A highly configurable custom element for use in your Aurelia applications for inserting Google Maps into your application.
Webpack/Aurelia CLI
npm install aurelia-google-maps --save
The Aurelia CLI requires some additional configuration to use this plugin. Open up your
aurelia.json file located in the
aurelia_project directory and at the bottom of the
dependencies section add in the following:
{
"name": "aurelia-google-maps",
"path": "../node_modules/aurelia-google-maps/dist/amd",
"main": "index"
}
Jspm
jspm install aurelia-google-maps
Inside of your
main.js/
main.ts file simply load the plugin inside of
the configure method using
.plugin()
export function configure(aurelia) {
aurelia.use
.plugin(PLATFORM.moduleName('aurelia-google-maps'), config => {
config.options({
apiKey: 'myapiKey', // use `false` to disable the key
apiLibraries: 'drawing,geometry', //get optional libraries like drawing, geometry, ... - comma seperated list
options: { panControl: true, panControlOptions: { position: 9 } }, //add google.maps.MapOptions on construct (https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/javascript/3.exp/reference#MapOptions)
language:'' | 'en', // default: uses browser configuration (recommended). Set this parameter to set another language (https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/javascript/localization)
region: '' | 'US' // default: it applies a default bias for application behavior towards the United States. (https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/javascript/localization)
markerCluster: {
enable: false,
src: 'https://cdn.rawgit.com/googlemaps/v3-utility-library/99a385c1/markerclusterer/src/markerclusterer.js', // self-hosting this file is highly recommended. (https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/javascript/marker-clustering)
imagePath: 'https://cdn.rawgit.com/googlemaps/v3-utility-library/tree/master/markerclusterer/images/m', // the base URL where the images representing the clusters will be found. The full URL will be: `{imagePath}{[1-5]}`.`{imageExtension}` e.g. `foo/1.png`. Self-hosting these images is highly recommended. (https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/javascript/marker-clustering)
imageExtension: 'png',
}
});
})
}
Now you have Google Maps configured, to use it simply use the custom
element
<google-map></google-map> in your views.
Provide standard latitude and longitude values.
<template>
<google-map latitude="37.323" longitude="-122.0527"></google-map>
</template>
In prior versions, it was possible to bind a property named
address to the map. This was removed in favor of importing the GoogleMapsAPI service and geocoding the address. In many cases, you'll receive multiple results back from the geocoding service and you may wish to allow the user to select the option.
Taking the first example, let's add a
zoom attribute and supply a value of 15.
By default this is 8 if you do not supply a zoom value.
<template>
<google-map latitude="37.323" longitude="-122.0527" zoom="15"></google-map>
</template>
Automatically adjust the bounds of the map by using the provided markers
<template>
<google-map markers.bind="myMarkers" auto-update-bounds="true"></google-map>
</template>
These properties also support working with Aurelia's databinding, so you can bind any of the above to variables in your viewmodel and the map updates when these values are changed.
When the map is loaded and instantiated, you can call a function inside of your view-model.
<template>
<google-map map-loaded.call="myLoadedCallback(map, $event)"></google-map>
</template>
Set the Google Basic Map Type. See docs
<template>
<google-map markers.bind="myMarkers" map-type="HYBRID"></google-map>
</template>
It is possible to catch the map click events as specified by the Google Maps documentation.
The map's
click event is added as a CustomEvent to the
<google-map> DOM
element with the event data added to the
detail key.
Some events are also propagated via Aurelia's Event Aggregator.
<google-map map-click.delegate="myEventHandler($event)"></google-map>
myEventHandler(event) {
var latLng = event.detail.latLng,
lat = latLng.lat(),
lng = latLng.lng();
}
In 2.0 of this plugin, there were several events propagated via the Aurelia Event Aggregator.
These events are now handled as DOM events. See here
Markers can be bound to the element with the
markers attribute like below:
<google-map markers.bind="myMarkers"></google-map>
This markers variable should be an array of objects with at minimum either both the
latitude and
longitude key/value pairs or just the
address key/value pair.
Addresses for which geocoding fails get logged to the console as info:
var myMarkers = [
{
latitude: -27.451673,
longitude: 153.043981
},
{
address: '1 Avenue B New York, NY 10009'
},
{
latitude: 37.754582,
longitude: -122.446418,
icon: '/images/bullseye.png',
title: 'My Big Target',
custom: {id: 123456},
infoWindow: {content: `
<div id="content">
<div id="siteNotice"></div>
<h1 id="firstHeading" class="firstHeading">Uluru</h1>
<div id="bodyContent">
<p><b>Uluru</b>, also referred to as <b>Ayers Rock</b>, is a large sandstone rock formation in the southern part of the Northern Territory, central Australia. It lies 335 km (208 mi) south west of the nearest large town, Alice Springs; 450 km (280 mi) by road. Kata Tjuta and Uluru are the two major features of the Uluru - Kata Tjuta National Park. Uluru is sacred to the Pitjantjatjara and Yankunytjatjara, the Aboriginal people of the area. It has many springs, waterholes, rock caves and ancient paintings. Uluru is listed as a World Heritage Site.</p>
<p>Attribution: Uluru, <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Uluru&oldid=297882194">https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Uluru</a> last visited June 22, 2009).</p>
</div>
</div>`}
}
];
latitude (required)
longitude (required)
icon (optional) - string|Icon|Symbol - see docs
label (optional) - string|MarkerLabel - see docs
title (optional) - string - Rollover text, see docs
custom (optional) - store arbitrary data (e.g. an
id field) in this object, retrieve it from the
googlemap:marker:click event payload
infoWindow (optional) - object - If set, the
googlemap:marker:click evetn will not be called, instead an infowindow containing the given content will show up - see docs
This options allows the clustering of markers that are near each other. All the config and styling options can be found here.
Allows usage of Google Maps' Drawing API to add Markers, Polylines, Polygons, Rectangles and Circles to the map instance. To allow this, simply set the defaults as below:
<google-map draw-enabled.bind="true" draw-mode="polygon"></google-map>
The
draw-mode can take the same values as defined here
One of the drawing events has been exposed to the element as a
CustomEvent and a callback can be set as below:
<google-map map-overlay-complete.delegate="callback($event)"></google-map>
The event object is the same as given here with the addition of the
encoded variable. This is the encoded polyline (you can play around with it here).
In addition to the
map-overlay-complete event, an event is also propagated through Aurelia's Event Aggregator:
googlemap:draw:overlaycomplete - Emitted when an overlay drawing has been completed
<google-map disable-default-ui="true"></google-map>
map-click.delegate="callback($event)"
map-overlay-complete.delegate="callback($event)"
marker-render.delegate="callback($event)"
marker-click.delegate="callback($event)"
marker-mouse-over.delegate="callback($event)"
marker-mouse-out.delegate="callback($event)"
polygon-click.delegate="callback($event)"
polygon-render.delegate="callback($event)"
info-window-show.delegate="callback($event)"
info-window-close.delegate="callback($event)"
map-loaded.bind="handler"
This element still is missing some features, but they are in development.
Expand upon markers ability to allow markers supplied by plugin to add themselves
Add in more configuration options
Work on making the custom element easier to extend
Work on supporting click events and events inside of the map, with callbacks support
Allow more marker options (color, label, etc.)