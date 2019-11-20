openbase logo
aurelia-dependency-injection

by aurelia
1.5.2 (see all)

A lightweight, extensible dependency injection container for JavaScript.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.7K

GitHub Stars

157

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

43

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Dependency Injection

Readme

aurelia-dependency-injection

npm Version ZenHub Join the chat at https://gitter.im/aurelia/discuss CircleCI

This library is part of the Aurelia platform and contains a lightweight, extensible dependency injection container for JavaScript.

To keep up to date on Aurelia, please visit and subscribe to the official blog and our email list. We also invite you to follow us on twitter. If you have questions, please join our community on Gitter or use stack overflow. Documentation can be found in our developer hub. If you would like to have deeper insight into our development process, please install the ZenHub Chrome or Firefox Extension and visit any of our repository's boards.

Documentation

You can read documentation on dependency injection here. If you would like to help improve this documentation, the source for the above can be found in the doc folder within this repository.

Platform Support

This library can be used in the browser as well as on the server.

Reporting Issues

Please refer to the issue template. Accompany any bug report with a demo of the issue using a runnable Gist.

Building

npm run build

Tests

npm run test

Developing

Run the tests in watch mode:

npm run develop

Publishing

  1. Bump the version

    npm run bump-version [<newversion> | major | minor | patch]

  2. Prepare the release (run tests, run build, docs, release notes)

    npm run prepare-release

  3. Commit, tag, npm publish (not automated)

