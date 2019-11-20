This library is part of the Aurelia platform and contains a lightweight, extensible dependency injection container for JavaScript.
You can read documentation on dependency injection here. If you would like to help improve this documentation, the source for the above can be found in the doc folder within this repository.
This library can be used in the browser as well as on the server.
Please refer to the issue template. Accompany any bug report with a demo of the issue using a runnable Gist.
npm run build
npm run test
Run the tests in watch mode:
npm run develop
Bump the version
npm run bump-version [<newversion> | major | minor | patch]
Prepare the release (run tests, run build, docs, release notes)
npm run prepare-release
Commit, tag, npm publish (not automated)