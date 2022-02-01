Aurelia Froala WYSIWYG HTML Editor

This package provides a custom element for the Froala WYSIWYG HTML Editor in Aurelia.

Note

To use third-party plugins (i.e font-awesome,spell-checker,embedly and advanced image-edit) please use Aurelia with Webpack.

Installation instructions

Install aurelia-froala-editor from npm

npm install aurelia-froala-editor --save

npm update froala-editor

Integration

With Aurelia CLI

Installing aurelia-cli

Note: you can skip this part if you already have application generated.

npm install aurelia-cli -g au new my-app cd my-app

Add aurelia-froala-editor

Install the aurelia plugin

npm install aurelia-froala-editor --save

In your src/main.js or src/main.ts file add:

aurelia.use.plugin( 'aurelia-froala-editor' );

In your src/app.html include CSS files and Froala Editor component inside <template> tag :

< require from = "froala-editor/css/froala_editor.pkgd.min.css" > </ require > < require from = "froala-editor/css/froala_style.min.css" > </ require > < froala-editor > </ froala-editor >

If you are using bundler then in aurelia_project/aurelia.json file set the builder loader plugins stub to false

"loader" : { "type" : "require" , "configTarget" : "vendor-bundle.js" , "includeBundleMetadataInConfig" : "auto" , "plugins" : [ { "name" : "text" , "extensions" : [ ".html" , ".css" ], "stub" : false } ] }

In aurelia_project/aurelia.json add to vendor_bundle

{ "name" : "aurelia-froala-editor" , "path" : "../node_modules/aurelia-froala-editor/dist/amd" , "main" : "index" , "resources" : [ "froala-editor.js" , "froala-editor.html" ], "deps" : [ "froala-editor" ] }

Run aurelia-cli

au run --watch

With Webpack

To configure your project with Webpack, follow the resources from Aurelia Docs: https://aurelia.io/docs/build-systems/webpack/.

git clone git@github.com:aurelia/skeleton-navigation.git cd skeleton-navigation/skeleton-esnext-webpack npm install

Add aurelia-froala-editor

Install the aurelia plugin

npm install aurelia-froala-editor --save

In your src/main.js or src/main.ts file add:

import { PLATFORM } from "aurelia-pal" ; import "froala-editor/js/froala_editor.pkgd.min" ; ... aurelia.use.plugin(PLATFORM.moduleName( 'aurelia-froala-editor' ));

In your src/app.html include CSS files and Froala Editor component inside <template> tag :

< require from = "froala-editor/css/froala_editor.pkgd.min.css" > </ require > < require from = "froala-editor/css/froala_style.min.css" > </ require > < froala-editor > </ froala-editor >

In webpack.config.js file include the Aurelia Froala Editor plugin:

const { AureliaPlugin, ModuleDependenciesPlugin } = require ( 'aurelia-webpack-plugin' ); resolve: { extensions : [ '.js' ], modules : [srcDir, path.resolve( "node_modules" )], alias : { "FroalaEditor" : 'froala_editor.pkgd.min.js' } }, plugins : [ new AureliaPlugin(), new ProvidePlugin({ FroalaEditor : 'froala_editor.pkgd.min.js' , 'Promise' : 'bluebird' , Popper : [ 'popper.js' , 'default' ] }), new ModuleDependenciesPlugin({ "aurelia-froala-editor" : [ './froala-editor' ], "parent-module" : [ "child-module" ], }), ]

Run application

npm run start

With JSPM

Installing aurelia-cli

To configure your project with JSPM, follow the resources from Aurelia Docs: https://aurelia.io/docs/build-systems/jspm.

git clone git@github.com:aurelia/skeleton-navigation.git cd skeleton-navigation/skeleton-esnext npm install jspm install -y

Add aurelia-froala-editor

Install the aurelia plugin

jspm install aurelia-froala-editor jspm install npm:froala-editor -o "{format: 'global'}"

In your src/main.js or src/main.ts file add:

aurelia.use.plugin( 'aurelia-froala-editor' );

In your src/app.html include CSS files and Froala Editor component inside <template> tag :

< require from = "froala-editor/css/froala_editor.pkgd.min.css" > </ require > < require from = "froala-editor/css/froala_style.min.css" > </ require > < froala-editor > </ froala-editor >

In build/bundles.js add aurelia-froala-editor to dist/aurelia bundles:

module .exports = { "bundles" : { ... "dist/aurelia" : { "includes" : [ ... "aurelia-froala-editor" , ... ], "options" : { "inject" : true , "minify" : true , "depCache" : false , "rev" : false } } } }

Run application

gulp watch

Usage

Component

In an Aurelia template, just use the aurelia-froala custom element to instantiate an editor.

< froala-editor > </ froala-editor >

Options

All configuration options can be set via the config attribute.

< froala-editor value.two-way = "value" config.bind = "{ toolbarButtons: ['redo' , '|', 'fontFamily', '|', 'fontSize', '|', 'paragraphFormat', 'color', '|', 'bold', 'italic', 'underline', 'strikethrough', 'subscript', 'superscript', 'outdent', 'indent', 'clearFormatting', 'insertTable', 'html'], toolbarButtonsMD: ['redo' , '|', 'fontFamily', '|', 'fontSize', '|', 'paragraphFormat', 'color'], toolbarButtonsSM: ['redo' , '|', 'fontFamily', '|', 'fontSize', '|', 'paragraphFormat', 'color'], toolbarButtonsXS: ['redo' , '|', 'fontFamily', '|', 'fontSize', '|', 'paragraphFormat', 'color'], fontFamilySelection: true, fontSizeSelection: true }" > </ froala-editor >

A custom config can also be passed when the plugin is loaded in src/main.js or src/main.ts file:

aurelia.use.plugin( 'aurelia-froala-editor' , config => { config.options({ toolbarInline : true }) });

Events

One can bind events to editor as given below.

All the event handlers are also available.

< froala-editor config.bind = "tempCOnfig" > </ froala-editor >

events: { 'focus' : function ( ) { console .log( 'Focus' ); } }

