This library is part of the Aurelia platform and contains a simple client based on the Fetch standard.
You can read documentation on the fetch client here. If you would like to help improve this documentation, the source for the above can be found in the doc folder within this repository.
This library can be used in the browser or on the server. A Fetch API polyfill may be needed.
To build the code, follow these steps.
Ensure that NodeJS is installed. This provides the platform on which the build tooling runs.
From the project folder, execute the following command:
npm install
To build the code, you can now run:
npm run build
You will find the compiled code in the
dist folder, available in module formats: ESM, AMD, CommonJS and UMD.
To run the unit tests, first ensure that you have followed the steps above in order to install all dependencies and successfully build the library. Once you have done that, proceed with these additional steps:
You can now run the tests with this command:
npm run test