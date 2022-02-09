Aurelia is a modern, front-end JavaScript framework for building browser, mobile, and desktop applications. It focuses on aligning closely with web platform specifications, using convention over configuration, and having minimal framework intrusion. Basically, we want you to just write your code without the framework getting in your way. 😉
This library is part of the Aurelia platform. It contains the
aurelia-framework library, which brings together all the required core aurelia libraries into a ready-to-go application-building platform.
Aurelia applications are built by composing a series of simple components. By convention, components are made up of a vanilla JavaScript or Typescript class, with a corresponding HTML template.
//app.js
export class App {
welcome = "Welcome to Aurelia";
quests = [
"To seek the holy grail",
"To take the ring to Mordor",
"To rescue princess Leia"
];
}
<!-- app.html -->
<template>
<form>
<label for="name-field">What is your name?</label>
<input id="name-field" value.bind="name & debounce:500">
<label for="quest-field">What is your quest?</label>
<select id="quest-field" value.bind="quest">
<option></option>
<option repeat.for="q of quests">${q}</option>
</select>
</form>
<p if.bind="name">${welcome}, ${name}!</p>
<p if.bind="quest">Now set forth ${quest.toLowerCase()}!</p>
</template>
Check out the interactive version of this example on Code Sandbox.
This example shows you some of the powerful features of the aurelia binding syntax. To see further examples, online playgrounds, guides, and detailed API documentation, head on over to aurelia.io.
Feeling excited? To quickly get started building your project with aurelia, you can use the aurelia CLI.
You can read the documentation for the aurelia framework here. It's divided into the following sections:
You can improve the documentation by contributing to this repository.
To keep up to date on Aurelia, please visit and subscribe to the official blog and our email list. We also invite you to follow us on twitter.
If you have questions, join us in our dedicated discourse forum or submit questions on stack overflow.
We'd love for you to contribute and help make Aurelia even better than it is today! You can start by checking out our contributing guide, which has everything you need to get up and running.
Aurelia is MIT licensed. You can find out more and read the license document here.