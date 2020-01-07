openbase logo
Readme

aurelia-dialog

npm Version Join the chat at https://gitter.im/aurelia/discuss CircleCI

This library is part of the Aurelia platform and contains a dialog plugin.

To keep up to date on Aurelia, please visit and subscribe to the official blog and our email list. We also invite you to follow us on twitter. If you have questions look around our Discourse forums, chat in our community on Gitter or use stack overflow. Documentation can be found in our developer hub. If you would like to have deeper insight into our development process, please install the ZenHub Chrome or Firefox Extension and visit any of our repository's boards.

Future work on the dialog plugin is being done on the v2.x branch. Please submit all bug fixes and features there. Note that the new branch has a set of breaking changes which are designed to enable dialogs to work better with recent enhancements in the templating engine and in bundler support. Several breaking changes are focused around architectural improvements as well. Please expect the shelf-life of v1.x to be relatively short in light of the v2.x work that is currently underway.

Platform Support

This library can be used in the browser.

Documentation

Check out the docs on the Aurelia Hub.

Reporting Issues

Please refer to the issue template.

Building

npm run build

Tests

npm run test

Developing

npm run test:watch

Debugging

npm run test:debugging

Publishing

  1. Bump the version

    npm run bump-version [<newversion> | major | minor | patch]

  2. Prepare the release (run tests, run build, docs, release notes)

    npm run cut-release

  3. Commit, tag, npm publish (not automated)

100
David KossoglyadIsrael45 Ratings0 Reviews
I'm seasoned software developer, inventor, architect. Currently serving LogoUI as R&D manager and open sourced project @LogoFX as an ideologist and contributor.
October 27, 2020

