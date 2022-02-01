This package provides a custom element for the Froala WYSIWYG HTML Editor in Aurelia.
To use third-party plugins (i.e font-awesome,spell-checker,embedly and advanced image-edit) please use Aurelia with Webpack.
Install
aurelia-froala-editor from
npm
npm install aurelia-froala-editor --save
npm update froala-editor
Note: you can skip this part if you already have application generated.
npm install aurelia-cli -g
au new my-app
cd my-app
npm install aurelia-froala-editor --save
src/main.js or
src/main.ts file add:
// Use the aurelia-froala-editor plugin.
aurelia.use.plugin('aurelia-froala-editor');
src/app.html include CSS files and Froala Editor component inside
<template> tag :
<require from="froala-editor/css/froala_editor.pkgd.min.css"></require>
<require from="froala-editor/css/froala_style.min.css"></require>
<froala-editor></froala-editor>
aurelia_project/aurelia.json file set the builder loader plugins stub to
false
"loader": {
"type": "require",
"configTarget": "vendor-bundle.js",
"includeBundleMetadataInConfig": "auto",
"plugins": [
{
"name": "text",
"extensions": [
".html",
".css"
],
"stub": false
}
]
}
aurelia_project/aurelia.json add to
vendor_bundle
{
"name": "aurelia-froala-editor",
"path": "../node_modules/aurelia-froala-editor/dist/amd",
"main": "index",
"resources": [
"froala-editor.js",
"froala-editor.html"
],
"deps": [
"froala-editor"
]
}
au run --watch
To configure your project with Webpack, follow the resources from Aurelia Docs: https://aurelia.io/docs/build-systems/webpack/.
git clone git@github.com:aurelia/skeleton-navigation.git
cd skeleton-navigation/skeleton-esnext-webpack
npm install
npm install aurelia-froala-editor --save
src/main.js or
src/main.ts file add:
import { PLATFORM } from "aurelia-pal";
// Editor files.
import "froala-editor/js/froala_editor.pkgd.min";
//Import third-party plugins
// import "./../node_modules/froala-editor/js/third_party/image_tui.min";
// import "./../node_modules/froala-editor/js/third_party/embedly.min";
// import "./../node_modules/froala-editor/js/third_party/font_awesome.min";
// import "./../node_modules/froala-editor/js/third_party/spell_checker.min";
...
// Use the aurelia-froala-editor plugin.
aurelia.use.plugin(PLATFORM.moduleName('aurelia-froala-editor'));
src/app.html include CSS files and Froala Editor component inside
<template> tag :
<require from="froala-editor/css/froala_editor.pkgd.min.css"></require>
<require from="froala-editor/css/froala_style.min.css"></require>
<froala-editor></froala-editor>
webpack.config.js file include the Aurelia Froala Editor plugin:
const { AureliaPlugin, ModuleDependenciesPlugin } = require('aurelia-webpack-plugin');
resolve: {
extensions: ['.js'],
modules: [srcDir, path.resolve("node_modules")],
alias: {
"FroalaEditor": 'froala_editor.pkgd.min.js'
}
},
plugins: [
new AureliaPlugin(),
new ProvidePlugin({
FroalaEditor: 'froala_editor.pkgd.min.js',
'Promise': 'bluebird',
Popper: ['popper.js', 'default'] // Bootstrap 4 Dependency.
}),
new ModuleDependenciesPlugin({
"aurelia-froala-editor": [ './froala-editor' ],
"parent-module": [ "child-module" ],
}),
]
npm run start
To configure your project with JSPM, follow the resources from Aurelia Docs: https://aurelia.io/docs/build-systems/jspm.
git clone git@github.com:aurelia/skeleton-navigation.git
cd skeleton-navigation/skeleton-esnext
npm install
jspm install -y
jspm install aurelia-froala-editor
jspm install npm:froala-editor -o "{format: 'global'}"
src/main.js or
src/main.ts file add:
// Use the aurelia-froala-editor plugin.
aurelia.use.plugin('aurelia-froala-editor');
src/app.html include CSS files and Froala Editor component inside
<template> tag :
<require from="froala-editor/css/froala_editor.pkgd.min.css"></require>
<require from="froala-editor/css/froala_style.min.css"></require>
<froala-editor></froala-editor>
build/bundles.js add
aurelia-froala-editor to
dist/aurelia bundles:
module.exports = {
"bundles": {
...
"dist/aurelia": {
"includes": [
...
"aurelia-froala-editor",
...
],
"options": {
"inject": true,
"minify": true,
"depCache": false,
"rev": false
}
}
}
}
gulp watch
In an Aurelia template, just use the aurelia-froala custom element to instantiate an editor.
<froala-editor></froala-editor>
All configuration options can be set via the config attribute.
<froala-editor
value.two-way="value"
config.bind="{
toolbarButtons: ['redo' , '|', 'fontFamily', '|', 'fontSize', '|', 'paragraphFormat', 'color', '|', 'bold', 'italic', 'underline', 'strikethrough', 'subscript', 'superscript', 'outdent', 'indent', 'clearFormatting', 'insertTable', 'html'],
toolbarButtonsMD: ['redo' , '|', 'fontFamily', '|', 'fontSize', '|', 'paragraphFormat', 'color'],
toolbarButtonsSM: ['redo' , '|', 'fontFamily', '|', 'fontSize', '|', 'paragraphFormat', 'color'],
toolbarButtonsXS: ['redo' , '|', 'fontFamily', '|', 'fontSize', '|', 'paragraphFormat', 'color'],
fontFamilySelection: true,
fontSizeSelection: true
}"></froala-editor>
A custom config can also be passed when the plugin is loaded in
src/main.js or
src/main.tsfile:
// Use the aurelia-froala-editor plugin.
aurelia.use.plugin('aurelia-froala-editor', config => {
config.options({
toolbarInline: true
})
});
One can bind events to editor as given below.
All the event handlers are also available.
<froala-editor
config.bind="tempCOnfig"></froala-editor>
events: {
'focus': function () {
console.log('Focus');
}
}
The
aurelia-froala-editor project is under the Apache licence. However, to use the Froala WYSIWYG HTML Editor you should purchase a license for it. Froala has 3 different licenses for commercial use. For details please see License Agreement.