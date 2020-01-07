This library is part of the Aurelia platform and contains a dialog plugin.

Future work on the dialog plugin is being done on the v2.x branch. Please submit all bug fixes and features there. Note that the new branch has a set of breaking changes which are designed to enable dialogs to work better with recent enhancements in the templating engine and in bundler support. Several breaking changes are focused around architectural improvements as well. Please expect the shelf-life of v1.x to be relatively short in light of the v2.x work that is currently underway.

Platform Support

This library can be used in the browser.

Documentation

Check out the docs on the Aurelia Hub.

Reporting Issues

Please refer to the issue template.

Building

npm run build

Tests

npm run test

Developing

npm run test:watch

Debugging

npm run test:debugging

Publishing