map disable-default-ui = "true" > </ google-map >

markers: An array of objects with key/value pairs as described above.

polygons: An array of polygon objects

options: A Google Maps options object specified here

auto-update-bounds: Specifies whether the bounds should automatically update when the markers/polygons given changes

auto-info-window: Specifies whether to automatically popup the info window on a marker/polygon when the marker/polygon is clicked (only works when an infowindow was set on that marker/polygon)

Drawing mode options see above

Supported Events

map-click: Delegate a handler with map-click.delegate="callback($event)"

map-overlay-complete: Delegate a handler with map-overlay-complete.delegate="callback($event)"

marker-render: Delegate a handler with marker-render.delegate="callback($event)"

marker-click: Delegate a handler with marker-click.delegate="callback($event)"

marker-mouse-over: Delegate a handler with marker-mouse-over.delegate="callback($event)"

marker-mouse-out: Delegate a handler with marker-mouse-out.delegate="callback($event)"

polygon-click: Delegate a handler with polygon-click.delegate="callback($event)"

polygon-render: Delegate a handler with polygon-render.delegate="callback($event)"

info-window-show: Delegate a handler with info-window-show.delegate="callback($event)"

info-window-close: Delegate a handler with info-window-close.delegate="callback($event)"

map-loaded: A function handler that handles when the map is loaded. map-loaded.bind="handler"

Drawing mode events see above

Todo

This element still is missing some features, but they are in development.