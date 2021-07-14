Aurelia-Configuration (for Aurelia 1)

A smart configuration plugin and singleton service layer for your Aurelia applications.

Get Started

Install aurelia-configuration

Jspm users

jspm install aurelia-configuration

Webpack/CLI

npm install aurelia-configuration --save

Using Aurelia CLI?

You will need to add in some directives to your aurelia.json file located in the aurelia_project folder.

You need to add 'aurelia-configuration' at the end of the dependencies section add the following so RequireJS is able to map the dependencies appropriately.

{ "name" : 'aurelia-configuration', "path" : "../node_modules/aurelia-configuration/dist/amd" , "main" : "index" }

Add plugin to your app's main.js or main.ts file:

export function configure ( aurelia ) { aurelia.use .standardConfiguration() .developmentLogging() .plugin( 'aurelia-configuration' ); aurelia.start().then( a => a.setRoot()); }

Using Webpack?

You will need to use the PLATFORM.moduleName method to help the Webpack plugin find the plugin.

import { PLATFORM } from 'aurelia-pal' ; export function configure ( aurelia ) { aurelia.use .standardConfiguration() .developmentLogging() .plugin(PLATFORM.moduleName( 'aurelia-configuration' )); aurelia.start().then( a => a.setRoot()); } `` ` - Use the plugin to **set** configuration in your app's main.js or main.ts file: ` `` javascript import { Configuration } from 'aurelia-configuration' ; aurelia.use .standardConfiguration() .plugin( 'aurelia-i18n' , (instance) => { let configInstance = aurelia.container.get(Configuration); let apiEndpoint = configInstance.get( 'api.endpoint' );

Create a config file. By default the plugin will assume a configuration file called: config.json inside of a root directory called "config" - the contents of the JSON file can be anything you like as long as it is a JSON object. You can configure the plugin to use a different config file if you like.

{ "name" : "Test Application" , "version" : "1.2" , "api" : { "key" : "somekey" , "endpoint" : "http://www.google.com/" } }

Using with your ViewModel:

import { inject } from 'aurelia-framework' ; import { Configuration } from 'aurelia-configuration' ; @inject(Configuration) export class ViewModel { constructor (config) { this .config = config; this .config.get( 'name' ); this .config.get( 'api.key' ); this .config.get( 'name' , 'default value' ); this .config.set( 'newkey' , 'surprise!' ); this .config.set( 'websites.name' , 'Google' ); } }

Configuration

The Aurelia Configuration plugin allows you to configure during the bootstrapping phase.

Changing environment

The concept of environment configuration exists within this plugin. By default the plugin assumes no environment is specified, however you can have different levels of environment config values which you can configure the plugin to look in first.

export function configure ( aurelia ) { aurelia.use .standardConfiguration() .developmentLogging() .plugin( 'aurelia-configuration' , config => { config.setEnvironment( 'development' ); }); aurelia.start().then( a => a.setRoot()); }

If a value is not found inside of a configuration group, it will attempt to look for it further up the configuration file. Situations where this might be useful is different API details for different environments.

{ "name" : "Test Application" , "api" : { "key" : "somekey" , "endpoint" : "http://www.google.com/" }, "development" : { "api" : { "key" : "developmentonlykey938109283091" , "endpoint" : "http://localhost/api/v1" } } }

If you have specified a particular environment and a config value does not exist, it will look for it further up the config file. For example if you have your environment set to "development" and you request an API key but it isn't specified and you have a value specified futher up, it will use that.

The idea is environment specific config values extend parent values, similar to what Ruby on Rails does with its configuration. By default this behaviour is turned on, but if you don't want values to be searched outside of your specified environment, disable cascading (below).

Dynamic Environment Switching

Manually specifying an environment might not be as efficient in all cases. In this instance you can configure the plugin to dynamically change your environment based on the current URL.

Doing so requires specifying one or more domains for particular environments.

export function configure ( aurelia ) { aurelia.use .standardConfiguration() .developmentLogging() .plugin( 'aurelia-configuration' , config => { config.setEnvironments({ development : [ 'localhost' , 'dev.local' ], staging : [ 'staging.website.com' , 'test.staging.website.com' ], production : [ 'website.com' ], }); }); aurelia.start().then( a => a.setRoot()); }

Changing directory and/or filename

If you want to change the location of where your configuration files are loaded from or the name, you configure it during the bootstrapping phase within your main.js .

export function configure ( aurelia ) { aurelia.use .standardConfiguration() .developmentLogging() .plugin( 'aurelia-configuration' , config => { config.setDirectory( 'config-files' ); config.setConfig( 'mycoolconfig.json' ); }); aurelia.start().then( a => a.setRoot()); }

Changing cascade mode

By default, if you're using an environment value using setEnvironment, then by default if a value is not found in a particular environment it will search for it further up the configuration file sort of like inheritance. You might not want this behaviour by default, so you can turn it off by using the setCascadeMode method.

export function configure ( aurelia ) { aurelia.use .standardConfiguration() .developmentLogging() .plugin( 'aurelia-configuration' , config => { config.setCascadeMode( false ); }); aurelia.start().then( a => a.setRoot()); }

API

The Aurelia Configuration plugin is quite simple, there are only a few methods which you will commonly use.

A method for setting the cascading config value fetching mode. By default this is true. Specify false to prevent values being search in upper parts of the config when using environment values.

Usage:

config.setCascadeMode( false );

A method for setting the location of configuration files. This method is made to be called within the bootstrapping phase.

Usage:

config.setDirectory( 'config' );

A method for setting the name of the configuration file to load. This method is made to be called within the bootstrapping phase.

Usage:

config.setConfig( 'application.json' );

A method for setting the default environment. This method is designed to work within the bootstrapping phase and throughout your application.

Usage:

config.setEnvironment( 'development' );

A method for setting dynamic environments. This method is designed to work within the bootstrapping phase. You can have as many custom environments as you like by defining a new object property and supplying an array of values.

Usage:

config.setEnvironments({ development : [ 'localhost' , 'dev.local' ], staging : [ 'staging.website.com' , 'test.staging.website.com' ], production : [ 'website.com' ], });

A method for determining if the current environment matches that of the supplied environment value. The below example will return true if the current environment is 'development' or false if it is not. Handy for doing conditional checks based on environment in your application.

Usage:

var currentEnv = config.is( 'development' );

get(key, defaultValue = null)

A method for getting a configuration value by its key from the config file. Has an optional parameter for returning a default value if the config value could not be found. This method supports namespaced config values as well.

Usage:

var myVal = config.get( 'name' , 'Default Name' ); var myVal2 = config.get( 'name' ); var myVal3 = config.get( 'api.key' , '12345678' ); var myVal4 = config.get( 'api.key' );

A method for temporarily setting a configuration value. Allows you to overwrite existing values. This will not persist changes back to the file.

Usage:

config.set( 'name' , 'New Name' );

This method allows you to merge configuration options into your local configuration. Convenient if you want to load some configuration options from the server and then use them with the configuration plugin. Use this to merge in options you might get via an AJAX request into the local cached configuration options.

Similar to merge , however, this method applies the configuration changes during loadConfig , rather than immediately.

Similar to merge , but takes a file path instead of a configuration object.

A method used by the plugin itself. Will set the configration object. Not advisable to use as it will delete any existing changes if not in the new obj value.

Usage:

config.setAll({ mykey : 'myval' });

A method to get all configuration options pulled from the configuration file.

Usage:

var myConfigValues = config.getAll();

Dependencies