aurelia-froala-editor

by froala
4.0.7 (see all)

Aurelia plugin for Froala WYSIWYG HTML Rich Text Editor.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

Aurelia Froala WYSIWYG HTML Editor

This package provides a custom element for the Froala WYSIWYG HTML Editor in Aurelia.

Table of contents

  1. Installation instructions
  2. Update editor instructions
  3. Integration
    1. With Aurelia CLI
    2. With Webpack
    3. With JSPM
  4. Usage
  5. License

Note

To use third-party plugins (i.e font-awesome,spell-checker,embedly and advanced image-edit) please use Aurelia with Webpack.

Installation instructions

Install aurelia-froala-editor from npm

npm install aurelia-froala-editor --save

Update editor instructions

npm update froala-editor

Integration

With Aurelia CLI

Installing aurelia-cli

Note: you can skip this part if you already have application generated.

npm install aurelia-cli -g
au new my-app
cd my-app

Add aurelia-froala-editor

  • Install the aurelia plugin
npm install aurelia-froala-editor --save
  • In your src/main.js or src/main.ts file add:

// Use the aurelia-froala-editor plugin.
aurelia.use.plugin('aurelia-froala-editor');
  • In your src/app.html include CSS files and Froala Editor component inside <template> tag :
<require from="froala-editor/css/froala_editor.pkgd.min.css"></require>
<require from="froala-editor/css/froala_style.min.css"></require>

<froala-editor></froala-editor>
  • If you are using bundler then in aurelia_project/aurelia.json file set the builder loader plugins stub to false
"loader": {
  "type": "require",
  "configTarget": "vendor-bundle.js",
  "includeBundleMetadataInConfig": "auto",
  "plugins": [
    {
      "name": "text",
      "extensions": [
        ".html",
        ".css"
      ],
      "stub": false
    }
  ]
}
  • In aurelia_project/aurelia.json add to vendor_bundle
{
  "name": "aurelia-froala-editor",
  "path": "../node_modules/aurelia-froala-editor/dist/amd",
  "main": "index",
  "resources": [
    "froala-editor.js",
    "froala-editor.html"
  ],
  "deps": [
    "froala-editor"
  ]
}

Run aurelia-cli

au run --watch

With Webpack

To configure your project with Webpack, follow the resources from Aurelia Docs: https://aurelia.io/docs/build-systems/webpack/.

git clone git@github.com:aurelia/skeleton-navigation.git
cd skeleton-navigation/skeleton-esnext-webpack
npm install

Add aurelia-froala-editor

  • Install the aurelia plugin
npm install aurelia-froala-editor --save
  • In your src/main.js or src/main.ts file add:
import { PLATFORM } from "aurelia-pal";

// Editor files.
import "froala-editor/js/froala_editor.pkgd.min";
//Import third-party plugins
// import "./../node_modules/froala-editor/js/third_party/image_tui.min";
// import "./../node_modules/froala-editor/js/third_party/embedly.min";
// import "./../node_modules/froala-editor/js/third_party/font_awesome.min";
// import "./../node_modules/froala-editor/js/third_party/spell_checker.min";

...

// Use the aurelia-froala-editor plugin.
aurelia.use.plugin(PLATFORM.moduleName('aurelia-froala-editor'));
  • In your src/app.html include CSS files and Froala Editor component inside <template> tag :
<require from="froala-editor/css/froala_editor.pkgd.min.css"></require>
<require from="froala-editor/css/froala_style.min.css"></require>

<froala-editor></froala-editor>
  • In webpack.config.js file include the Aurelia Froala Editor plugin:
const { AureliaPlugin, ModuleDependenciesPlugin } = require('aurelia-webpack-plugin');
  resolve: {
    extensions: ['.js'],
    modules: [srcDir, path.resolve("node_modules")],
     alias: {
       "FroalaEditor": 'froala_editor.pkgd.min.js'
     }
  },
plugins: [
  new AureliaPlugin(),
   new ProvidePlugin({
      FroalaEditor: 'froala_editor.pkgd.min.js',
      'Promise': 'bluebird',
      Popper: ['popper.js', 'default'] // Bootstrap 4 Dependency.
    }),
  new ModuleDependenciesPlugin({
    "aurelia-froala-editor": [ './froala-editor' ],
    "parent-module": [ "child-module" ],
  }),
]

Run application

npm run start

With JSPM

Installing aurelia-cli

To configure your project with JSPM, follow the resources from Aurelia Docs: https://aurelia.io/docs/build-systems/jspm.

git clone git@github.com:aurelia/skeleton-navigation.git
cd skeleton-navigation/skeleton-esnext
npm install
jspm install -y

Add aurelia-froala-editor

  • Install the aurelia plugin
jspm install aurelia-froala-editor
jspm install npm:froala-editor -o "{format: 'global'}"
  • In your src/main.js or src/main.ts file add:

// Use the aurelia-froala-editor plugin.
aurelia.use.plugin('aurelia-froala-editor');
  • In your src/app.html include CSS files and Froala Editor component inside <template> tag :
<require from="froala-editor/css/froala_editor.pkgd.min.css"></require>
<require from="froala-editor/css/froala_style.min.css"></require>

<froala-editor></froala-editor>
  • In build/bundles.js add aurelia-froala-editor to dist/aurelia bundles:
module.exports = {
  "bundles": {
    ...
    "dist/aurelia": {
      "includes": [
        ...
        "aurelia-froala-editor",
        ...
      ],
      "options": {
        "inject": true,
        "minify": true,
        "depCache": false,
        "rev": false
      }
    }
  }
}

Run application

gulp watch

Usage

Component

In an Aurelia template, just use the aurelia-froala custom element to instantiate an editor.

<froala-editor></froala-editor>

Options

All configuration options can be set via the config attribute.

<froala-editor
    value.two-way="value"
    config.bind="{
        toolbarButtons: ['redo' , '|', 'fontFamily', '|', 'fontSize', '|', 'paragraphFormat', 'color', '|', 'bold', 'italic', 'underline', 'strikethrough', 'subscript', 'superscript', 'outdent', 'indent', 'clearFormatting', 'insertTable', 'html'],
        toolbarButtonsMD: ['redo' , '|', 'fontFamily', '|', 'fontSize', '|', 'paragraphFormat', 'color'],
        toolbarButtonsSM: ['redo' , '|', 'fontFamily', '|', 'fontSize', '|', 'paragraphFormat', 'color'],
        toolbarButtonsXS: ['redo' , '|', 'fontFamily', '|', 'fontSize', '|', 'paragraphFormat', 'color'],
        fontFamilySelection: true,
        fontSizeSelection: true
    }"></froala-editor>

A custom config can also be passed when the plugin is loaded in src/main.js or src/main.tsfile:

// Use the aurelia-froala-editor plugin.
aurelia.use.plugin('aurelia-froala-editor', config => {
  config.options({
    toolbarInline: true
  })
});

Events

One can bind events to editor as given below.

All the event handlers are also available.

<froala-editor
    config.bind="tempCOnfig"></froala-editor>

 events: {
      'focus': function () {
        console.log('Focus');
      }
   }

License

The aurelia-froala-editor project is under the Apache licence. However, to use the Froala WYSIWYG HTML Editor you should purchase a license for it. Froala has 3 different licenses for commercial use. For details please see License Agreement.

