This library is part of the Aurelia platform and contains a lightweight, extensible dependency injection container for JavaScript.

Documentation

You can read documentation on dependency injection here. If you would like to help improve this documentation, the source for the above can be found in the doc folder within this repository.

Platform Support

This library can be used in the browser as well as on the server.

Reporting Issues

Please refer to the issue template. Accompany any bug report with a demo of the issue using a runnable Gist.

Building

npm run build

Tests

npm run test

Developing

Run the tests in watch mode:

npm run develop

Publishing